LOS ANGELES — Insiders say music producer Benny Blanco is supportive of his wife Selena Gomez's reported involvement in director Brady Corbet's upcoming film "The Origin of the World," described as an X-rated project generating early awards discussion.

Gomez's participation has drawn attention as a step in her efforts to expand her acting range. The film is said to include Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, although official casting has not been confirmed.

A source told the Daily Mail that Gomez has long sought to evolve her career beyond her early Disney Channel image. The insider said, "People seem to forget that Selena did the movie Spring Breakers, but that movie was very risky with the choices it made and the nudity and drugs, and the character that Selena played was something completely different from her Barney and Disney roots."

The source added, "As she has gotten older, she has done work to not only test herself but also allow her to grow up in the industry."

Blanco's Reported Stance

According to the source, Blanco is proud of Gomez's decision to take on the role. The insider stated, "Benny is proud of Selena and her decision to move forward with working on the film."

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The source described Corbet as "so beloved that no matter what he brings to it, people are expecting it to be his Boogie Nights," referring to Paul Thomas Anderson's 1997 film known for combining explicit content with critical acclaim.

Gomez's Career Direction

Insiders say Gomez is focused on long-term recognition as an actress. One source said, "Selena is eager to win awards and be looked at as an actress with substance."

The insider continued, "Being able to work on these movies that have an edge is something she sees as a means of extending her career."

Gomez starred in "Spring Breakers" in 2012, a film that featured explicit content and marked a departure from her earlier roles. She has since taken on varied acting projects while maintaining her music and production work.

Project Background

"The Origin of the World" is an upcoming project directed by Brady Corbet. Specific plot details have not been publicly released. The film has generated industry discussion regarding potential awards consideration.

Gomez and Blanco married in 2025. Blanco, a successful music producer, has collaborated with Gomez on various projects. The couple has kept their personal life relatively private while both continue active careers in entertainment.

Industry Context

Selena Gomez has transitioned from child and teen roles to more mature projects in recent years. She has spoken about her desire to take on challenging roles that test her range. Benny Blanco has been described as supportive of her professional ambitions.

The reported film fits a pattern of actors moving into edgier material to expand their careers. Corbet has built a reputation as a director capable of handling complex and provocative stories.