OKLAHOMA CITY — Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic remains sidelined with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain suffered on April 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, casting major doubt on whether the Slovenian guard will see the court in the Western Conference semifinals starting Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Multiple reports indicate Doncic is "not close" to returning, with experts projecting he will likely miss the front end of the series — and possibly the entire matchup — against the top-seeded Thunder.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of a regular-season loss in Oklahoma City, when Doncic grabbed his left hamstring after a drive. An MRI confirmed the Grade 2 strain, typically requiring four to six weeks of recovery. As of early May, roughly one month post-injury, Doncic has begun controlled on-court movement, including light drills and shooting, but has not progressed to one-on-one work, full contact or scrimmages.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst delivered the most sobering update on Friday, stating flatly that Doncic is "not close" and that a return at the start of the Thunder series is highly unlikely. "Most likely you're not gonna see Luka Doncic at the front end of this series, maybe at least for another week to 10 days on the minimum," Windhorst said. "So the Lakers are gonna have to face reality — they're gonna have to do it without him."

Lakers coach JJ Redick and other insiders have echoed the cautious tone. While Doncic has ramped up slightly with movement work, the process remains deliberate to avoid re-injury. Hamstring strains in explosive players like Doncic demand careful progression, as premature returns often lead to setbacks. He traveled to Spain earlier for specialized treatment, but progress has been incremental.

The Lakers advanced past the Houston Rockets without their All-NBA talent, relying on LeBron James, Austin Reaves and strong team defense. James has shouldered a heavy load, but the absence of Doncic's scoring, playmaking and gravity creates a massive void against a Thunder team built on length, athleticism and defensive versatility. Oklahoma City swept the regular-season series against Los Angeles, often by large margins.

Shams Charania of ESPN reported earlier that Doncic is on a "slow path" and was expected to miss the start of the second round if the Lakers advanced. Recent updates align with that assessment. Optimistic scenarios point to a possible return around Games 3 or 4 if the series extends, but even that remains uncertain given the lack of live basketball activity.

Medical experts note that Grade 2 strains involve partial tearing of muscle fibers, with recovery timelines varying based on severity, player age and rehabilitation quality. At 27, Doncic benefits from youth, but his playing style — reliant on sudden stops, changes of direction and burst — heightens re-injury risk. The Lakers' medical staff is prioritizing long-term health over a rushed playoff return.

For the Thunder, Doncic's prolonged absence represents a significant advantage. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and a deep supporting cast already present matchup nightmares for the Lakers. Without Doncic's ability to create offense in isolation or pick-and-roll sets, Los Angeles faces an uphill battle in what many view as a mismatch.

Lakers fans and analysts remain hopeful for a miracle recovery, but the consensus from reporters on the ground is pessimistic for the series opener. Game 1 tips off Tuesday at Paycom Center, followed by Game 2 on Thursday. The series then shifts to Los Angeles, where a home crowd could provide a boost if Doncic nears readiness.

Team sources emphasize that Doncic's presence around the group — even in a limited capacity — provides intangible value through leadership and preparation. However, he has not yet begun the critical phases of basketball-specific conditioning needed for playoff intensity. Any return would likely involve minutes restrictions and careful monitoring.

This injury saga highlights the physical toll of an 82-game season plus playoffs. Doncic led the league in scoring for much of the year before the setback. His absence forced the Lakers to adjust mid-season and in the first round, showcasing resilience but also exposing limitations against elite competition.

Looking ahead, if the Lakers somehow extend the series into late May, Doncic could provide a boost for a potential Western Conference Finals run. But the immediate focus remains survival against Oklahoma City without their second-leading scorer. Management and coaching staff continue to stress patience over desperation.

The basketball world watches closely as one of the game's most dynamic players navigates recovery. For now, the answer to whether Luka Doncic will play in the Thunder series appears to be a cautious "maybe later, but probably not early." The Lakers must find ways to compete in his shadow, while the Thunder aim to capitalize on their depth and home-court advantage.

As Game 1 approaches, all eyes remain on daily updates from the Lakers' practice facility. A surprise acceleration in rehab could change the outlook, but current indicators point to a series without the Slovenian superstar. The playoffs continue to test the Lakers' depth and James' enduring greatness in the face of adversity.