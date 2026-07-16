SanDisk Stock Sinks Nearly 12% as New Argus Hold Rating Deepens Memory Chip Sector Profit-Taking

Shares of SanDisk fell 11.66% on Wednesday, trading at $1,552.79 as of 11:43 a.m. EDT, down $205.03 on the day, after Argus Research initiated coverage of the NAND flash memory maker with a cautious "Hold" rating, adding institutional weight to a broader pullback across the memory chip sector.

The Argus initiation stood in contrast to the 18 buy ratings already assigned to the stock by other analysts, but its neutral stance was enough to reignite selling pressure in a name that has already shed more than 31% from its June 22 peak. Wednesday's decline leaves SanDisk trading well below its 52-week high of $2,354.39, even after a rally that had pushed the stock up as much as 759% year-to-date at points earlier this year.

A Broader Memory Sector Pullback

SanDisk's decline came amid a wider retreat across memory-related stocks Wednesday, as traders continued locking in profits following one of the strongest sector rallies of the year. SK Hynix's U.S.-listed shares fell roughly 5% to $184.50, giving back a portion of the previous session's 27% surge, while Western Digital shares declined about 4% and Micron Technology slipped roughly 3%.

According to market commentary tracking the sector, there was no confirmed company-specific negative catalyst behind the broader pullback, with the move appearing to reflect broad profit-taking in some of the most richly valued AI-related beneficiaries within the semiconductor space. Micron shares have gained 244% year-to-date, while SanDisk shares were up 640% for the year as of Tuesday's close, underscoring the scale of gains that have left the sector vulnerable to sharp reversals.

Concerns Over NAND Pricing and Inventory

Beyond the Argus rating, some market commentary pointed to broader structural concerns weighing on sentiment toward SanDisk specifically. Analysts have revised their near-term outlook for the NAND flash market, citing evidence of average selling prices declining more rapidly than previously anticipated, alongside signs of inventory adjustments at several major hyperscale cloud computing customers that have been primary drivers of storage demand over the past year.

For a company like SanDisk, which remains deeply integrated into the data center supply chain, those signals have raised concerns among some institutional investors about a potential period of softer near-term financial performance, prompting a reduction in sector weightings in favor of more defensive technology plays.

Elevated Short Interest Amplifies the Move

SanDisk's stock carries notably elevated short interest, representing more than 11% of the company's publicly available float, according to market data. That dynamic means any fresh bearish catalyst, such as Wednesday's Argus initiation, has the potential to quickly amplify downside price moves as the stock continues navigating a period of heightened volatility.

Strong Underlying Fundamentals, Despite the Selloff

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Despite Wednesday's sharp decline, SanDisk's underlying business results have shown significant strength in recent quarters. The company's most recent quarterly report showed revenue nearly doubling from the previous quarter to $5.95 billion, with data-center sales soaring 233% to $1.47 billion and gross margin reaching 78.4%. For the current quarter, SanDisk has guided for revenue between $7.75 billion and $8.25 billion.

SanDisk Chief Executive David Goeckeler described the company's recent performance in stark terms, calling it "a fundamental inflection point" for the business. The company has also continued advancing its product roadmap, with Chief Technology Officer Alper Ilkbahar describing the company's new BiCS10 chip, currently sampling with customers, as designed for "faster interface speeds, higher bit density and improved power efficiency" compared with its predecessor.

Bank of America Remains Bullish Despite the Pullback

Not all analyst commentary on SanDisk has turned negative. Bank of America has maintained a Buy rating on the stock and recently raised its one-year price target from $2,100 to $2,500 per share, citing a "strong for longer" dynamic in supply and demand trends for NAND memory chips. The firm expects demand for NAND products to remain robust through 2027, supporting continued sales and earnings growth for SanDisk over the medium term.

A Broader Reassessment of Chip Valuations

SanDisk's pullback reflects a broader reassessment currently playing out across the semiconductor sector. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has fallen more than 11% since its June high, while U.S. semiconductor-focused investment funds recorded approximately $11 billion in outflows during the week ended June 24, the largest weekly exodus for the sector this century, following nearly $12 billion in inflows during the two prior weeks.

Steve Sosnick, chief market analyst at Interactive Brokers, characterized the current dynamic facing the sector.

"We've never seen this kind of extreme earnings growth. But the question then becomes, how long can we expect this to continue," Sosnick said.

A Backlog That Doesn't Fully Match Bullish Expectations

Some analysts have also raised questions about the timing of SanDisk's substantial order backlog. The company's most recent regulatory filing listed $41.6 billion in remaining performance obligations, representing contracted revenue still to be booked. However, only about 15%, or roughly $6.24 billion, of that backlog was scheduled to convert into recognized revenue within the next 12 months, a gap that some market observers have flagged as a potential source of near-term disappointment relative to the stock's currently elevated valuation expectations.

What Comes Next

With SanDisk's next quarterly earnings report not scheduled until August 5, and Wall Street's consensus price target still sitting well above current trading levels, the tug-of-war between bullish long-term fundamentals and near-term momentum exhaustion appears likely to keep the stock volatile in the sessions ahead. Investors will be watching closely whether Wednesday's decline represents a temporary pause within an otherwise intact structural growth story tied to AI-driven data center demand, or the beginning of a more sustained repricing across the broader memory chip sector following its extraordinary run over the past year.