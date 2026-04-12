RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a masterclass in resilience, scoring twice — including a breathtaking volley — as Al Nassr overcame a first-half deficit to defeat Al Riyadh 2-1 on Saturday in the Saudi Pro League.

The 40-year-old Portuguese icon, playing at Al-Awwal Park, netted in the 56th and 64th minutes to secure a vital three points for the hosts in their pursuit of the league title. The victory kept Al Nassr in the thick of the championship race despite sitting third on the table.

Faïz Selemani had given the visitors a shock lead in first-half stoppage time, but Ronaldo's quickfire double turned the contest around in emphatic fashion before a crowd of 16,304.

Ronaldo's first goal came from close range after a cleverly worked free-kick routine. Sadio Mané found him unmarked in the six-yard box, and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner made no mistake, slotting home to level the scores at 1-1.

Eight minutes later, Ronaldo produced magic. A cross was cleared to the edge of the penalty area, where the superstar met the ball on the volley with perfect technique, sending an unstoppable shot into the top corner. It was a goal worthy of his legendary career and sparked wild celebrations.

"This is what he does," one social media reaction captured the moment that quickly went viral. Ronaldo now has four goals in his last two league appearances, including a brace against Al Hilal the previous week.

Dramatic First Half and Al Riyadh's Resistance

Al Riyadh, fighting mid-table battles with a 9-7-11 record and 34 points entering the match, took a surprising lead right before halftime. Selemani capitalized on a defensive lapse to make it 1-0 in the 45+2nd minute.

The visitors defended stoutly throughout the opening period, frustrating Al Nassr's attacking stars. Ronaldo and company dominated possession but struggled to break down a compact defense until the late first-half breakthrough.

Referee Erik Lambrechts and his crew managed a competitive affair that featured several tense moments. Al Riyadh substitute Enes Sali nearly stole a point late, rattling the post with a curling effort in stoppage time after Jhon Duran missed a golden chance set up by Ronaldo.

Ahmad Asiri received a yellow card in the 90+4th minute for the visitors as they pushed for an equalizer.

Ronaldo's Form and Al Nassr's Title Hopes

At 40, Ronaldo continues to defy expectations. His brace marked his sixth multi-goal game of the season and extended his scoring streak to five consecutive matches. The performance underscored his enduring clutch factor in high-stakes Saudi Pro League encounters.

Al Nassr improved to 17-6-4 with 57 points, remaining eight points behind leaders Al Ittihad and one behind second-place Al Hilal at the time. The result highlighted their resilience under pressure in a tightly contested title race.

Manager Stefano Pioli's side has blended experience with flair, relying on Ronaldo's leadership alongside Mané, Duran and others. The Portuguese captain's ability to elevate his game in crucial moments has been a season-long theme.

Tactical Battle and Key Performances

Al Nassr controlled much of the match, but Al Riyadh's organization made life difficult. Mané's assist for the equalizer proved decisive, showcasing the Senegalese forward's vision and delivery.

Defensively, Al Nassr had to weather periods of pressure, particularly after falling behind. Their ability to respond quickly in the second half demonstrated improved mental fortitude compared to earlier campaigns.

For Al Riyadh, Selemani's goal represented a rare bright spot against one of the league's powerhouses. The visitors showed spirit but ultimately lacked the firepower to hold off Ronaldo's inspired display.

Broader Context in the Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League has grown in global stature, attracting top talent and intense competition. Matches like this one highlight the blend of tactical discipline and individual brilliance that defines the competition.

Al Nassr's home form remains formidable, and this comeback win boosts morale as the season enters its decisive phase. With several matches remaining, every point carries significant weight in the race for AFC Champions League spots and domestic silverware.

Ronaldo's exploits continue drawing worldwide attention. Social media platforms exploded with highlights of the volley, with fans hailing it as vintage CR7. His career goal tally edges closer to the elusive 1,000-mark, cementing his status as one of football's all-time greats.

Looking Ahead

Al Nassr will look to build on this momentum in upcoming fixtures, aiming to close the gap on the teams above them. Ronaldo's fitness and form will remain central to their ambitions.

For Al Riyadh, the focus shifts to securing mid-table safety and causing more upsets against top sides. Their performance showed potential despite the defeat.

This encounter at Al-Awwal Park will be remembered primarily for Ronaldo's second-half heroics. In a league full of stars, the Portuguese forward once again proved why he remains a game-changer at the highest level. His two goals not only delivered victory but also injected belief into Al Nassr's title challenge.

As the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League season heats up, moments like Ronaldo's thunderous volley remind observers why the competition captivates audiences globally. Al Nassr stays alive in the hunt, powered by their talisman's timeless quality.