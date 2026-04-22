LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts has begun a swing progression in his recovery from a right oblique strain, offering the most encouraging update yet since he was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier this month, though manager Dave Roberts cautioned that a return to the lineup remains weeks away.

Betts suffered the non-contact injury on April 5 during a game against the Washington Nationals and has missed 13 games as of Tuesday. An MRI confirmed the Grade 1-2 oblique strain, prompting the Dodgers to place him on the injured list and recall infielder Hyeseong Kim from Triple-A Oklahoma City. While oblique injuries are notoriously tricky and often sideline players for 4-6 weeks or longer, Betts has made steady progress in his rehabilitation.

On Monday, Roberts provided a positive update, telling reporters that Betts started swinging over the weekend as part of a controlled progression. The 33-year-old veteran is also throwing without significant issues and performing med ball throws, though he has not yet advanced to hitting off a tee or soft toss. Roberts emphasized that the team is taking a cautious approach to avoid setbacks, especially after Betts dealt with swing mechanics issues following a similar injury last season.

"I'm able to throw. Running, I feel it, but it's not that bad. I haven't started hitting yet but we're doing med ball throws," Betts said in a recent interview. "We want to get fully comfortable with throwing a med ball and not having any hesitation with that before we start swinging. It's just an oblique, and it's going to take time."

Betts has been symptom-free in daily activities for more than a week, a key milestone in oblique recoveries. However, Roberts noted that the initial 10-day injured list stint will not be sufficient, and the Dodgers are preparing for a longer absence. The earliest realistic return date appears to be early to mid-May, potentially aligning with the later stages of the current homestand or the start of a road trip, depending on how quickly Betts progresses through hitting phases and any minor league rehab assignment.

The injury has been a significant blow to the Dodgers, who entered 2026 with championship aspirations and a star-studded roster. Betts, playing primarily at shortstop this season after moving from the outfield, was off to another strong start before the injury, contributing with his elite bat speed, defensive versatility and leadership. His absence has forced adjustments in the lineup, with players like Miguel Rojas, Tommy Edman and the newly called-up Kim filling in at shortstop and around the diamond.

Dodgers fans and fantasy owners have closely monitored every update, with social media buzzing over the latest swing progression news. Many expressed relief at the positive signs while stressing patience, recalling how oblique strains can linger and lead to re-injury if rushed. Betts himself has been vocal about learning from past experiences and prioritizing a full recovery over an early return.

The Dodgers have navigated the absence with solid team performance, but the lineup clearly misses Betts' presence in the middle of the order. His ability to get on base, hit for power and provide Gold Glove-caliber defense at multiple positions makes him one of the most valuable players in baseball when healthy. Roberts has praised the depth of the roster but acknowledged that having Betts back would significantly boost the team's playoff push.

Beyond the physical recovery, Betts has used the downtime for personal milestones. He recently shared a personal announcement amid the rehab process, embracing life as a father of three while focusing on healing. His positive attitude and work ethic have been noted by teammates and coaching staff, helping maintain high morale in the clubhouse during his absence.

Medical experts note that oblique strains vary widely in severity and recovery time. Factors such as the exact location of the strain, the player's age, previous injury history and adherence to rehab protocols all influence timelines. In Betts' case, the Dodgers' medical team is taking a conservative path, prioritizing long-term health over short-term availability — a lesson learned from last season's oblique-related swing issues that affected his performance upon return.

As the Dodgers prepare for upcoming series, the focus remains on gradual loading. Betts is expected to continue building strength through med ball work and light throwing before advancing to batting practice. A minor league rehab stint could follow once he clears hitting milestones, allowing him to test his swing in game-like conditions without risking the major league roster.

The injury saga has highlighted the physical demands of modern baseball, where stars like Betts play multiple positions and log heavy workloads. It has also sparked broader conversations about load management, injury prevention and the balance between rest and availability in a 162-game season.

For Dodgers fans, the latest update brings cautious optimism. While a May return seems realistic, the team will likely err on the side of caution to ensure Betts is fully healthy for the stretch run and potential postseason. In the meantime, the organization continues to lean on its depth and the contributions of younger players stepping up in Betts' absence.

Betts' resilience has been a hallmark of his career. From his early days with the Boston Red Sox to his transformative impact in Los Angeles, he has overcome various injuries while maintaining elite production. This latest oblique strain tests that resilience once more, but early signs of progress in his swing progression suggest he is on the right track.

As April 21 unfolded with no major setbacks reported, the Dodgers and their fans await the next phase of Betts' recovery. Whether he returns in early May or slightly later, his presence will be a major boost for a team with World Series ambitions. For now, the focus remains on smart, methodical rehabilitation — a approach that Betts and the organization hope will lead to a strong and sustainable return to the field.