LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic remains sidelined with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, but the Los Angeles Lakers received a modest positive update Thursday as the superstar edges closer to on-court activity without a firm return timeline for the ongoing first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

Doncic has not played since suffering the injury April 2 during a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Slovenian star, acquired by the Lakers in the offseason, was dominating at an MVP level before the setback, leading the league in scoring. Coach JJ Redick has repeatedly described him as "out indefinitely," and the team does not expect his return during the first round.

Recent developments offer cautious optimism. Redick told reporters that Doncic is progressing and expected to begin some on-court work "soon," though no specific timeline was provided. The 27-year-old has been participating in light activities, including rebounding and passing drills, but has not yet advanced to full running or unrestricted basketball movements.

Medical experts note that Grade 2 hamstring strains typically require four to six weeks of recovery. Doncic underwent stem cell and platelet-rich plasma injections in Spain earlier this month to accelerate healing. He rejoined the team before the playoffs and has been a visible presence around the organization, supporting teammates from the sideline.

The Lakers have started the series strong without their leading scorer, taking a 2-0 lead over the Rockets behind stellar play from LeBron James and supporting cast contributions. Redick emphasized the team's focus on winning the current series while managing long-term health for key players. Austin Reaves, dealing with his own injury, has begun 1-on-1 on-court work and appears slightly ahead in his recovery.

Doncic's absence has highlighted both the depth of the Lakers roster and the massive void he leaves when healthy. Before the injury, he averaged career-high numbers and formed a potent partnership with James. His playmaking, scoring and size create matchup nightmares that no other player replicates.

Team sources indicate the target remains a potential return in the second round if the Lakers advance. Rushing back risks re-aggravation, which could sideline him for the remainder of the postseason. Conservative management aligns with modern NBA protocols prioritizing long-term availability over short-term heroics.

Fans and analysts continue debating the best path forward. Some urge patience to ensure full strength for deeper playoff runs, while others wonder if a limited role could help close out the Rockets. Redick has maintained flexibility without committing to any specific game.

The injury occurred late in the regular season, forcing the Lakers to navigate the final games and secure playoff positioning without their primary offensive engine. Despite the setback, Los Angeles finished strong enough to claim a favorable first-round matchup.

Doncic's history with hamstring issues adds caution. He dealt with a milder strain earlier in the season, missing several games. This Grade 2 tear represents a more significant setback, but his youth and conditioning provide reasons for optimism in a full recovery.

Lakers medical staff continue daily monitoring. Progress reports focus on pain-free movement, strength testing and gradual ramp-up in intensity. Full running and cutting represent key milestones before any return-to-play protocol can begin in earnest.

Broader implications stretch beyond this series. A healthy Doncic transforms Los Angeles into a legitimate Western Conference contender. His absence has tested the supporting cast's resilience, with James shouldering extra minutes and responsibility. The team's ability to win without him boosts confidence but also underscores the need for his eventual return.

As the series shifts to Houston for Game 3 on Friday, all eyes remain on the injury report. While no immediate update points to Doncic playing soon, the incremental progress toward on-court work signals the beginning of his return journey. Lakers fans cling to hope that their superstar will rejoin the postseason push when it matters most.

Management of the injury reflects lessons from past high-profile cases across the league. Protecting star players from premature returns has become standard as organizations balance short-term results with long-term roster health. For Doncic, the priority is clear: heal properly to maximize impact whenever he steps back on the floor.

The basketball world watches closely. Doncic's unique skill set makes him one of the game's most exciting talents. His recovery process will likely shape the Lakers' playoff fate and influence narratives around load management and star availability in today's NBA.

For now, the answer to whether he can run remains no — not at full speed or in game-like conditions. But with on-court work approaching, the timeline is moving in the right direction. The Lakers will continue their series without him in the immediate future, building momentum while their franchise cornerstone prepares for a calculated comeback.