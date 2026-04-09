SEOUL, South Korea — Stray Kids are charging into 2026 with high energy, delivering a heartfelt 8th anniversary single, wrapping their successful 6th fan meeting "STAY in Our Little House," and gearing up for a major new album and world tour that promise to solidify their status as one of K-pop's most dynamic acts.

The eight-member group — Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N — released the emotional single "별, 빛 (STAY)" on March 25, 2026, to mark eight years since their 2018 debut. The track, dedicated to their devoted fandom STAY, reaffirms the bond between the group and fans, blending heartfelt lyrics with the band's signature self-produced sound. The anniversary release came alongside a visualizer and special content celebrating their journey from underdogs to global headliners.

Just weeks later, Stray Kids completed four days of their highly anticipated 6th fan meeting "STAY in Our Little House" at Inspire Arena in Incheon on March 28-29 and April 4-5. The intimate yet spectacular events featured performances, games (including a popular Pepero game), heartfelt talks and variety segments. Some days were livestreamed via Beyond LIVE, allowing international fans to join. Seungmin performed with limited movement due to a left ankle fracture announced in mid-March, but the group's chemistry and fan interactions created what many called a "fever dream" experience. Setlists included hits like "DIVINE," "Chk Chk Boom," "LALALALA" and newer tracks.

The fan meeting capped a strong start to the year following the group's "STEP OUT 2026" video released on Dec. 31, 2025. In the annual message, Stray Kids outlined ambitious plans: a new full album, a large-scale world tour, the return of "Kids Room," the 6th fan meeting, global SKZOO pop-up stores, "SKZ-REPLAY 2026," music festival appearances and more. JYP Entertainment has confirmed the new album is in preparation, with expectations pointing to a release in the second half of 2026, likely in the third or fourth quarter, followed by the tour.

Stray Kids continue to stand out for their fierce independence. All members actively participate in songwriting, production and choreography under the leadership of 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin and Han). This self-producing ethos has fueled consistent growth even as the K-pop industry evolves. Their 2025 releases and tours built massive momentum, positioning them as one of the top K-pop groups globally in both sales and influence.

The upcoming world tour is expected to build on the success of previous runs like the "dominATE" and "5-STAR" tours. Fans anticipate high-production stadium shows across Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America and Australia. Ticket demand is already generating buzz, with resale markets active even before official dates drop. The group is also scheduled for major 2026 music festivals, including headlining slots that will expose them to broader audiences.

SKZOO, the group's beloved character IP, will expand significantly with "SKZOO Everywhere All Around the World" pop-up stores and experiences planned globally throughout 2026. This push reflects the group's strategy to deepen fan engagement beyond music through merchandise, interactive exhibits and cultural tie-ins.

Additional projects include "SKZ-REPLAY 2026," a compilation likely featuring solo and unit tracks made available on streaming platforms, and the return of the popular variety series "Kids Room." These elements keep fans connected during the busy schedule.

Stray Kids' influence extends beyond charts. They have broken records for first-day streams, album sales and global impact, frequently ranking among the top K-pop acts in international metrics. Their music tackles themes of self-acceptance, mental health, resilience and youthful ambition, resonating strongly with Gen Z and millennial audiences worldwide.

As of April 2026, the group maintains a strong presence on social media and fan platforms. Recent activities show the members balancing group promotions with individual creativity. Hyunjin celebrated his birthday in March with special content, while others shared behind-the-scenes glimpses during fan meeting preparations.

Challenges remain typical for top-tier acts: balancing intense schedules, health management (as seen with Seungmin's injury) and navigating the highly competitive K-pop landscape. Yet Stray Kids have demonstrated remarkable resilience, often crediting STAY for their motivation.

Industry observers note that 2026 could mark another peak year for the group. With a full album and world tour on the horizon, Stray Kids are poised to expand their dominance in both physical and digital realms. Partnerships with global platforms and brands continue to grow, enhancing their reach.

For STAYs planning to engage with the new era, official channels like JYP's Stray Kids website, Weverse and social media will provide the latest updates on album teasers, tour dates and ticket sales. Fan meeting replays and special content remain available on Beyond LIVE for those who missed the live events.

Looking ahead, Stray Kids show no signs of slowing down. Their "STEP OUT 2026" philosophy emphasizes growth, stepping boldly into new challenges while staying true to their roots. Members have expressed excitement about creating fresh music that reflects their evolution over the past eight years.

The group's ability to maintain authenticity while scaling globally sets them apart. From self-produced bangers to emotional ballads like the recent "STAY," they deliver a diverse discography that keeps fans invested.

As summer approaches, anticipation builds for the first teasers of the new album. Whether through surprise releases, festival performances or tour announcements, Stray Kids are expected to keep the momentum high throughout 2026.

Many fans describe this period as a new chapter of maturity and confidence. The 8th anniversary single and fan meeting served as emotional anchors, reminding everyone of the unbreakable bond at the heart of the Stray Kids universe.

With new music, global stages and innovative fan experiences on deck, Stray Kids are ready to make 2026 another landmark year. For a group that started with raw passion and underground credibility, their current trajectory reflects hard work, creativity and unwavering fan support.

As one of K-pop's most self-reliant powerhouses, Stray Kids continue redefining what it means to be a modern global act — proving that stepping out boldly leads to extraordinary destinations.