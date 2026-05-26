NEW YORK — As the 2026 NBA playoffs continue and teams shift focus toward the draft and free agency, the rumor mill is spinning rapidly with several star players potentially on the move this summer.

Here are the top five most prominent trade and movement rumors circulating around the league as of late May 2026:

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks The two-time MVP's future in Milwaukee remains a major talking point after the Bucks missed the playoffs. Multiple reports indicate the franchise is open to exploring offers, though no deal appears imminent. Teams such as the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and others have been linked, but the asking price remains extremely high. Giannis has not demanded a trade, but his desire to win championships continues driving speculation.

2. Ja Morant's Future with the Memphis Grizzlies The dynamic guard has been the subject of reset rumors in Memphis. With the Grizzlies looking to rebuild around younger talent and high draft picks, Morant could be packaged in a major deal. Potential suitors include the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors, though Memphis appears hesitant to part ways without a massive return.

3. Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks After another turbulent season, Irving's name continues to surface in trade discussions. Multiple contenders are monitoring his situation, with the Houston Rockets showing particular interest. Dallas, now under new leadership with Masai Ujiri reportedly involved, must decide whether to build around the veteran guard or seek a reset.

4. De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs Reports suggest the Spurs may consider trading Fox to create roster flexibility for incoming young talent like Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. Fox's speed and scoring fit well in San Antonio, but a move could accelerate their timeline if they decide to fully commit to a youth movement around Victor Wembanyama.

5. LeBron James Free Agency Decisions While not a direct trade rumor, LeBron James' unrestricted free agency looms large. Speculation persists about a possible return to the Cleveland Cavaliers or a surprise move to a contender like the Golden State Warriors. His future remains closely tied to the Los Angeles Lakers' ability to build a competitive roster alongside Luka Doncic.

These rumors reflect a league in transition. Several franchises are at crossroads following the 2025-26 season, with the NBA Draft approaching and free agency expected to reshape contenders and rebuilders alike.

The Giannis situation dominates conversations because of his superstar status and championship pedigree. Milwaukee's front office faces a difficult choice: commit fully to a retooling effort around him or accept a massive haul in a trade that could reset the franchise for years. The Bucks' failure to make the postseason has intensified scrutiny on their supporting cast and long-term outlook.

Morant's potential availability would represent one of the biggest swings any team could take this summer. His explosive athleticism and playmaking remain elite when healthy, but off-court issues and team performance have created uncertainty in Memphis. A trade would likely net the Grizzlies a significant package of young players and future assets.

Irving's experience and skill set still make him attractive to contenders needing a proven closer, despite his injury history and past team chemistry challenges. The Rockets, in particular, could view him as a mentor and co-star for their young core, though salary matching and asset compensation would require creative construction.

The Spurs' situation with Fox highlights their patient build around Wembanyama. While Fox has thrived in San Antonio, adding more youth through the draft might necessitate moving established veterans to avoid luxury tax penalties and maintain flexibility.

LeBron's decision, meanwhile, carries enormous narrative weight. At this stage of his career, his choice will likely prioritize contention and family considerations. A move away from Los Angeles would shock the league and dramatically alter the Western Conference landscape.

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Beyond these headliners, several supporting pieces are drawing interest. Veterans like Kawhi Leonard and Donovan Mitchell could also shake up the market depending on how their current situations develop with the Clippers and Cavaliers respectively.

Teams with significant cap space or valuable draft assets are best positioned to capitalize on the uncertainty. The 2026 draft class, while not considered generational, offers solid depth that could be used in trade packages.

League executives are working behind the scenes to balance short-term contention with long-term roster construction. Salary cap constraints and luxury tax aprons continue complicating deals, forcing creative structures involving multiple teams and future picks.

For fans, the speculation adds excitement during the conference finals and leading into the draft. Social media and podcast discussions amplify every report, keeping engagement high even as on-court action continues.

The coming weeks will bring clarity as the draft approaches and free agency begins. Teams that act decisively could dramatically improve their outlook, while hesitation might lead to missed opportunities in a rapidly shifting landscape.

As always, many rumors will fade while a few materialize into blockbuster moves. The 2026 offseason promises to deliver significant roster changes across the league as franchises chase championship windows and rebuild foundations.