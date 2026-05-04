RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable 20-game winning streak with Al Nassr came to a sudden halt Sunday as the Saudi Pro League leaders suffered a shocking 3-1 defeat to mid-table Al Qadsiah, falling short of surpassing the longest winning run of the Portuguese superstar's illustrious club career. The loss, Ronaldo's first in all competitions since early in the season, hands renewed hope to title rivals Al Hilal and complicates Al Nassr's path to a first league championship under the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Al Nassr entered the Matchday 31 clash at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium riding high after extending their streak to 20 consecutive victories across all competitions with a 2-0 win over Al Ahli just days earlier. Ronaldo had scored the opener in that match, moving closer to his 1,000-career-goal milestone. Against Al Qadsiah, however, the visitors capitalized on defensive lapses and clinical finishing to stun the favorites, with Julian Quinones among the scorers for the home side.

Ronaldo, 41, found the net for Al Nassr but it was not enough to prevent the defeat. The result ends a historic run that had matched the longest winning streak of his club career, previously set during his time at Real Madrid. Coach Jorge Jesus appeared visibly frustrated on the sideline as Al Nassr dropped points in a game many expected them to dominate comfortably.

The streak had propelled Al Nassr eight points clear at the top of the table with just four games remaining before Sunday's setback. Al Hilal, their fierce rivals, now have an opportunity to close the gap significantly, especially with a game in hand. The loss reignites the title race in dramatic fashion as the season enters its decisive phase.

Ronaldo posted a message on social media after the match, emphasizing resilience and unfinished business. "We keep fighting," he wrote, accompanied by images from the game. His leadership and goal-scoring form have been central to Al Nassr's success this season, with the forward netting 25 league goals despite his age. Teammates like Kingsley Coman and João Félix have provided strong support, but Sunday exposed vulnerabilities when the streak was tested.

The defeat marks only the third loss for Al Nassr in the league campaign but comes at a critical juncture. Analysts noted defensive organization issues and fatigue as potential factors after such an intense run of fixtures. Al Qadsiah, fighting to avoid relegation concerns earlier in the season, played with freedom and punished counter-attacking opportunities effectively.

Ronaldo's career-long winning streak record dates back to his Real Madrid days, where he was part of several dominant runs. Equaling but not surpassing that mark with Al Nassr adds a personal layer to Sunday's disappointment. The Portuguese icon joined the club in late 2022 and has transformed its fortunes, scoring over 120 goals while chasing silverware. A Saudi Pro League title remains the primary objective this season.

Jesus will now focus on regrouping ahead of remaining fixtures. Al Nassr's depth, including high-profile signings, provides options for rotation, but momentum is key in tight title races. The team's attacking prowess remains potent, yet Sunday highlighted the need for greater consistency at the back.

Fans reacted with a mix of shock and determination online. Many praised Ronaldo's continued excellence while urging the squad to bounce back quickly. The loss hands psychological momentum to Al Hilal, setting up potential fireworks in any remaining head-to-head encounters. With four games left, Al Nassr still hold the advantage but can no longer afford slip-ups.

This result underscores the competitiveness of the Saudi Pro League, which has grown in stature with the arrival of global stars. Ronaldo's presence has elevated the competition's profile worldwide, drawing attention to every match. Despite the streak ending, his impact this season remains undeniable as he chases both team and personal milestones.

Looking ahead, Al Nassr must channel the disappointment into motivation. Ronaldo's experience in high-pressure situations — from Champions League triumphs to international glory — will be vital. The club aims to secure the title and potentially add more domestic cups, building on the foundation laid since his arrival.

The 3-1 scoreline does not fully reflect the game's flow, with Al Nassr creating chances but failing to convert consistently. Al Qadsiah's goalkeeper made key saves, and quick transitions caught the visitors off guard. Post-match, Jesus emphasized learning from the defeat rather than dwelling on it.

As the Saudi season nears its climax, all eyes remain on Ronaldo and Al Nassr. The ended streak serves as a reminder that even dominant runs eventually face challenges. For the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side, the focus shifts immediately to recovery and reclaiming momentum in pursuit of silverware.