The End of 3–5 Business Days: How Payment Expectations Changed in Australia

Not that long ago, waiting three to five business days for a bank transfer was considered normal. Whether it was a refund, a withdrawal, or money being sent between accounts, consumers simply accepted that payments took time.

However, on-demand services are always the most preferred options nowadays, and the patience that consumers have when it comes to bank transfers is disappearing.

Advancements in technology now allow money to move almost immediately. In Australia, the likes of PayID, the New Payments Platform (NPP), digital wallets, and even crypto payments have fundamentally changed what people expect from financial transactions.

The Reserve Bank of Australia notes that the NPP was built to support near real-time payments on a 24/7 basis, while industry data shows adoption continuing to climb as consumers become accustomed to immediate access to funds. But this isn't limited to banks and fintech apps.

This speed is influencing entire industries, particularly those that handle customer deposits and withdrawals every day.

Consumers Now Expect Immediate Liquidity

The easiest way to understand the change is to look at how Australians use money today. The RBA 2025 Consumer Payments Survey highlighted that around 50% of Australians have been using PayID in 2025, and that's up 32% compared to data reported by the Australian Banking Association (ABA) in 2022.

Mobile wallets now also account for around 40% of all card transactions in the country, and the ABA also reported that annual mobile transactions are already reaching $160 billion. All these numbers just show how comfortable consumers have become with instant and digital-first transactions.

For businesses, this creates a new challenge since consumers no longer compare payment experiences only against direct competitors. They now compare them against every other app they use.

So, if a rideshare app updates instantly, a banking app settles payments within minutes, and a digital wallet processes transactions immediately, then waiting several business days starts to feel outdated, regardless of industry.

If speed used to be only available to premium clients, this is no longer the case. Many customers now see it as the minimum requirement.

The Entertainment Sector Became a Real-Time Case Study

The entertainment industry offers one of the clearest examples of this shift. Streaming platforms trained users to expect immediate access to content. Food delivery services trained them to expect real-time tracking, and online gaming platforms, including casinos and sports betting operators, faced a similar challenge with payments.

The reality is that players don't separate a platform's cashier from the rest of the experience. They judge it the same way they judge their banking apps. Deposits are expected to be instant, and withdrawals are expected to be at least as fast or processed within minutes. After all, if money leaves a bank account immediately, it's natural to expect funds coming back to move just as quickly.

This is where older payment systems started showing their age. Traditional bank transfers often rely on processing windows, manual reviews, and settlement schedules that can extend transactions far longer than modern consumers prefer.

Since expectations have changed, operators were forced to rethink what their payment infrastructure looked like.

Right now, some of the platforms seeing the most growth are regulated instant PayID withdrawal casinos Australia that have integrated seamless crypto and e-wallet infrastructures.

What's interesting is that this isn't really about gambling. The same trend can be observed throughout the broader digital economy. Consumers simply prefer payment systems that remove waiting periods wherever possible, and businesses that still treat withdrawals as a back-office process are increasingly finding themselves at odds with customer expectations.

Crypto's Role Goes Beyond Speculation

Crypto often dominates headlines because of price movements, but that's only part of the story. Many businesses are paying closer attention to blockchain-based payment rails because they solve a different problem: speed and privacy.

It's not like traditional banking, which may be affected by weekends, public holidays, or operating hours. Crypto transactions happen continuously, and they can also be confirmed regardless of location or banking schedules.

Now, this doesn't mean crypto will replace traditional banking completely. What it does mean is that it has changed consumer expectations. Once users become familiar with transferring value at any time of day, waiting several business days for a transaction starts to feel increasingly difficult to justify. The same thing happened when mobile wallets became mainstream.

Consumers adapt quickly to convenience, and once they do, it's very difficult to convince them to return to slower alternatives.

Conclusion

For businesses, the lesson extends far beyond payment methods. Payment infrastructure now directly influences acquisition, retention, and overall user satisfaction. Consumers increasingly associate payout speed with reliability and trust, so it's just right for them to ensure they cater to the speed expectations.