An Australian health innovator who learned to speak English watching home shopping channels as a child is now set to feature on one of America's largest networks, in a full-circle moment that is capturing global attention.

Dr Vincent Candrawinata, known globally as Dr Vincent, founder of Vincent and Renovatio, is expanding into the United States at scale, with a primetime national broadcast reaching more than 70 million households.

The opportunity comes through ShopLC, one of the largest home shopping networks in the United States, known for delivering high-volume product launches into tens of millions of homes.

"I used to watch these programs to learn English growing up," Dr Vincent said.

"To now be featured on one of the largest shopping channels in America is surreal."

Dr Vincent is Australia's leading health and wellness expert, clinical nutritionist, food scientist and antioxidant researcher. He is the founder of Renovatio, one of the country's fastest-growing health and wellness brands, known for its powerful antioxidant formulations derived from Australian apples.

Products include supplements, skin care and pantry goods. With a PhD in food science and extensive experience in clinical nutrition, Dr Vincent is a passionate advocate for accessible, science- backed wellbeing. Through Renovatio, he is dedicated to helping people live longer, healthier and more vibrant lives by harnessing the power of nature and evidence-based innovation. This year, he launched his skin care products in the US this year under the brand, Vincent, and the American market has fallen in love with his products and scientific approach to wellness.

Dr Vincent launched Renovatio in Australia in 2016 following his breakthrough discovery while undertaking antioxidant research at the University of Newcastle. He developed a laboratory technique to extract the world's most potent antioxidants 'activated phenolics' from Australian apples and other produce using only water. His innovative work solved an issue, which had been perplexing scientists all over the world for nearly 80 years.

Dr Vincent patented and translated his innovative work into a range of 'turbo charged' health and wellness products to help people access the world's most potent antioxidants in an 'easy to consume' form. His products are sold throughout Australia and across the world.

From Expo West to US television

The shopping channel breakthrough in America followed Dr Vincent's major presence at Natural Products Expo West 2026, the world's largest natural and organic trade event, held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

The event attracts more than 60,000 industry professionals, 3,000 exhibitors and representatives from over 65 countries, making it the global epicentre for health, wellness and natural products.

Dr Vincent secured a major sponsorship at the event, showcasing both his established Renovatio range and his new US-focused skincare line, Vincent APSKIN.

It was during the event, while filming an Instagram Live, that he met executives from ShopLC.

Within days, he was invited to present. Just 12 minutes into the meeting, the answer was yes.

From Australian orchards to American homes

The United States launch builds on the success of Renovatio and his work in creating a new category of wellness ingredients known as Activated Phenolics, which feature in his range of skin care, supplements and pantry products sold nationally and overseas.

These compounds are among the most potent antioxidants found in nature, with strong anti-inflammatory and cellular health benefits.

Now, that same science is being introduced to American consumers through both supplements and skincare.

"We have the best apples in the world," Dr Vincent said.

"Australian-grown apples are clean, powerful and rich in natural phenolic compounds. We are proud to be taking that to a global audience."

Americans going crazy for Aussie apples

Dr Vincent said the response from US buyers has been immediate, with strong demand for clean, transparent and science-backed products.

"Americans are loving our products," he said.

"They are looking for solutions that are natural, effective and backed by real science."

The Vincent APSKIN range applies the same Activated Phenolics technology to supplements and skin care and body care, combining natural ingredients with advanced scientific formulation.

"It's about harnessing nature and elevating it with rigorous science," he said.

A primetime debut into 70 million homes

Vincent will officially launch on May 6 in a one-hour primetime segment, featuring cleanser, cream, serum, mist and its signature 'An Apple A Day' tablets.

The broadcast will see Australian-developed products beamed directly into homes across the United States, marking a major milestone in the brand's global expansion.

A full-circle moment

For Dr Vincent, the moment carries deep personal significance.

"Growing up in Indonesia, I learned English by watching television, including home shopping channels," he said.

"Now as a proud Australian, scientist and business founder, to be on one of those channels, speaking to millions of viewers, is something I never imagined."

A global future for Australian innovation

The United States expansion marks the beginning of a broader international growth strategy, positioning Vincent and Renovatio at the forefront of the global wellness movement.

"There is a global shift happening," Dr Vincent said.

"Consumers want fewer chemicals, more authenticity and products backed by science."

"We are taking something as simple as an apple and unlocking its full potential for health and wellbeing.

"I can't wait to share more of our Australian wellness technology and produce-led products with households across the United States. They are going to love Aussie apples and all the incredible benefits that come with Activated Phenolics."

About Dr Vincent

Dr Vincent is Australia's leading health and wellness expert, clinical nutritionist, food scientist and antioxidant researcher. He is the founder of Renovatio, one of the country's fastest-growing health and wellness brands, known for its powerful antioxidant formulations derived from Australian apples.

Products include supplements, skin care and pantry goods. With a PhD in food science and extensive experience in clinical nutrition, Dr Vincent is a passionate advocate for accessible, science- backed wellbeing. Through Renovatio, he is dedicated to helping people live longer, healthier and more vibrant lives by harnessing the power of nature and evidence-based innovation. He launched his skin care products in the United States this year under the brand, Vincent.

About Renovatio

Renovatio Bioscience was founded by Dr Vincent in 2016 following his breakthrough discovery while undertaking antioxidant research at the University of Newcastle. He developed a laboratory technique to extract the world's most potent antioxidants 'activated phenolics' from Australian apples and other produce using only water. His innovative work solved an issue, which had been perplexing scientists all over the world for nearly 80 years.

Dr Vincent patented and translated his innovative work into a range of 'turbo charged' health and wellness products including supplements, skin care and pantry products to help people access the world's most potent antioxidants in an 'easy to consume' form.