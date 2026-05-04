LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts continues making steady progress in his recovery from a right oblique strain suffered on April 4, 2026, though a minor setback during batting practice has tempered expectations for an immediate return as the club navigates the early portion of the season without its versatile All-Star. The 33-year-old shortstop, placed on the 10-day injured list shortly after the injury, remains day-to-day in his rehabilitation while the Dodgers emphasize caution with the tricky muscle group.

Betts was injured while running the bases during a game against the Washington Nationals in early April. He exited that contest and was diagnosed with the oblique strain, a common but often unpredictable injury for position players that typically requires four to six weeks of recovery. The Dodgers initially projected a timeline landing in early to mid-May, with manager Dave Roberts noting the importance of avoiding re-aggravation that could sideline Betts for months.

A slight setback occurred in late April when Betts experienced soreness after taking batting practice on the field. He shifted to cage work and reported feeling he had "turned the corner" shortly afterward. As of early May, Betts is symptom-free according to recent updates from Roberts and the training staff. He has resumed swinging the bat and is ramping up baseball activities under close supervision.

The Dodgers have been methodical in Betts' protocol, prioritizing long-term health for the veteran who signed a massive contract extension. Oblique injuries involve rotational muscles critical for hitting and throwing, making premature returns risky. Betts has expressed optimism, telling reporters he aims to return ahead of the most conservative estimates while acknowledging the need to listen to his body.

Roberts indicated Betts could begin a minor league rehab assignment in early May, potentially as soon as the weekend of May 1-3 before the setback delayed those plans slightly. A typical rehab stint for position players lasts up to 20 days, though Betts may need only a short assignment given his progress. A return around May 8-12 remains plausible if he clears all checkpoints without further soreness.

In Betts' absence, the Dodgers have leaned on a mix of Miguel Rojas, Hyeseong Kim (recalled from Triple-A), and rookie Alex Freeland at shortstop and across the infield. The club has managed to stay competitive thanks to strong pitching and contributions from other stars, but Betts' elite defense, speed and power are missed in the lineup. Before the injury, he had started the season with a .179 average but showed signs of power with two home runs.

Medical experts note that oblique strains heal differently for each athlete. Factors such as age, prior injuries and the demands of the position influence timelines. Betts, a former MVP known for his durability and work ethic, benefits from elite conditioning and access to top-tier sports medicine resources. The Dodgers' cautious approach reflects lessons from past oblique cases league-wide where rushed returns led to extended absences.

Betts has remained engaged with the team during his recovery, providing leadership from the dugout and staying involved in preparation. He traveled with the club on recent road trips and continues daily treatment including physical therapy, mobility work and progressive strength exercises focused on core stability and rotational power. Monitoring swelling and pain levels remains central to his daily routine.

The timing of Betts' potential return coincides with a stretch of the Dodgers' schedule that includes key series against National League contenders. His versatility allows flexibility in lineup construction upon activation, whether at shortstop or moving around the diamond as needed. Fans and analysts eagerly await his comeback, viewing it as a potential spark for the defending champions' lineup.

This injury marks another challenge in Betts' Dodgers tenure, where he has battled various ailments while delivering championship-level play. His professionalism during rehabilitation has drawn praise from teammates and coaches. As he nears the next phase of his return — likely on-field batting practice followed by game action in the minors — optimism grows within the organization.

Roberts and the medical staff continue providing regular updates while shielding specific benchmarks to maintain competitive edges. The club has depth to weather the absence in the short term but recognizes Betts' irreplaceable impact on both sides of the ball. A successful ramp-up could see him rejoin the active roster before mid-May, bolstering postseason aspirations.

For Dodgers supporters, the focus remains on patience. Betts' history of resilience suggests he will return stronger and more determined. As the calendar turns deeper into May, daily developments in his oblique recovery will dominate headlines and influence Los Angeles' trajectory in a competitive National League West.