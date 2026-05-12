LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic will miss his ninth consecutive game when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday night, continuing his recovery from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain that has sidelined him since early April.

The Lakers officially listed Doncic as out on their injury report released Monday afternoon, with no change in status from previous games. The Slovenian superstar has been progressing in his rehabilitation — recently beginning running — but remains well short of full basketball activity as the team fights to avoid a sweep.

Eight-week timeline looms large

Doncic suffered the injury on April 2 against these same Thunder. The initial MRI projected an eight-week recovery window, placing a potential return around early June. At five weeks post-injury, he has begun running but has not progressed to on-court contact, 5-on-5 work or game-speed drills.

In his most detailed public update last week, Doncic acknowledged the conservative timeline. "The doctor said eight weeks at the beginning of the first MRI," he told reporters. "I'm just going day by day, and I feel better every day." He has traveled to Europe for specialized treatment but has not accelerated the process beyond medical guidance.

Lakers desperate without their star

Without Doncic, the Lakers have leaned heavily on LeBron James and a supporting cast that includes Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell. The team has shown flashes of competitiveness but has been unable to match Oklahoma City's depth, athleticism and defensive versatility. The Thunder lead the series 3-0 heading into Monday's must-win game at Crypto.com Arena.

Coach JJ Redick has emphasized adjustments and next-man-up mentality, but the absence of Doncic's scoring gravity, playmaking and size has been glaring. James has logged heavy minutes, but the offensive ceiling without the 30-point, 8-assist threat has proven difficult to reach consistently.

Medical and long-term outlook

Medical experts note that Grade 2 hamstring strains carry significant re-injury risk if rushed. The Lakers are taking a measured approach, prioritizing Doncic's long-term health over a desperate playoff push. Even if the Lakers extend the series, a return in the Western Conference finals would require rapid progression in the coming days.

Doncic has dealt with lower-body soft-tissue issues in recent seasons. This latest strain, described as more severe than previous ones, has tested both his patience and the organization's contingency planning.

Thunder capitalize on Lakers' vulnerabilities

Oklahoma City has exploited the mismatch effectively. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder's deep roster have dominated transition play and the glass, building double-digit leads in each of the first three games. Coach Mark Daigneault's team enters Game 4 with a chance to sweep and advance to the Western Conference finals.

The Thunder have shown championship poise, maintaining focus despite the Lakers' home-court energy. Their length and switching defense have neutralized much of Los Angeles' half-court offense in Doncic's absence.

Fan frustration and broader implications

Lakers fans have expressed a mix of disappointment and realism on social media. Many hoped for a miracle return, but the eight-week timeline and medical updates have tempered expectations. The organization's investment in pairing James with Doncic faces its first major test, with questions about roster construction and future flexibility likely to intensify if the series ends quickly.

A sweep would mark another early postseason exit and intensify scrutiny on front-office decisions. General manager Rob Pelinka faces difficult choices this offseason regardless of the outcome, particularly around supporting cast construction and managing aging stars.

Path forward for Doncic and Lakers

For Doncic, the focus remains steady rehabilitation. If the original timeline holds, he could target late May for basketball activities, potentially aligning with a hypothetical Conference Finals appearance. Any earlier return would require pain-free running, strength testing and medical clearance.

The Lakers, meanwhile, must find answers quickly. Monday night's Game 4 represents more than survival — it is a chance to salvage pride, extend the series and buy time for potential reinforcements. Whether they can force the Thunder into a longer battle without their star remains to be seen.

As Crypto.com Arena prepares for what could be a pivotal home game, the spotlight remains on Doncic's recovery timeline and the Lakers' ability to compete shorthanded. The hamstring injury has tested the franchise's depth and resilience at the worst possible moment, leaving fans hoping for a miracle in a season defined by high expectations.

Game 4 tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video. While Doncic watches from the sideline, the Lakers will attempt to defy the odds and keep their season alive against a Thunder team playing with championship momentum.