OKLAHOMA CITY — Luka Doncic remains sidelined with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain as the Los Angeles Lakers battle the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals, with the superstar revealing an original eight-week recovery timeline that could keep him out until late May or potentially longer.

Doncic, acquired by the Lakers in a blockbuster offseason trade, has missed more than five weeks since suffering the injury on April 2 against these same Thunder. The Slovenian star provided his most detailed update yet Wednesday, confirming doctors initially projected eight weeks from his first MRI and emphasizing a cautious, day-by-day approach.

"I'm just doing everything I can," Doncic told reporters. "Every day I'm doing stuff I'm supposed to do. The doctor said eight weeks at the beginning of the first MRI. So I'm just going day by day and I feel better every day."

The timeline places a potential return around late May, meaning Doncic could miss the entire second-round series against Oklahoma City and possibly part of the Western Conference finals if the Lakers advance. He has not been cleared for full contact or 5-on-5 work, though he has begun running and on-court activity.

Injury Details and Early Treatment

Doncic suffered the Grade 2 strain in a regular-season finale loss to the Thunder. A partial tear to the hamstring muscle typically requires four to eight weeks, with Grade 2 injuries often falling in the middle to longer end of that spectrum due to the need to prevent re-injury.

Shortly after the diagnosis, Doncic traveled to Spain for specialized treatment, receiving four platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections spaced several days apart. PRP involves concentrating a patient's platelets and injecting them into the injured area to promote healing. While popular in sports medicine, experts note variable results, particularly for moderate strains.

He has also utilized hyperbaric chambers, cold tubs and other recovery modalities. Lakers coach JJ Redick has described the process as a "slow path," with Doncic progressing from standstill work to more dynamic on-court movement but still far from game readiness.

Current Status and Playoff Impact

As of Thursday, May 8, Doncic remains ruled out for Game 2 against the Thunder. The Lakers dropped Game 1 108-90 on Tuesday, relying heavily on LeBron James and a supporting cast that has shown resilience but clearly misses Doncic's scoring, playmaking and gravity.

Shams Charania of ESPN reported the star is "week-to-week" with no firm timetable, continuing ramp-up activities but not yet at full running or contact levels. ESPN's Brian Windhorst suggested the Spain trip may have also served personal reasons given the timing shortly after his child's birth, but medical staff approved the PRP regimen.

Without Doncic, who averaged 33.5 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists during the regular season, the Lakers advanced past the Houston Rockets in six games. James has shouldered a heavy load at age 41, but the Thunder's elite defense and depth pose a steeper challenge.

Medical and Recovery Outlook

Sports medicine specialists note that rushing a Grade 2 hamstring return risks recurrence, which could sideline Doncic for months. Dr. Jesse Morse previously criticized aspects of the treatment approach, though the Lakers and Doncic appear committed to a conservative timeline.

Progress includes shooting drills and light running as of early May. Full clearance typically requires pain-free sprinting, cutting, jumping and contact tolerance. At five weeks post-injury, Doncic has shown improvement but remains weeks away from the intensity needed for playoff basketball.

The eight-week mark from early April points to roughly May 28. If the Lakers extend the Thunder series or advance further, a return in the conference finals becomes plausible. A deeper run could align with his availability for the NBA Finals.

Lakers' Strategy Without Their Star

Coach Redick and the front office have emphasized patience. Austin Reaves returned from his own injury, providing a boost, but the team lacks Doncic's unique floor-spacing and creation ability. James continues to perform at an elite level, but sustained success without their leading scorer remains difficult against Oklahoma City's balanced attack.

Team sources indicate a "wait-and-see" approach, prioritizing long-term health over forcing a premature return. Re-injury could jeopardize not only this postseason but next season as well.

Broader Context for Lakers Franchise

The injury adds another layer to a dramatic season for the Lakers. The trade for Doncic reshaped the roster around two generational talents in James and the 27-year-old MVP candidate. His absence tests depth and exposes reliance on star power in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

Fans have expressed frustration mixed with understanding. Social media buzzes with debates over treatment choices, load management earlier in the year and playoff implications. Many urge caution, citing the risk of long-term setbacks.

Doncic himself acknowledged the mental toll. "It's very frustrating," he said, noting the desire to contribute during this critical time while respecting the medical process.

What Comes Next

The Lakers face a tough road in Oklahoma City before the series shifts to Los Angeles. Any update on Doncic's status will come via daily injury reports and practice observations. Further progress in running and contact drills could accelerate optimism, but medical staff will err on caution.

For a player of Doncic's caliber, the difference he makes remains unmatched. His potential return could swing a series or deeper playoff run, but only if the hamstring holds up under playoff intensity. Until then, the Lakers fight on, hoping their window with James and Doncic stays open long enough for a full-strength reunion.

As the eight-week clock ticks, all eyes remain on Doncic's daily improvements. Whether he returns in time to impact this postseason or focuses on full health for next season, the careful management of this injury will define the Lakers' immediate future.