OAKLAND, Calif. — Elon Musk unleashed a blistering attack on OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Monday, labeling him "Scam Altman" and accusing him along with President Greg Brockman of stealing a charity in a viral X post that landed squarely on the first day of jury selection in Musk's high-stakes lawsuit against the artificial intelligence company.

The post, which amassed more than 22 million views within hours, revived Musk's long-standing grievances over OpenAI's transformation from a nonprofit he helped found in 2015 into a for-profit powerhouse now valued in the hundreds of billions. "Scam Altman and Greg Stockman stole a charity. Full stop," Musk wrote, deliberately misspelling Brockman's surname as "Stockman" in apparent mockery.

Scam Altman and Greg Stockman stole a charity. Full stop.



Greg got tens of billions of stock for himself and Scam got dozens of OpenAI side deals with a piece of the action for himself, Y Combinator style. After this lawsuit, Scam will also be awarded tens of billions in stock… https://t.co/R27ZeG9nNR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2026

Musk detailed what he called a profound betrayal: "Greg got tens of billions of stock for himself and Scam got dozens of OpenAI side deals with a piece of the action for himself, Y Combinator style. After this lawsuit, Scam will also be awarded tens of billions in stock directly." He framed the legal fight in stark moral terms for the American public: "Do you want to set legal precedent in the United States that it is ok to loot a charity? If so, you undermine all charitable giving in the United States forever."

The timing was no coincidence. Jury selection opened Monday in Alameda County Superior Court here for Musk's civil case, which centers on allegations that OpenAI breached its original charitable trust by shifting to a capped-profit model and striking massive commercial deals, most notably with Microsoft. Musk has dropped earlier fraud claims but is pressing forward with breach-of-charitable-trust arguments. He has repeatedly stated that any damages awarded would return to the nonprofit mission rather than lining his pockets.

Musk reminded followers of his foundational role: "I could have started OpenAI as a for-profit corporation. Instead, I started it, funded it, recruited critical talent and taught them everything I know about how to make a startup successful FOR THE PUBLIC GOOD. Then they stole the charity." The post quoted at length a detailed thread from user @XFreeze recounting how Musk put up his own money, assembled top AI talent and launched the organization explicitly as a pure nonprofit with zero profit motive and open research.

OpenAI was established in late 2015 as a nonprofit research lab with Musk, Altman, Brockman and others as co-founders. Musk stepped down from the board in 2018 amid disagreements, including concerns about Tesla's competing AI work. The company later created a for-profit subsidiary in 2019 to raise the enormous capital needed for cutting-edge AI development, a move it has defended as necessary and fully disclosed.

OpenAI has called Musk's lawsuit meritless, arguing he was aware of and initially supportive of the hybrid structure that enabled breakthroughs like ChatGPT. The company maintains it remains committed to its mission of developing safe artificial general intelligence that benefits all of humanity.

Legal observers said Musk's public broadside could color potential jurors' views even as the courtroom process unfolds. The case is expected to examine internal documents, emails and founding agreements that detail the 2019 restructuring. Witnesses will likely include early employees, board members and AI ethicists. The trial could last weeks or months, with appeals almost certain.

Public reaction on X was swift and polarized. Supporters praised Musk for defending charitable principles, with one reply stating, "If the courts let Sam Altman and Greg Brockman loot a nonprofit they turned into their personal multi-billion-dollar piggy bank, then every charity in America just became fair game for grifters in Silicon Valley." Others mocked the dispute, with critics accusing Musk of sour grapes after walking away from OpenAI and launching rival xAI.

The feud has thrust into the spotlight broader questions about governance of nonprofits in the tech sector, where enormous capital requirements often clash with original humanitarian missions. Charitable-giving experts warn that a ruling perceived as endorsing the conversion of nonprofits into personal windfalls could deter future philanthropy, particularly in high-stakes fields like AI.

OpenAI continues to dominate the AI landscape, with its models powering consumer chatbots, enterprise tools and research worldwide. Revenue has soared into the billions annually. Altman has testified that the for-profit structure was essential to scaling responsibly rather than ceding ground to less-regulated competitors.

Musk has used his ownership of X to amplify warnings about AI safety, positioning xAI as a "maximum truth-seeking" alternative. The OpenAI lawsuit, however, focuses narrowly on contractual and fiduciary duties tied to the nonprofit origins rather than philosophical differences over AI alignment.

For Silicon Valley, the trial represents more than a personal clash between two titans. It could reshape how future AI ventures structure themselves and how courts interpret founding charters in rapidly evolving industries. Investors are monitoring closely; a Musk victory might open the door to similar challenges against other hybrid models.

As jury selection continued into Tuesday, April 28, Musk showed no signs of backing down. His Monday post echoed arguments his legal team has made in court filings, emphasizing that he recruited key talent and poured resources into OpenAI specifically because it was structured as a charity. "Then they stole the charity," he concluded.

OpenAI has not commented directly on the latest post but has previously described Musk's claims as revisionist history. The company notes that Musk proposed merging OpenAI with Tesla in 2018 — a move the board rejected — before departing. It says it has honored its mission by releasing research, building safety systems and pursuing AGI for humanity's benefit.

The broader AI race has intensified since OpenAI's founding. What began as a small research collective has become a global competition involving governments, tech giants and startups. Musk's xAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind and others now vie fiercely, raising questions about whether any single entity can serve as a neutral steward of humanity's most powerful technology.

Whatever the jury decides, the Musk-Altman dispute has already highlighted critical issues of trust, governance and the public good in the AI era. With billions in potential value and humanity's technological future on the line, Monday's explosive post served as a vivid reminder that the courtroom battle is as much about narrative as it is about law.

As the trial advances, both sides will present evidence that could reshape not only their corporate futures but also precedents for charitable organizations in the innovation economy. For now, Musk's viral message ensures the public debate over OpenAI's origins and direction remains front and center.