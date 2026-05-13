LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic made it clear Monday night that he was never close to returning from his grade 2 left hamstring strain before the Los Angeles Lakers' season concluded with a first-round playoff sweep. Speaking to reporters shortly after the Lakers' elimination, the superstar addressed speculation about a possible comeback and expressed deep frustration over missing the postseason.

"I know some people wanted me back, but obviously I wasn't close to clearing," Doncic said. "There was some stuff in the media that went out that wasn't true. If I could be out there, I would be 100 percent. Everybody in that room knows that." The comments came after the Lakers were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder, ending a promising but injury-plagued campaign for the Western Conference contender.

Doncic suffered the injury on April 2 during a blowout loss to the Thunder. He missed the final 15 games of the regular season and the entire postseason. Initial projections called for roughly eight weeks of recovery, a timeline that would have extended well into or beyond the early playoff rounds. Despite optimistic reports and rumors of accelerated treatment in Spain, the Slovenian star confirmed the injury proved more stubborn than anticipated.

The absence of Doncic, the NBA's reigning scoring champion, left a massive void for the Lakers. While the team showed resilience with strong performances from LeBron James, Austin Reaves and supporting cast members, they ultimately could not overcome the talent gap against a deep and healthy Thunder squad. The sweep highlighted how critical Doncic's playmaking, scoring and size remain to Los Angeles' championship aspirations.

Timeline and Recovery Details

Doncic traveled to Spain shortly after the injury for specialized treatment, sparking speculation about an expedited return. He underwent injections and focused rehabilitation, but progress remained gradual. By early May, he had begun running and on-court movement drills, yet he had not advanced to full contact work or scrimmages. Medical staff and the organization prioritized long-term health over rushing back for a deep playoff run.

In his most detailed update yet, Doncic reiterated that the original eight-week timeline from doctors proved accurate. "We're on a good way, but at the beginning they told me eight weeks," he said. Attempts to beat that schedule significantly were not realistic given the nature of the grade 2 strain.

The injury marked the latest setback in a season that saw Doncic post elite numbers before going down. His combination of scoring, vision and physicality had elevated the Lakers' offense, making his absence particularly felt in high-stakes games. Teammates and coaches repeatedly expressed support while emphasizing patience in the recovery process.

Impact on Lakers Season

Without Doncic, the Lakers relied heavily on veteran leadership from James and emerging roles for younger players. They secured a playoff spot but entered the postseason as underdogs against Oklahoma City. The sweep, while disappointing, provided valuable experience for the core and highlighted roster areas needing improvement in the offseason.

James addressed the team's resilience post-sweep, praising teammates for competing hard despite the circumstances. Coach JJ Redick echoed the sentiment, noting the challenge of replacing a player of Doncic's caliber. The organization now shifts focus to free agency, the draft and ensuring Doncic returns fully healthy for the 2026-27 campaign.

Frustration and Future Outlook

Doncic described watching his teammates from the sidelines as "very frustrating," especially during the best time of the basketball calendar. "All I wanna do is play basketball," he said. "Seeing what my teammates are doing, very proud of them. But it's been very tough just to sit and watch them play." The star remains committed to a full recovery and has expressed excitement about returning stronger next season.

Offseason plans include continued rehabilitation, family time and preparation for what many expect to be a healthy and motivated 2026-27 season. Analysts project Doncic to bounce back strongly, citing his history of resilience and elite skill set. The Lakers will likely build around him and James while addressing depth and defensive improvements.

Broader Context in NBA

Doncic's situation underscores the physical toll of the modern NBA schedule and the high stakes of playoff basketball. Hamstring strains, particularly grade 2, often require careful management to avoid recurrence. His case adds to ongoing discussions about player load management, injury prevention and the balance between short-term competitiveness and long-term health.

For Lakers fans, the admission brings closure to months of speculation while igniting hope for next year. Social media buzzed with support for Doncic, mixed with calls for roster enhancements to better surround the duo of James and the Slovenian phenom. As the NBA offseason begins, all eyes turn to how Los Angeles reshapes its roster and how quickly Doncic can return to MVP form.

Doncic's honesty about the injury timeline shuts down earlier rumors and sets realistic expectations. The Lakers' season may have ended sooner than hoped, but the foundation remains strong with two generational talents leading the way. As Doncic focuses on recovery, the basketball world awaits his return — expected to be as dominant and entertaining as ever.