Read more Is Victor Wembanyama Already the NBA's Best Player in 2026? Historic Playoff Dominance Fuels Debate Is Victor Wembanyama Already the NBA's Best Player in 2026? Historic Playoff Dominance Fuels Debate

NEW YORK — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham were named to the 2026 All-NBA First Team on May 24.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the back-to-back NBA Most Valuable Player, and Wembanyama, the first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year in league history, headlined the first team. They were joined by the three other players who finished in the top five in MVP voting: Jokic, Doncic and Cunningham.

It is the first All-NBA selection for Wembanyama. Gilgeous-Alexander has been named to four straight All-NBA first teams. Wembanyama is the first Spurs player to make the first team since Kawhi Leonard in the 2016-17 season.

Jokic earned his sixth first-team nod and eighth All-NBA selection overall. Doncic was named to the All-NBA team for the sixth time in his eight-year career. It was the second All-NBA selection for Cunningham after being named to the third team last season.

Both Doncic and Cunningham played 64 games during the regular season and were granted special exceptions to be eligible for All-NBA consideration after failing to reach the required 65-game threshold.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic were unanimous selections, with Wembanyama missing by one vote. Jokic now has twice as many All-NBA honors as any other player in Nuggets history.

Second and Third Teams

The second team comprised Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.

Brunson earned his third All-NBA distinction. It was Durant's 12th time being named to an All-NBA team. Leonard has now made six All-NBA teams.

The third team featured five newcomers: Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson, Pistons center Jalen Duren, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, Thunder big man Chet Holmgren and Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.

Duren and Cunningham are the first pair of Pistons to be named to the All-NBA team in the same season since Chauncey Billups and Ben Wallace in 2005-06.

LeBron James was among those ineligible because he did not play in enough games. This became just the second time in his 23-season career that he was not an All-NBA pick. Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo were also ineligible due to the 65-game rule.

All-NBA Voting Results

First Team Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder — 500 points Nikola Jokic, Nuggets — 500 points Victor Wembanyama, Spurs — 498 points Luka Doncic, Lakers — 482 points Cade Cunningham, Pistons — 414 points

Second Team Jaylen Brown, Celtics — 384 points Kawhi Leonard, Clippers — 277 points Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers — 276 points Kevin Durant, Rockets — 241 points Jalen Brunson, Knicks — 197 points

Third Team Tyrese Maxey, 76ers — 168 points Jamal Murray, Nuggets — 149 points Jalen Johnson, Hawks — 125 points Jalen Duren, Pistons — 121 points Chet Holmgren, Thunder — 87 points

The All-NBA teams capped the league's annual end-of-season awards announcements. Gilgeous-Alexander was named Clutch Player of the Year. Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Atlanta Hawks was named Most Improved Player. Keldon Johnson of the Spurs was named Sixth Man of the Year. J.B. Bickerstaff of the Pistons was named Coach of the Year. Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks was named Rookie of the Year.

The All-NBA teams recognize the league's top performers based on voting by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Players receive points for first, second and third team selections.