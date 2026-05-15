DENVER — Nikola Jokic, the three-time NBA MVP and undisputed face of the Denver Nuggets, is expected to sign a lucrative contract extension this offseason that could reach $278 million to $290 million over four years, securing his long-term future with the franchise amid a challenging rebuild phase following the team's first-round playoff exit.

The Serbian superstar, who has repeatedly expressed his desire to remain a Nugget "forever," passed on a three-year, $212 million extension offer last summer in favor of waiting for a more substantial deal. He becomes eligible for the new extension in early July 2026, with both sides anticipating a swift agreement that wipes out his $62.8 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

Jokic is currently under contract for $59 million in the 2026-27 season. The upcoming supermax extension, which would begin in 2027-28 at 35% of the projected salary cap, would run through the 2030-31 campaign and push his annual earnings near $70 million in later years. Spotrac projections peg the total at approximately $278 million based on conservative salary-cap growth, though a 10% annual rise could push the figure closer to $290 million.

Why Jokic Opted to Wait

Last offseason, Jokic declined an earlier extension opportunity partly due to salary-cap projections. By waiting, he positioned himself for an additional guaranteed year and significantly higher annual value as the cap continues rising. NBA salary-cap expert Keith Smith of Spotrac noted that most players in this situation prefer to replace the player option with new guaranteed seasons for long-term security.

The timing also aligns with Jokic's loyalty to Denver. Following the Nuggets' first-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 31-year-old reiterated his commitment: "I still want to be a Nugget forever." His agent, Misko Raznatovic, confirmed that contract discussions were deferred during the season to allow full focus on basketball.

Financial and Roster Implications for Denver

Locking in Jokic represents one of the Nuggets' few straightforward decisions this offseason. The deal will consume a massive portion of the salary cap, intensifying pressure on the front office to optimize the supporting cast around their franchise cornerstone. Denver is already exploring trades for several players to create flexibility and better surround Jokic with complementary talent.

The extension will carry significant luxury-tax implications as the Nuggets navigate second-apron restrictions under the collective bargaining agreement. General manager Calvin Booth and ownership must balance Jokic's long-term security with roster construction to maximize remaining contention windows. Head coach David Adelman is expected to return, providing continuity.

Jokic's career earnings already exceed $300 million. The new deal would further cement him among the NBA's highest-paid players, reflecting his consistent production of triple-double seasons, elite efficiency and transformative impact on the franchise that drafted him in 2014.

Jokic's On-Court Dominance Justifies the Investment

Despite the early playoff exit, Jokic delivered another MVP-caliber campaign in 2025-26, averaging roughly 27.5 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game. His unique blend of size, vision, passing and scoring makes him arguably the most complete big man in NBA history. The Nuggets reached the 2023 NBA Finals and won the championship largely because of his brilliance.

Analysts view the extension as a no-brainer for Denver. Jokic's basketball IQ, durability when healthy and leadership have defined the organization's most successful era. Even as the supporting roster requires renovation, his presence ensures competitiveness and ticket sales for years to come.

Historical Context and Precedents

Jokic's situation mirrors other superstars who timed extensions for maximum value. By declining last year's shorter offer, he stands to gain roughly $70-80 million more in total guaranteed money. The structure also provides Denver with cost certainty through his mid-30s, when many big men experience decline, though Jokic's game relies more on skill than athleticism.

Charles Barkley and other analysts reacted with surprise and amusement to the projected figures, highlighting how rapidly max contracts have ballooned. Yet for a player of Jokic's caliber — a perennial MVP candidate who elevates everyone around him — the investment aligns with modern NBA economics.

What Lies Ahead for Nuggets This Offseason

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Beyond the Jokic extension, Denver faces critical decisions. The front office is expected to pursue trades to address roster imbalances exposed in the playoffs. Retaining key pieces while adding shooting, defense or secondary creation around Jokic will be paramount.

Jokic has shown no interest in leaving despite external speculation. His family's roots in Denver and affection for the city and organization make a long-term stay highly likely. The extension would represent a mutual commitment: the Nuggets bet on Jokic's sustained excellence, while he bets on the franchise's ability to build winning teams around him.

As free agency and the draft approach, all eyes remain on Ball Arena. The Jokic extension is widely viewed as a foregone conclusion that provides stability amid uncertainty. For Nuggets fans, it offers reassurance that their generational talent intends to chase more championships in Mile High City.

The deal, once finalized, will rank among the richest in NBA history and underscore Jokic's transformation from overlooked draft pick to one of basketball's most dominant and beloved figures. As negotiations begin in July, the basketball world will watch closely to see the final numbers and how Denver reshapes its roster to maximize the final prime years of its superstar center.