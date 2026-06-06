Nasdaq Drops Nearly 2% on Chip Selloff and Strong Jobs Data Fueling Hawkish Fed Outlook

NEW YORK — The Nasdaq Composite fell sharply Friday, shedding about 498 points or 1.86% to trade around 26,333 in morning action, extending losses from the previous session as technology and semiconductor stocks faced renewed pressure amid disappointing guidance from key AI players and a stronger-than-expected jobs report.

The decline comes after Thursday's mixed session, where the tech-heavy index closed slightly lower despite a record-setting performance for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Broadcom's post-earnings plunge continued to weigh on sentiment, triggering a broader selloff in artificial intelligence-related shares that have powered much of the market's gains this year.

The May nonfarm payrolls report showed 172,000 new jobs added, significantly beating consensus estimates around 85,000. Unemployment held steady at 4.3%, while prior months' figures were revised upward, signaling a resilient labor market. The data pushed Treasury yields higher, with the 10-year note climbing as investors dialed back expectations for near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Broadcom and Chip Sector Weakness

Broadcom shares, already down over 12% on Thursday after its fiscal second-quarter results and forward outlook disappointed investors despite beating estimates, extended losses. The semiconductor giant's AI revenue growth, while robust, fell short of the lofty expectations baked into its premium valuation, sparking concerns about the sustainability of the AI boom.

The weakness rippled across the sector. Marvell Technology, Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices and others traded lower, amplifying the Nasdaq's vulnerability as a tech-centric benchmark. Nvidia, the poster child for AI enthusiasm, also faced modest pressure despite its recent dominance.

Analysts described the move as a healthy rotation or profit-taking after months of concentrated gains in a handful of mega-cap tech names. However, the pullback highlights the market's sensitivity to any perceived softening in AI demand signals.

Jobs Data and Policy Implications

The strong employment figures reinforced a "good news is bad news" dynamic for equities. While underscoring economic strength, the report raised fears that the Fed may maintain higher rates for longer to combat lingering inflation pressures, especially with energy costs influenced by geopolitical developments.

Market participants now price in fewer rate cuts for 2026, with some even contemplating the possibility of a hike if data remains robust. Higher yields typically pressure growth stocks, which derive much of their value from future cash flows discounted at lower rates — a dynamic particularly painful for the Nasdaq.

Broader Market Rotation

In contrast to the Nasdaq's struggles, the Dow Jones Industrial Average showed relative resilience earlier in the week, benefiting from gains in healthcare, financials and other cyclical sectors less exposed to tech volatility. This rotation from high-growth tech into value and defensive names has been a recurring theme amid valuation concerns.

The S&P 500 also faced downward pressure but to a lesser degree, reflecting its more diversified composition. Small-cap stocks in the Russell 2000 offered mixed signals, sometimes benefiting from rotation but vulnerable to higher rate expectations.

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Context of Recent Market Trends

The Nasdaq has enjoyed substantial gains in 2026, up around 15% year-to-date prior to Friday's move, driven by enthusiasm for AI infrastructure. However, periodic pullbacks like this serve as reminders of concentration risks, with a few names accounting for a disproportionate share of index performance.

Geopolitical factors, including developments around Iran and energy markets, added another layer of uncertainty. While some progress toward de-escalation had supported sentiment previously, any renewed tensions could influence oil prices and inflation expectations.

Company-Specific and Sector Dynamics

Beyond Broadcom, other recent earnings like CrowdStrike's contributed to the cautious mood, with shares slipping on operating expense concerns despite beats. The semiconductor index faced particular scrutiny as investors questioned whether current multiples reflect realistic growth trajectories.

Positive undercurrents remain in areas like consumer stocks and certain industrials, which rose on Friday amid dipping oil prices and the broader rotation. This divergence underscores a maturing bull market where leadership broadens beyond pure tech plays.

Investor Implications and Outlook

For investors, Friday's action emphasizes the importance of diversification and a long-term perspective. While tech corrections can feel sharp, they often create opportunities for those with conviction in underlying secular trends like AI adoption.

Looking ahead, focus shifts to upcoming inflation data, Fed speeches and corporate earnings. The market will gauge whether the jobs strength alters the Fed's path or if cooling signals emerge. Analysts generally remain constructive on equities, citing solid corporate fundamentals, but warn of volatility as the year progresses.

The Nasdaq's 52-week range reflects both its upside potential and capacity for corrections. With the index still well above levels from a year ago, the current dip may represent consolidation rather than a trend reversal, provided economic growth remains balanced.

Market participants are advised to monitor volume, sector leadership shifts and policy signals closely. In a landscape defined by technological disruption and macroeconomic crosscurrents, adaptability remains key. Friday's decline, while notable, fits within normal market fluctuations amid an evolving economic backdrop.

As trading continues, attention will remain on whether bargain hunters step in or if selling pressure intensifies around key technical levels. The interplay between strong fundamentals and valuation discipline will likely dictate the Nasdaq's trajectory in the sessions ahead.