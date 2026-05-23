SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper is listed as questionable for Game 3 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to right adductor soreness.

Harper suffered the injury in the third quarter of Game 2 on May 20, 2026, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. He recorded 12 points, two rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes before exiting and not returning in the Thunder's 122-113 victory that tied the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

The 20-year-old rookie tried to return after treatment in the locker room but was held out by Spurs staff. He had started in place of De'Aaron Fox, who missed Game 2 with a right ankle sprain.

Harper was named to the All-Rookie First Team after the regular season. In Game 1, a double-overtime Spurs win, he posted 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals.

Injury Report for Game 3

The NBA's official injury report for May 21 listed Harper as questionable with right adductor soreness. De'Aaron Fox remained questionable with a right ankle sprain.

For the Thunder, Jalen Williams was questionable with a right hamstring strain. Thomas Sorber was ruled out with right ACL recovery.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson did not provide a definitive update on Harper's status immediately after Game 2. Sources indicated Harper would undergo further evaluation, including a potential MRI.

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday, May 23, 2026, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. If both Harper and Fox are unavailable, Harrison Barnes and Jordan McLaughlin could see expanded roles in the backcourt.

Context of Harper's Season

The former Rutgers standout was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. He stepped into a larger role during the playoffs with Fox sidelined. His performance in Game 1 drew attention across the league for his speed, athleticism and defensive impact.

Harper averaged 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during the regular season. In the Western Conference Finals, his availability has become a central storyline as the Spurs face the defending champion Thunder.

The Spurs entered the series without Fox, who re-aggravated his ankle injury. Harper started both games in his absence. The team lost Game 2 after leading earlier in the contest.

Thunder's Position

Oklahoma City tied the series with a strong second-half performance in Game 2. Jalen Williams exited early in that game with his own hamstring issue but remains questionable for Game 3.

The Thunder, as the top seed, have home-court advantage but split the first two games on their floor. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder's defense have been key factors.

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Broader Spurs Injury Situation

The Spurs have dealt with multiple injuries throughout the 2026 postseason. Fox has not appeared in the Western Conference Finals. His status for Game 3 will be monitored closely alongside Harper's.

If both guards are out, the Spurs will rely more heavily on Victor Wembanyama in the frontcourt and other bench players. The team has emphasized depth in recent seasons under its current management.

Achilles and lower leg injuries have been a league-wide topic in 2026, with several high-profile players affected during the playoffs. Recovery timelines for adductor strains typically range from days to weeks depending on severity.

Series Outlook

The Western Conference Finals feature two young, talented rosters. The Spurs pushed the series to a split in Oklahoma City, showing resilience despite the absences. Home-court advantage shifts to San Antonio for Games 3 and 4.

Further updates on Harper and Fox are expected closer to tip-off on Friday. The Spurs have not provided additional details beyond the official injury report as of May 22.

Harper's development has been a bright spot for San Antonio. His ability to impact both ends of the floor as a rookie has drawn comparisons from analysts. The team will assess his condition daily as it prepares for a pivotal home game.

The Thunder lead the league in defensive rating during the regular season and have maintained that intensity in the playoffs. San Antonio's offense has shown flashes but has been hampered by turnovers and injuries.

As the series progresses, medical updates and player availability will likely dictate the outcome. Both teams continue preparations with Game 3 approaching.

This article is based on official NBA injury reports, team announcements and game summaries available through May 22, 2026.