Micron Stock Strong Buy in 2026 as AI Memory Boom Drives Record Profits and Analyst Optimism

NEW YORK — Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) remains one of the strongest buy recommendations in the semiconductor sector in 2026, with Wall Street analysts maintaining a consensus "Strong Buy" rating as explosive demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and other AI-related chips continues to fuel record-breaking revenue and profit growth. The company has emerged as a clear beneficiary of the artificial intelligence infrastructure supercycle, delivering results that have far exceeded expectations and positioning it for sustained outperformance.

Shares have surged dramatically this year, climbing more than 70% year-to-date and recently hitting all-time highs near $540–$666 depending on intraday movement. Despite the run-up, many analysts argue the stock still offers substantial upside, with average 12-month price targets ranging from $478 to $660 and some Street-high forecasts reaching $1,000. Of roughly 39–58 analysts covering the stock, the vast majority recommend Buy or Strong Buy, with virtually no Sell ratings.

Micron reported blockbuster fiscal second-quarter 2026 results in March, with revenue exploding 196% year-over-year to $23.86 billion and non-GAAP gross margins reaching an extraordinary 75%. The performance was driven by surging AI memory demand, particularly high-bandwidth memory for data centers. Management raised full-year guidance significantly and highlighted that HBM supply is already sold out through the end of 2026, with strong pricing power persisting.

Explosive AI-Driven Growth

The AI infrastructure buildout has transformed Micron from a cyclical memory player into a critical enabler of large language model training and inference. High-bandwidth memory, which Micron produces in partnership with major hyperscalers, has seen unprecedented demand. Analysts project continued tight supply through 2027 and beyond, supporting elevated pricing and margins.

Fiscal 2026 revenue is now expected to approach or exceed $100 billion in some optimistic forecasts, with earnings per share potentially reaching $50–$58. The company is aggressively expanding capacity, including major new fabs in the United States and Singapore, to meet demand while investing heavily in next-generation HBM4 technology.

Analyst Sentiment and Valuation

Wall Street enthusiasm remains high. Recent initiations and upgrades, including D.A. Davidson's Street-high $1,000 target, underscore confidence in Micron's positioning. While the stock trades at a premium on some traditional metrics, forward price-to-earnings multiples remain reasonable when factoring in projected growth rates exceeding 50% annually in key segments.

Risks include potential cyclical downturns if AI spending slows, increased competition from Samsung and SK Hynix, and heavy capital expenditure requirements that could pressure free cash flow in the near term. However, most analysts view these as manageable given the secular tailwinds.

Why Buy Micron in 2026

For growth-oriented investors, Micron offers exposure to one of the most powerful secular trends in technology: the insatiable appetite for memory in AI systems. The company's technological leadership in HBM, combined with disciplined execution and strong customer relationships with hyperscalers, provides a durable competitive moat.

The stock suits portfolios seeking high-beta semiconductor exposure with improving fundamentals. Those already holding have compelling reasons to maintain or add positions on pullbacks, while new investors may find current levels attractive relative to long-term potential. Diversification within the chip sector is advisable, but Micron stands out for its growth trajectory and margin profile.

As 2026 progresses, Micron's quarterly results and HBM capacity updates will be closely watched as key barometers for the broader AI infrastructure cycle. With record demand, sold-out production and analyst support, the case for buying Micron stock remains highly compelling for investors comfortable with semiconductor volatility and focused on multi-year AI themes.