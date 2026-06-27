Caterpillar Stock Drops Nearly 5% Friday as Investors Take Profits After This Year's Historic AI Rally

Shares of Caterpillar fell sharply Friday, sliding 4.79%, or $50.66, to $1,006.35 in midday trading, as investors locked in gains from one of the most remarkable stock rallies of the year following the heavy equipment maker's unlikely transformation into a beneficiary of the artificial intelligence boom.

The decline marks a notable pullback for a stock that just days earlier had crossed a milestone few would have predicted for a century-old maker of bulldozers and mining equipment.

An extraordinary year by any measure

Caterpillar's run over the past 12 months has been staggering by historical standards for an industrial company. The stock surged approximately 172% over the past year, closing Thursday at $1,057 — a level that made Caterpillar one of just two companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average trading above $1,000 per share, and the best-performing stock in the index this year.

That climb culminated earlier this week in a milestone that underscored just how far the stock has come. Following a recent market rally, Caterpillar pushed past $1,000 for the first time on June 22, 2026, marking its seventh consecutive winning session at the time.

The AI connection behind the rally

The driving force behind Caterpillar's transformation has little to do with its traditional construction and mining equipment business and everything to do with the company's role in powering the artificial intelligence infrastructure boom. Caterpillar's strong demand for its power generation equipment has been particularly linked to AI infrastructure projects, with the company building a record $63 billion order backlog and projecting future revenue of $93.8 billion by 2028.

The numbers behind that shift have been dramatic. Caterpillar's Power & Energy segment saw revenue increase 41% year-over-year to $2.82 billion, attributed primarily to strong data center sales, as the company benefits from surging demand for reciprocating engines and generator sets used to power AI computing facilities. Management has responded by announcing plans to expand large reciprocating engine capacity to nearly three times 2024 levels.

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That shift has fundamentally changed how Wall Street views the company. Caterpillar is increasingly being viewed less as a traditional machinery company and more as a long-term beneficiary of global infrastructure, energy, and data center investment, according to market commentary tracking the stock's reclassification among investors.

Why the stock is pulling back now

Friday's decline comes amid a broader reassessment of technology and AI-linked stocks across the market, as investors grow more selective about which companies can justify the valuations assigned to them after a powerful, sustained rally. That dynamic has hit Caterpillar particularly hard given how much of its recent gains have been tied directly to AI infrastructure enthusiasm rather than its traditional industrial business.

The stock's valuation has stretched considerably during its run higher. Following the rally that pushed shares past $1,000, Caterpillar was trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of roughly 49 to 51 times earnings — a striking premium for an industrial equipment manufacturer, and one that some analysts have flagged as vulnerable to a sharp correction if sentiment shifts.

Cracks beneath the surface

Beyond the broader market jitters, Caterpillar has also faced company-specific pressures that complicate the bullish AI narrative. Despite the strong order books driving headline enthusiasm, core operating margins have been showing signs of strain in parts of the business. The mining-focused Resource Industries segment experienced a 39% year-over-year profit drop and 7 percentage points of margin compression, while the Power & Energy segment's operating margin contracted sequentially by 170 basis points to 20.6%, driven by manufacturing cost inflation.

Tariffs have added another layer of pressure to the company's bottom line. Management has projected a full-year tariff impact of $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion for fiscal year 2026, costs expected to keep full-year adjusted operating margins constrained near the lower end of Caterpillar's long-term targets.

Notable insider selling

Adding to investor unease, Caterpillar executives have been selling significant amounts of stock even as shares climbed toward record territory. Company insiders have executed more than 50 sales transactions totaling over $87.6 million in shares in recent months, a pattern some market watchers view as a note of caution even amid otherwise bullish technical and fundamental signals.

A divided view among analysts

Despite the recent pullback, Wall Street's overall view of Caterpillar remains largely positive, even as some firms have grown more cautious about how much further the rally can run. According to 28 analysts tracking the stock, the average rating remains "Buy," though the average 12-month price target of $949.68 actually sits below Thursday's closing price — implying analysts, on average, see the stock as having outrun its near-term fundamentals following this year's surge.

Not every analyst has pumped the brakes, however. Evercore ISI analyst David Raso raised his price target on Caterpillar to $1,103 from $878 while maintaining an Outperform rating, while UBS analyst Steven Fisher lifted his target to $900 from $677, even while keeping a more cautious Neutral rating on the shares.

A dividend hike underscores confidence

Even amid the valuation debate, Caterpillar's board has continued signaling confidence in the company's underlying business. Earlier this month, Caterpillar's board voted to raise the quarterly dividend by 12 cents, an 8% increase, to $1.63 per share — marking the company's 32nd consecutive annual dividend increase, a streak that places it among an elite group of long-term dividend growers regardless of near-term stock volatility.

For now, Friday's pullback appears to reflect broader profit-taking and valuation concerns rather than any fundamental change in Caterpillar's underlying AI-driven growth story. The company's record order backlog, expanding power generation capacity, and direct exposure to data center buildouts give it a secular demand driver that few traditional industrial companies can claim. Whether Friday's decline marks the start of a deeper correction or simply a pause within an extraordinary yearlong rally will likely depend on how investors continue to weigh Caterpillar's AI-linked growth potential against its stretched valuation, margin pressures, and the broader market's evolving appetite for AI infrastructure plays heading into the second half of the year.