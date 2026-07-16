Read more Intel Shares Tumble Almost 6% as Chip Sector Selloff Deepens Ahead of Its July 23 Earnings Report Today Intel Shares Tumble Almost 6% as Chip Sector Selloff Deepens Ahead of Its July 23 Earnings Report Today

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices fell 5.77% on Wednesday, trading at $516.50 as of 11:52 a.m. EDT, down $31.62 on the day, as continued turmoil in the memory chip market spilled over into broader semiconductor stocks, extending a volatile stretch for the sector heading into a busy earnings season.

Wednesday's decline continues a difficult period for AMD, which has posted several sharp single-day moves in recent weeks amid what analysts describe as a broader reassessment of valuations across the AI-linked chip sector following an extended rally.

A Sector-Wide Reaction to Memory Market Turmoil

Much of Wednesday's pressure on AMD traces back to continued volatility surrounding South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix, whose stock has swung dramatically following its recent Nasdaq listing. That volatility has repeatedly rippled through the broader semiconductor complex in recent sessions, dragging down chip names with limited direct exposure to the memory market, including AMD, alongside more directly affected memory producers such as Micron Technology and SanDisk.

AMD's own move Wednesday reflects a pattern that has become increasingly familiar throughout July, in which sentiment shifts tied to memory pricing and supply dynamics have triggered outsized reactions across logic-focused chip designers, even when the underlying news carries limited direct relevance to their specific businesses.

A History of Extreme Volatility

AMD's stock has proven especially sensitive to shifting sector sentiment in recent months. According to market data, the stock has recorded 41 separate moves greater than 5% over the past year, reflecting how significantly investor conviction toward AMD has fluctuated as the broader AI infrastructure investment narrative has evolved.

Earlier this month, AMD shares plunged 8% during a chip-specific reset tied to Samsung Electronics' quarterly earnings report, before separately falling 7% amid a broader Bank of America warning about growing "bubble risk" in the AI trade. Just last week, the stock fell another 6.3% after reports indicated SK Hynix was deliberately slowing its high-bandwidth memory expansion, a development that sparked fears about a broader cooling in AI infrastructure demand even though subsequent analysis suggested the shift primarily reflected memory makers redirecting capacity toward more profitable conventional DRAM production.

Strong Underlying Fundamentals, According to Bulls

Despite the recent volatility, several Wall Street analysts have continued to express confidence in AMD's underlying growth trajectory, particularly around its custom AI chip offerings. Citi has highlighted AMD's custom MI450 chips as offering Meta Platforms a lower total cost of ownership compared with Nvidia alternatives, citing a six-gigawatt, four-year supply deal that includes a warrant for 160 million AMD shares and is set to begin ramping with an initial one-gigawatt tranche in the second half of 2026.

Citi has projected AMD's AI GPU revenue could reach $33 billion in the near term, with potential to expand further to $50.8 billion over a longer time horizon, underscoring the scale of opportunity analysts continue to see in AMD's AI accelerator business despite near-term stock volatility.

Analysts Continue Raising Price Targets

Even amid the recent pullback, several analysts have continued raising their price targets on AMD. TD Cowen recently lifted its price target to $675 from $600, while other firms have issued similarly bullish updates in recent weeks. Bank of America previously raised its price target on the stock to $500, citing a projected $1.7 trillion AI data-center market opportunity by 2030.

The disconnect between continued analyst optimism and the stock's sharp near-term price swings underscores what several market observers have characterized as a broader valuation reset playing out across the semiconductor sector, rather than any fundamental deterioration in AMD's underlying competitive position or long-term growth prospects.

A Remarkable Year Despite Recent Turbulence

Even accounting for Wednesday's decline and other recent pullbacks, AMD's stock remains up significantly for the year. The company's shares had climbed as much as 134% since the start of 2026 at points during the summer, reflecting substantial investor enthusiasm for AMD's positioning within the broader AI infrastructure buildout, even as that enthusiasm has periodically given way to sharp bouts of profit-taking.

Data Center and AI Business Continues to Grow

AMD's underlying business results have continued to show strength amid the stock's volatility. The company has recently announced production ramp-up of its next-generation EPYC processor, code-named "Venice," built on TSMC's advanced 2-nanometer manufacturing process, alongside plans to invest more than $10 billion in Taiwan's broader AI supply chain ecosystem. AMD also gained server CPU market share during the first quarter of 2026, according to industry data, even as a key competitor's share declined over the same period.

Upcoming Earnings Report in Focus

AMD is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter 2026 financial results in the coming weeks, a release that market participants increasingly view as a key catalyst capable of resetting sentiment toward the stock following its recent volatility. Investors are likely to focus closely on updated guidance for AMD's data center and AI accelerator segments, along with any additional commentary on the company's custom silicon partnerships with major hyperscale cloud computing customers.

A Broader Pattern of Sector Rotation

Wednesday's decline in AMD shares fits within a broader pattern that has defined semiconductor sector trading throughout much of July, characterized by sharp swings driven by shifting sentiment around memory chip pricing, supply dynamics and broader questions about the sustainability of record AI infrastructure capital spending. Even as individual company fundamentals have generally remained strong across the sector, elevated valuations following an extended rally have left many chip stocks, including AMD, particularly vulnerable to outsized reactions when negative sentiment emerges anywhere within the broader semiconductor supply chain.

What Comes Next

With AMD's upcoming earnings report set to provide the next major fundamental catalyst for the stock, investors are likely to continue closely monitoring developments across the broader memory chip sector in the interim, given how closely AMD's recent trading has tracked sentiment shifts tied to companies with limited direct business overlap. Whether Wednesday's decline represents another temporary pause within AMD's broader 2026 rally, or the beginning of a more sustained period of consolidation across AI-linked semiconductor stocks, will likely become clearer as the company's earnings report and broader sector developments unfold in the coming weeks.