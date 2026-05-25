SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama delivered a commanding performance with 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 103-82 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night and evening the Western Conference finals at two games apiece.

The 7-foot-4 Frenchman set the tone early, drilling a 3-pointer on the game's first possession and rejecting a Chet Holmgren dunk attempt. He capped the first half with a logo-range buzzer-beater, sending the Frost Bank Center crowd into a frenzy as the Spurs built an insurmountable lead.

San Antonio dominated from the opening tip, embarking on a 16-0 run in the first quarter and never trailing after the initial minutes. The Spurs led by as many as 25 points, forcing 20 turnovers from the Thunder while holding them to a season-low 82 points on 33% shooting from the field, including 18% from beyond the arc.

Wembanyama finished 11 of 22 from the field and 3 of 7 from three-point range in 31 minutes. Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle each added 13 points for the Spurs, while De'Aaron Fox contributed 12 points, a playoff career-high 10 rebounds and five assists.

The Thunder, who led the series 2-1 entering the game, struggled across the board. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander managed 19 points but had limited space to operate against San Antonio's length and switching defense. Oklahoma City was missing key contributors due to injury, further hampering their offense.

Wembanyama credited the team's collective defensive effort rather than any single adjustment after their Game 3 loss. "We've got good individual defenders so when we connect individual and team defense, it holds teams to low-scoring numbers," he said.

On the Spurs' approach coming into Game 4, Wembanyama emphasized consistency. "We just responded. It was nothing amazing. It wasn't magic. We just did what we needed to do."

Read more (VIDEO) Spurs Even Western Conference Finals Series at 2-2 with 103-82 Game 4 Victory Over Thunder (VIDEO) Spurs Even Western Conference Finals Series at 2-2 with 103-82 Game 4 Victory Over Thunder

The victory marked a strong response for the second-seeded Spurs, who had dropped Game 3 at home 123-108. With the series shifting back to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Tuesday, San Antonio showed it can compete with — and at times overwhelm — the top-seeded Thunder, the defending champions.

San Antonio's defense was the story. The Spurs disrupted Oklahoma City's rhythm, turning potential transition opportunities into points off turnovers, tallying 25 such points. Holmgren and the Thunder frontcourt faced constant pressure from Wembanyama's rim protection and mobility.

Offensively, Wembanyama's versatility shone. He mixed mid-range jumpers, drives to the rim and perimeter shooting while facilitating for teammates. His half-court buzzer-beater provided both momentum and a highlight that quickly spread across social media.

For the Thunder, the loss represented their lowest postseason output of the season. Coach Mark Daigneault's squad, known for its depth and pace, could not generate easy looks. Gilgeous-Alexander, the two-time MVP, was held in check relative to his standards, facing constant harassment from Spurs defenders.

The series has been competitive and physically demanding. Oklahoma City took Game 1 in double overtime but lost Game 1? Wait, series history shows back-and-forth battles highlighting young talent on both sides. Wembanyama has averaged strong numbers throughout, but Game 4 represented his most complete outing.

Analysts noted the Spurs' ability to dictate tempo. By slowing the game and emphasizing half-court execution, San Antonio neutralized much of Oklahoma City's transition game. Turnovers proved costly for the Thunder, who appeared out of sync for long stretches.

Gregg Popovich, the Spurs' legendary former coach still influential in the organization, has been a presence. Players have referenced his teachings on resilience and preparation. The team's focus after the Game 3 defeat paid dividends in a dominant home performance.

Wembanyama, in just his third NBA season, continues to elevate his game on the biggest stage. His combination of size, skill and basketball IQ has made him a nightmare matchup for Oklahoma City's bigs. The French star has drawn comparisons to all-time greats for his two-way impact.

Looking ahead to Game 5, the Thunder will need to regain their offensive flow and limit turnovers. Home-court advantage returns to Paycom Center, where Oklahoma City has been strong. Adjustments on defending Wembanyama and containing San Antonio's role players will be critical.

For the Spurs, sustaining defensive intensity and getting contributions from the supporting cast remain keys. Vassell, Castle and Fox must continue providing secondary scoring and playmaking to complement Wembanyama's dominance.

The Western Conference finals have lived up to expectations as a clash between two of the league's brightest young cores. The Thunder entered as favorites with their regular-season success and championship experience, but San Antonio has proven resilient under first-year head coach Mitch Johnson.

Injuries have played a role, with both teams navigating absences. How each side adapts will shape the remainder of the series. A potential Game 7 in San Antonio looms as a possibility if the road teams continue splitting results.

Basketball observers have praised the series for its entertainment value and showcase of future stars. Wembanyama's emergence as a playoff force adds another chapter to his rapid ascent. At 22 years old, he already carries the weight of franchise expectations with poise.

The Spurs' defensive schemes in Game 4 highlighted their growth. Multiple defenders rotated effectively, using length to contest shots without fouling. This connected defense limited Oklahoma City's 3-point attempts and paint scoring.

Off the court, the atmosphere in San Antonio was electric. Fans chanted and roared with each Wembanyama highlight, creating a playoff environment that energized the home team. The logo shot to close the half became an instant classic moment.

As the series heads to Oklahoma City, both teams face pressure. The Thunder must avoid a home loss that would hand San Antonio a 3-2 lead, while the Spurs aim to steal another road win and move within one victory of the NBA Finals.

Wembanyama downplayed individual heroics. "We all have high standards and I know I have a lot of responsibilities, but I'm here for it," he said. "Yeah, it was better today. It wasn't perfect."

The coming games will test endurance and adaptability. With the season on the line, small adjustments in defensive rotations, offensive sets and rebounding battles could decide the outcome.

San Antonio's ability to "shut down" the Thunder in Game 4 answered questions about their competitiveness. Whether they can replicate that level on the road remains to be seen. The series, now a best-of-three, promises more drama as two powerhouse teams battle for a chance at the championship.