Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting President Trump at the White House on Tuesday, a high-stakes sit-down that comes as Washington simultaneously pays tribute to the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, a staunch ally of Israel whose funeral drew world leaders to the capital the same day.

The meeting marks the first face-to-face session between Trump and Netanyahu since Israel and the United States launched joint strikes on Iran at the end of February, a conflict that has now stretched on for roughly six months.

A Long-Sought Meeting for Netanyahu

Netanyahu had reportedly been pushing for this meeting for months, according to Politico's reporting, which cited two people familiar with the matter as saying the Israeli leader had been seeking a sit-down with Trump since at least April. Politico reported that Trump and Netanyahu had not met face-to-face since the war with Iran began in February, making Tuesday's session especially significant.

Read more Trump and Netanyahu Discuss Possibility of Resuming Strikes on Iran Amid Rising Regional Tensions Trump and Netanyahu Discuss Possibility of Resuming Strikes on Iran Amid Rising Regional Tensions

Netanyahu described the significance of the visit himself in a social media post before departing for Washington. This is his eighth meeting with Trump since Trump was elected president for his second term, Netanyahu noted, more than any other world leader has held with the American president during that span.

What's on the Agenda

The two leaders are expected to cover a range of pressing regional issues during their discussion. Trump and Netanyahu will discuss the war with Iran, the framework agreement for peace in Lebanon and efforts to expand the Abraham Accords, according to a White House official.

Netanyahu confirmed that the Iran conflict would dominate the conversation. "We will discuss all the issues on the agenda, first and foremost, Iran," Netanyahu said as he boarded his plane for the United States.

In a separate statement shared on social media Monday, Netanyahu framed the stakes of the visit in broader terms tied to Israel's long-term security. "Our goal is clear: to safeguard Israel's security, strengthen its power, and expand the circle of peace around us," he wrote. "I am embarking on this mission out of a deep commitment to ensure the security, strength, and future of the State of Israel."

A Fragile Pause in the Iran Conflict

Tuesday's meeting comes at a delicate moment in the broader U.S.-Iran conflict, with a recent pause in direct fighting still holding but far from guaranteed to last. The pause in direct fighting between the United States and Iran is holding for now, but U.S. forces remain on high alert as mediators work to revive negotiations and Iran-backed groups continue to threaten regional shipping. Trump in recent days paused strikes in Iran, with the administration saying it is giving the conflict "a little bit of room" for potential negotiations, even as concerns persist about the durability of that pause.

A Politically Fraught Moment for Netanyahu

The White House meeting arrives at a complicated time domestically for the Israeli prime minister, who is navigating both the ongoing war and questions about the conflict's ultimate resolution. The sit-down comes at a politically fraught moment for the Israeli prime minister, with the meeting giving him a chance to push his agenda directly with Trump as the war's endgame remains uncertain.

Trump also plans to meet separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House the same day to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, giving both wartime leaders an opportunity to make their respective cases to the American president within hours of each other.

Graham's Funeral Brings Leaders Together

Netanyahu's Washington visit coincides directly with tributes to Graham, the South Carolina Republican and longtime foreign policy hawk who died suddenly earlier this month. Lindsey Graham, who had been chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, died the night of July 11 after emergency personnel responded to a call for cardiac arrest at his home near the U.S. Capitol.

Ceremonies honoring Graham began Tuesday morning in the capital before continuing later in his home state. The tributes began at around 10 a.m. Eastern time with a ceremony at the Capitol, followed by a service at Washington National Cathedral in the afternoon, where Trump was expected to speak. A separate funeral service and burial were planned for Wednesday in South Carolina, where Graham's casket was set to be carried by a South Carolina State Guard horse-drawn military wagon before a private family burial in Pickens County, where Graham was born and raised.

Netanyahu's Tribute to Graham

Netanyahu, who both attended Graham's funeral and met separately with Trump during his visit, offered warm remarks about the senator in comments to his Cabinet over the weekend. Netanyahu praised Graham as "a great friend of Israel" in his Sunday remarks, adding, "I must say, he was one of Israel's greatest friends since its inception, and it is fitting that we pay him this respect."

In a separate statement issued Monday, Netanyahu described Graham even more personally. "A true friend of mine and the State of Israel," Netanyahu called him, underscoring the closeness of the relationship between the two men, who had met multiple times in recent months, including a visit by Graham to Jerusalem in December.

A Senator Deeply Engaged on Israel and Iran

Graham's death removed one of the Senate's most vocal advocates for an aggressive posture toward Iran and unwavering support for Israel, a legacy that shaped much of the tribute paid to him Tuesday. Graham was a staunch supporter of Israel and was highly critical of Iran throughout his time in the Senate. He had also met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv the day before his death and had been in the process of advancing a Senate bill to strengthen sanctions on Russia.

With Netanyahu's meeting expected to shape the next phase of U.S. engagement in the Iran conflict, and with Graham's funeral drawing together many of the same leaders navigating that conflict and the war in Ukraine, Tuesday's overlapping events in Washington are likely to carry significance well beyond the day's ceremonies. Attention now turns to whether Tuesday's discussions between Trump and Netanyahu produce any concrete shifts in strategy toward Iran, particularly as the fragile pause in hostilities continues to hang in the balance.