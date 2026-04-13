Nikola Jokic Wrist Injury Update: Nuggets Star Questionable for Season Finale Ahead of 2026 Playoffs

DENVER — Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable for the Denver Nuggets' regular-season finale Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs due to right wrist injury management, the latest in a series of cautious load-management decisions as the team prepares for the 2026 playoffs.

The Nuggets made Jokic available for the game despite resting most other key starters, with the Serbian center needing to reach the 65-game threshold for end-of-season award eligibility. He was ruled out of Friday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the same wrist concern, joining teammates on the bench in a deliberate rest strategy heading into the postseason.

Jokic, who has dealt with various ailments throughout the 2025-26 campaign, including a significant left knee hyperextension and bone bruise suffered Dec. 29 against the Miami Heat, returned to action in late January after missing approximately 16 games. That earlier injury initially carried a four-to-six-week timeline, with reevaluation extending his absence slightly before he posted a dominant 31-point, 12-rebound performance in his comeback against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The wrist issue surfaced more recently, limiting Jokic in March and early April and prompting the team to monitor his shooting hand closely. Nuggets coach David Adelman and the medical staff have emphasized long-term health over regular-season positioning, especially with Denver locked into a playoff spot in the competitive Western Conference.

As of Monday, April 13, no new structural damage has been reported for the wrist, and the designation appears tied to precautionary management rather than a fresh acute injury. Jokic has continued playing through discomfort at times this season, showing his trademark durability and basketball IQ even when not at 100%. However, the Nuggets have been deliberate in limiting his minutes and exposure during the final stretch to ensure he enters the playoffs fresh.

The 31-year-old center remains the engine of Denver's offense, averaging elite numbers in points, rebounds and assists while orchestrating the team's fluid, high-IQ system. His absence or limited availability has tested the supporting cast, including Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and emerging contributors, but the Nuggets have shown resilience, winning stretches without their superstar and positioning themselves as dangerous playoff contenders.

Earlier in the season, the left knee hyperextension raised broader concerns. Initial MRI results ruled out major ligament damage, but the accompanying bone bruise required careful rehabilitation. Jokic missed the initial four-week window before returning gradually, often on minutes restrictions. By March, he had resumed full duties, though the wrist flare-up added another layer of caution for the coaching staff.

Nuggets fans and analysts have expressed mixed reactions. Some worry the cumulative wear from a long season and previous injuries could affect Jokic's explosiveness and passing precision in the playoffs, where physicality ramps up. Others point to his history of performing at an MVP level even when banged up, recalling his dominant playoff runs in prior years.

Denver sits in strong playoff position despite the injury challenges that plagued the roster throughout 2025-26. The team has navigated absences from multiple starters, relying on depth and coaching adjustments under Adelman. With the regular season wrapping up, focus shifts squarely to the postseason, where health will be paramount against top Western Conference foes.

Jokic's availability for Sunday serves a dual purpose: securing potential award qualification while giving him valuable reps before the playoffs begin the following week. The Spurs game also offers a low-stakes environment to test the wrist under game conditions without risking deeper damage.

Medical experts note that wrist injuries in big men like Jokic can affect shooting touch, ball-handling and defensive positioning, though the three-time MVP has shown an uncanny ability to adapt his game. Rehabilitation typically focuses on strengthening, flexibility and pain management rather than aggressive timelines that risk aggravation.

The broader context of Jokic's 2025-26 season includes strong individual performances amid team adversity. Even with missed time, he has remained in MVP conversations, drawing praise from analysts like Stephen A. Smith for his unparalleled court vision and efficiency. His return from the knee issue earlier this year helped stabilize Denver after a rocky stretch.

Playoff implications are significant. A healthy or near-healthy Jokic makes the Nuggets a legitimate title threat, leveraging his unique skill set that few defenses can fully contain. Any limitation from the wrist could force offensive adjustments, increasing reliance on Murray's scoring or Gordon's versatility.

The Nuggets have been one of the more injury-plagued teams this season, testing their depth repeatedly. Yet the core group has shown chemistry and fight, giving optimism for a deep postseason run if key players, including Jokic, can stay on the court.

As the regular season concludes, all eyes remain on Jokic's status. Updates from the Nuggets' final injury report and postgame comments will provide clarity on his condition heading into the playoffs. For now, the wrist management appears precautionary, allowing the superstar to rest strategically while preserving his availability for the games that matter most.

Denver's front office and medical team continue prioritizing long-term health, a philosophy that has defined their approach this year. Jokic himself has expressed eagerness to compete but understands the importance of being fully prepared for the grind ahead.

Whether he suits up Sunday or receives additional rest, the focus for the Nuggets shifts rapidly to playoff preparation. A full-strength Jokic could elevate Denver's ceiling significantly, while any lingering concerns will require monitoring as the postseason unfolds.

The basketball world watches closely. Jokic's resilience has defined much of his career, and fans hope the latest wrist issue proves minor as the Nuggets chase another championship opportunity in 2026.