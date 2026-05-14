LOS ANGELES — Angelina Jolie is stepping into 2026 with a sense of renewal, reportedly planning a major move abroad as her youngest children approach adulthood, while continuing to captivate audiences with bold red carpet appearances, new film projects and unwavering humanitarian advocacy.

Sources close to the 50-year-old Oscar winner say she is "excited" about the flexibility that 2026 will bring once her twins Vivienne and Knox turn 18 in July. After years of staying rooted in Los Angeles primarily for custody reasons following her high-profile divorce from Brad Pitt, Jolie is reportedly preparing to sell her family home and explore life overseas, possibly in Europe. "She's ready for a life that isn't centered in Los Angeles," one insider told People magazine. "She's looking forward to 2026 and the flexibility she'll have then."

The move would mark a significant new chapter for the mother of six. Jolie has long expressed a desire for a quieter, more international existence, and recent developments in her long-running legal battle with Pitt over their French winery Château Miraval appear to have cleared additional emotional and financial hurdles. While the divorce was finalized in late 2024, lingering disputes have kept her tied to California. With those ties loosening, friends say Jolie is focused on giving her children greater independence while carving out space for herself.

On the professional front, Jolie has been highly visible in early 2026. She made a striking return to the red carpet in February for the Paris premiere of her film Couture, wearing a shimmering custom Givenchy gown by Sarah Burton. The drama, directed by Alice Winocour, explores the fashion industry during Paris Fashion Week and features Jolie as a filmmaker navigating a personal health crisis. The film, which premiered at TIFF in 2025, has been acquired by Vertical for North American release and highlights Jolie's growing interest in more intimate, character-driven stories.

Jolie also continues her humanitarian efforts. In January 2026, she traveled to the Egypt-Gaza border to meet with injured Palestinians and aid workers, calling for sustained ceasefire and increased humanitarian access. Her longstanding work with refugees and global causes remains a core part of her public identity, often drawing praise even from those critical of her personal life.

Health and wellness have been recurring themes. Jolie publicly revealed her mastectomy scars for the first time since her 2013 preventive double mastectomy, using the moment to advocate for proactive health decisions. Fans expressed both concern and admiration after her appearance at Shanghai Fashion Week in March, where she looked notably slim in a white Tom Ford ensemble. Representatives have emphasized that she remains in excellent health and focused on wellness.

Looking ahead, Jolie has several projects generating buzz. She is set to star in the action thriller Sunny, her first major return to the genre in years, and is attached to a third Maleficent film. Rumors also swirl about potential collaborations with rising talents, including a reported role alongside White Lotus breakout Aimee Lou Wood.

Despite her busy schedule, Jolie prioritizes family. She has been spotted supporting her children's endeavors, from Vivienne's theater interests to Maddox's independent pursuits. Insiders say her children remain her guiding force as she plans this next phase. "Her devotion to her kids is no act," one source noted. "The move overseas is being carefully planned to give her kids more independence as young adults — and to finally give Angelina some time to herself."

Jolie's enduring appeal lies in her multifaceted life: Oscar-winning actress, director, producer, philanthropist, and mother. At 50, she continues to challenge Hollywood norms, choosing projects that align with her values while maintaining her status as a global style icon. Her recent red carpet looks — from sheer Givenchy creations to minimalist elegance — have sparked widespread conversation and cemented her influence in fashion.

Fans remain deeply invested in her journey. Social media buzzes with support for her potential move abroad and anticipation for new work. Whether exploring European cities or returning to blockbuster filmmaking, Jolie's next chapter promises to be as compelling as those that came before.

As 2026 unfolds, Angelina Jolie appears poised for both personal freedom and continued professional impact. Her story — one of resilience, reinvention and quiet strength — continues to inspire millions around the world. From red carpets to refugee camps, her presence commands attention, and her upcoming moves suggest an artist and woman ready to write the next act on her own terms.