NEW YORK — SpaceX shares surged more than 27% in their first day of trading on the Nasdaq on Friday, closing at $172.17 after the rocket and satellite company completed one of the largest initial public offerings in history.

The debut marked a significant milestone for Elon Musk's aerospace venture, which priced its shares at $135 late Thursday. The strong opening performance pushed the company's market capitalization well above $2 trillion and further elevated Musk's personal fortune, positioning him closer to becoming the world's first trillionaire.

Read more SpaceX Sets $135 Price for Record $75 Billion IPO as Musk Takes Rocket Firm Public: Who Can Invest? SpaceX Sets $135 Price for Record $75 Billion IPO as Musk Takes Rocket Firm Public: Who Can Invest?

Trading volume was heavy as investors reacted positively to the long-anticipated listing. The stock opened above the offer price and maintained upward momentum throughout the session, reflecting robust demand for exposure to SpaceX's leadership in reusable rockets, Starlink satellite internet and crewed spaceflight.

IPO Details and Strong Market Reception

SpaceX sold approximately 555.6 million shares at $135 each, raising around $75 billion. Underwriters exercised their greenshoe option for additional shares, bringing the total closer to $86 billion. The offering valued the company at roughly $1.78 trillion at the IPO price, but Friday's trading pushed that figure substantially higher.

The debut followed an unconventional pricing process in which SpaceX fixed the $135 offer price before its roadshow, bypassing the traditional book-building method. This approach, combined with Musk's high public profile, generated extraordinary interest from both institutional and retail investors. The company targeted a notably high retail allocation of around 30%, far above typical IPOs, allowing broader public participation through major brokerages.

Early trading reflected strong enthusiasm for SpaceX's growth prospects. The company has transformed commercial spaceflight with reusable Falcon rockets and expanded global broadband access through Starlink. NASA contracts for crew and cargo missions to the International Space Station have solidified its role in human space exploration.

Musk's Wealth Milestone

Musk's approximately 42% stake in SpaceX stands to increase dramatically with the stock's performance. Combined with his holdings in Tesla and other ventures, the SpaceX surge brings him closer to trillionaire status. Analysts estimate his net worth could surpass $1 trillion depending on sustained trading levels.

The potential milestone has intensified discussions about wealth concentration and the rewards of innovation in technology and space industries. Musk's companies span electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, space exploration and social media, creating a uniquely diversified empire.

Company Background and Strategic Vision

Founded in 2002, SpaceX has grown from a startup challenging traditional aerospace giants to a leader in reducing launch costs and enabling new applications for satellite technology. Reusable rockets have dramatically lowered barriers to space access, while Starlink provides high-speed internet to remote and underserved regions worldwide.

The IPO provides substantial capital to accelerate Starship development, expand Starlink coverage and pursue long-term objectives such as Mars colonization. Musk has consistently emphasized making humanity multiplanetary, with Starship designed for missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

As a public company, SpaceX will face greater scrutiny and quarterly reporting requirements. However, the strong debut suggests investor confidence in its ambitious roadmap and proven execution track record.

Market and Industry Implications

SpaceX's successful listing could set a positive precedent for other innovative technology companies considering public debuts. The offering comes amid strong appetite for high-growth names tied to artificial intelligence, space and infrastructure themes.

The aerospace sector has seen increased interest as commercial space activities expand. SpaceX's performance will be viewed as a barometer for investor sentiment toward visionary enterprises with long development timelines but transformative potential.

Broader equity markets showed mixed performance on Friday, but SpaceX's debut stood out as a clear highlight. Technology and growth stocks generally found support, reflecting continued optimism around innovation-driven businesses.

Analyst Perspectives

Market observers described the debut as a validation of SpaceX's achievements while noting the risks inherent in the capital-intensive space industry. Many highlighted the company's technological leadership and recurring revenue streams from Starlink as key strengths.

Analysts expect volatility in early trading as the market establishes fair value. Long-term forecasts remain constructive, citing SpaceX's competitive advantages and expanding addressable markets in satellite communications and space transportation.

Challenges and Risks

Despite its successes, SpaceX faces substantial operational and financial risks. Rocket launches remain inherently complex, with Starship still progressing through testing phases. Regulatory hurdles, competition from other space companies and the need for continuous capital investment present ongoing challenges.

Starlink's rapid expansion requires sustained investment in satellites and ground infrastructure. Monetization in emerging markets and regulatory approvals in various countries will influence long-term profitability.

Musk's leadership, while visionary, has sometimes introduced volatility through public statements and multiple competing priorities across his companies. Investors will monitor how the public company structure affects decision-making and capital allocation.

Broader Economic Context

The IPO arrives at a time of strong interest in transformative technology companies. Recent market trends have favored firms with clear paths to scalability and societal impact. SpaceX's debut adds another high-profile name to public markets, potentially encouraging further innovation and investment in the commercial space sector.

As global economies navigate inflation concerns and policy shifts, growth-oriented investments like SpaceX continue attracting capital from investors seeking exposure to long-term secular trends.

Looking Ahead

SpaceX's performance as a public company will be closely watched in coming weeks and months. Strong trading could boost employee morale and attract additional talent, while any challenges might reflect caution around elevated valuations in technology and aerospace.

For Musk and SpaceX, the transition to public markets brings new responsibilities alongside expanded resources. The company's ability to deliver on ambitious timelines while managing costs and risks will determine its long-term success as a listed entity.

Friday's trading activity marks the beginning of a new chapter for SpaceX and its thousands of employees. The strong debut underscores investor confidence in the company's vision and execution, setting the stage for what could be a transformative period in commercial space exploration.

As markets digest the listing, SpaceX's trajectory will provide important insights into the valuation of innovative technology companies and the evolving role of private enterprise in humanity's expansion into space. The debut represents both a corporate milestone and a cultural moment in the ongoing story of ambition and innovation in the modern economy.