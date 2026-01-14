Editorial Guidelines

IBTimes AU Mission Statement

At International Business Times Australia (IBTimes AU), we deliver authoritative journalism that explains the economic, political and technological forces reshaping the world — with a sharp focus on how they affect Australia and its people.

We are committed to accuracy, editorial independence, and ethical reporting. Our newsroom provides a platform for diverse perspectives and upholds the principles of fairness, transparency and accountability in all our journalism.

Who We Are

IBTimes AU is a digital-first publication dedicated to business, politics, technology, and culture in Australia and beyond. We serve a global readership with insight, analysis, and clear, fact-based reporting.

Our newsroom is led by experienced editors and journalists with deep expertise in their fields.

You can contact us at: info@ibtimes.com.au

Ownership

IBTimes AU is owned by IBT Media AU Ltd, part of a network of International Business Times editions published independently across four countries. Ownership has no influence over editorial content or decisions.

International Business Times AU is owned by IBTimes LLC, a subsidiary of IBT Media Inc., registered at 33 Whitehall Street, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10004

Further information about IBT Media Inc. can be found at our corporate website: ibt.media.

Ownership has no influence over editorial content. Our editorial team operates with full independence, free from commercial, political or proprietary pressure.

Ethics Policy

IBTimes AU adheres to the highest standards of ethical journalism. Our core principles are:

Accuracy and Attribution: We strive to report truthfully and clearly attribute sources.

Transparency: We disclose any potential conflicts of interest.

Integrity: Our journalists must never accept gifts, payments or favours in exchange for coverage.

Independence: Reporters must not cover topics in which they have financial or personal interests.

Impartiality: Journalists may vote but must not campaign for political causes, either publicly or privately.

Any conflicts or perceived conflicts must be disclosed to senior editors immediately.

Fact-Checking

IBTimes AU reporters are responsible for the accuracy of their stories. Editors also conduct independent fact-checking where appropriate.

Reporters must:

Verify names, dates, statistics, claims and other factual information.

Use credible, primary and verifiable sources.

Scrutinise superlatives (e.g. "first", "largest", "only").

Ask: Who is the source? Can they reliably know this? What is their interest in telling it?

Opinion writers must also base their views on verified facts.

Bylines

Stories are bylined unless there is a compelling reason for anonymity, such as safety concerns. Anonymous bylines must be approved by senior editorial leadership.

Sourcing

All sourcing must be transparent and specific.

Anonymous sources may only be used with editor approval and when the public interest clearly outweighs the risks.

We do not pay sources for information.

Other media outlets may be cited only when verified as credible and relevant. Their identity must be disclosed in the article.

Fairness and Balance

IBTimes AU seeks comment from all parties referenced in stories involving claims or allegations.

Where comment is declined, we still aim to reflect the subject's position fairly.

Journalists must distinguish clearly between facts, context and opinion.

Race, ethnicity or identity is referenced only when relevant and necessary.

Corrections Policy

We are committed to correcting errors swiftly, transparently and prominently.

Minor fixes (e.g. typographical errors) may be corrected without notation.

Factual errors are corrected with an editor-approved correction notice at the bottom of the article.

Major retractions are clearly marked and never "disappear".

To request a correction, email info@ibtimes.com.au with the article title, URL and your concern. Corrections made will appear on our Corrections Page.

Plagiarism and Fabrication

Plagiarism and fabrication are strictly prohibited.

Journalists must never present others' work, ideas or reporting as their own.

Even structural mimicry of another outlet's work is not permitted.

Any repurposed material from IBTimes AU archives must be clearly linked and cited.

Violation of this policy is a serious disciplinary matter and may result in immediate termination.

Artificial Intelligence Policy

We use AI tools only to assist journalists—not to replace them. AI-generated content is never published without thorough human editorial oversight.

All AI-generated text is fact-checked, edited and approved by a human editor.

Any material significantly shaped or produced by AI will be disclosed at the top or bottom of the article.

AI tools are used for tasks such as transcription, language refinement or data analysis—not original reporting.

AI tools cannot be accountable to readers. Our journalists are.

Social Media Policy

IBTimes AU staff are expected to behave professionally on both personal and professional social media accounts.

Avoid posts that suggest bias or undermine editorial impartiality.

Never share confidential or unpublished company information.

Refrain from attacks, profanity or discriminatory remarks.

Journalists may acknowledge their lived experiences but must not compromise their perceived neutrality.

Coverage of Sensitive Events

When reporting on suicides, violence or mass casualty events:

We avoid graphic imagery, unnecessary detail or speculative motive.

We do not publish suicide methods or notes unless critically newsworthy.

We never say someone "committed" suicide. We use the phrase "died by suicide."

Sensitive interviews are handled with care and compassion.

Science and Health Reporting

We avoid basing reports solely on a single study unless context is provided.

All studies are vetted for peer review, methodology and potential conflicts of interest.

Increases in risk must be presented alongside absolute risk data.

We clarify when content is a study, opinion or literature review.

Criminal Allegations and Legal Reporting

We clearly state when a charge is alleged and when a person has been convicted.

Accused individuals are not presumed guilty and we avoid sensationalism.

Full legal context and quotes from both sides are sought whenever possible.

Privacy Policy

IBTimes AU respects the privacy of its users. Our Privacy Policy outlines how we collect, store and process data in accordance with the UK GDPR and other applicable laws.

Diversity and Inclusion

We are committed to reflecting the diversity of Australia and the world we cover.

We welcome diverse voices in our newsroom and in our coverage.

We challenge stereotypes and strive for inclusive language and representation.

We actively engage with underrepresented communities for stories, perspectives and partnerships.

Reader Feedback and Complaints

We welcome feedback and constructive criticism.

All complaints are reviewed by senior editorial leadership.

If you spot an error, bias or ethical concern, we will investigate and correct it where necessary.