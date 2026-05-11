LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic has reached a significant milestone in his recovery from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, confirming he has begun running again, but the Lakers superstar remains weeks away from full basketball activity and is highly unlikely to play in the ongoing Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In his first public comments since the injury on April 2, Doncic told reporters he is progressing day by day but emphasized the original medical timeline called for roughly eight weeks of recovery. With the Lakers trailing 2-1 in the series as of Monday, May 11, the Slovenian star's return appears targeted for late May at the earliest — potentially too late for this round.

"I'm just doing everything I can," Doncic said. "Every day I'm doing stuff I'm supposed to do. The doctor said eight weeks at the beginning of the first MRI. So I'm just going day by day, and I feel better every day."

Progress but cautious timeline

Doncic has started running as part of his rehabilitation but has not yet been cleared for full-contact work, scrimmages or 5-on-5 sessions. He traveled to Spain earlier for specialized PRP (platelet-rich plasma) treatment to accelerate healing, a trip that included multiple injections spaced days apart.

Medical experts note that Grade 2 hamstring strains typically require 4-8 weeks, with elite athletes sometimes pushing the lower end under ideal conditions. However, Doncic's history of lower-body issues and the original eight-week projection from team doctors suggest a conservative approach to avoid re-injury.

Lakers coach JJ Redick and the medical staff continue evaluating him on a week-to-week basis. While Doncic has participated in non-contact shooting and light on-court movement, the critical next steps — controlled contact and game-speed work — remain ahead.

Impact on Lakers' playoff run

Without Doncic, the Lakers have relied heavily on LeBron James, Austin Reaves and a deep supporting cast. The team has shown resilience but faces an uphill battle against the top-seeded Thunder. James has shouldered extra minutes, yet the drop-off in playmaking and scoring gravity without Doncic is evident.

A potential return in the Western Conference finals would require the Lakers to extend the current series and give Doncic time to ramp up safely. Even then, rust and re-injury risk would loom large against Oklahoma City's athletic perimeter defenders.

Injury context and prevention

This marks the latest soft-tissue concern for Doncic, who has battled calf and hamstring issues in recent seasons. The April 2 injury occurred in a regular-season game against these same Thunder. Sources say the team is prioritizing long-term health over a rushed return, learning from past setbacks.

Sports medicine specialists stress that premature returns from hamstring strains often lead to longer absences. Doncic's methodical approach — including specialized treatment abroad — reflects a commitment to proper healing.

Fan and league reaction

Lakers faithful remain hopeful yet realistic, with many expressing frustration over the timing while praising Doncic's work ethic. National analysts largely agree the current series is a steep challenge without him, though a deep playoff run could still be possible if the supporting cast steps up.

League insiders note the high stakes for a franchise that invested heavily to pair James with Doncic. His absence tests roster depth and coaching adjustments under Redick.

Looking ahead

The focus for Doncic remains steady progression. If the eight-week timeline holds from the early April MRI, he could target late May for a potential return — possibly aligning with a Conference Finals scenario. Any acceleration would depend on pain-free running, strength testing and medical clearance.

For now, the Lakers push forward without their MVP-caliber leader. Doncic's update offers cautious optimism — he is moving in the right direction — but full basketball activities remain weeks away. The Slovenian star's determination is clear, yet hamstring recoveries demand patience.

As the Lakers navigate life without him, all eyes remain on Doncic's rehabilitation. Whether he returns this postseason or begins preparing for next season, his progress will shape Los Angeles' immediate future and long-term championship aspirations.