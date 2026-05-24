Elon Musk Agrees Not Releasing Bodycam Footage in UK Stabbing Case Is Admission of Guilt

LONDON — Elon Musk replied "True" to a post on X stating that British police not releasing bodycam footage in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Henry Nowak is an admission of guilt.

The original post by user @C_3C_3 on May 24, 2026, read: "Want some truth? Not releasing Police Bodycam footage is an admission of guilt. The British Police are not releasing Henry Nowak's. What's that tell you..."

Musk's reply generated significant engagement, with more than 78,000 likes and 9.2 million views within hours.

Case Background

Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old student, was stabbed multiple times in what authorities have described as a violent incident. Reports indicate he was bleeding out and begged officers for help, but police reportedly handcuffed him first after the attacker claimed racism.

The family and public have demanded the release of bodycam footage. Police have not released the video, citing ongoing investigations and legal procedures.

Musk's comment has amplified calls for transparency in the case. Multiple X users echoed similar sentiments, with one stating, "If nothing to hide then shouldn't be an issue to show ever imo."

Public and Political Reaction

The incident has fueled debate over policing, transparency and two-tier justice claims in the United Kingdom. Several users called for immediate release of the footage to restore public trust.

One post read: "The UK police are culpable and must be held accountable and officers prosecuted if necessary." Another added: "Not releasing the full bodycam footage of Henry Nowak bleeding out while handcuffed isn't 'procedure' it's a massive red flag."

The case has drawn comparisons to other high-profile incidents where bodycam footage was released promptly. Critics argue the delay in this case raises questions about accountability.

Musk's Pattern of Commentary

Elon Musk, owner of X, frequently comments on global events and government transparency. His reply aligns with previous statements advocating for open information and accountability in law enforcement matters.

The post has sparked renewed discussion about freedom of information and police practices in the UK. Some users referenced the Freedom of Information Act and called for its stronger application.

Broader Context

Henry Nowak's death has become a focal point for concerns about knife crime, policing priorities and transparency in the United Kingdom. The incident occurred amid ongoing national debates about public safety and institutional trust.

Police have stated that investigations are active and footage may be released at an appropriate time. No timeline has been provided. Family members and supporters continue to press for full disclosure.

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Musk's involvement has significantly increased visibility of the case. The original post and his reply together generated millions of impressions across the platform.

Social Media Response

The thread includes hundreds of replies. One user wrote: "They have blood on their hands!" Another said: "Stinks of an establishment cover up, if they had nothing to hide why wouldn't they release the body cam footage."

Some users defended police procedures, citing contempt of court laws and ongoing trials. One reply stated: "There is a trial actually happening at the moment. We have very strict Contempt of Court laws in the UK to prevent media influencing the outcome of a trial."

Official Position

UK authorities have not issued a direct response to Musk's comment. The Metropolitan Police and relevant forces maintain standard policies regarding bodycam footage release during active investigations.

The case continues to develop as public pressure mounts for greater transparency. Supporters of the Nowak family have organized online campaigns using hashtags such as #ReleaseTheBodycam and #JusticeForHenry.