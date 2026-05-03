LOS ANGELES — More than a month after suffering a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic continues a deliberate, cautious rehabilitation that has yet to include full running or high-intensity movement, casting uncertainty over his availability as the team prepares to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals.

The 27-year-old Slovenian, who led the NBA in scoring at 33.5 points per game during the regular season after his move from the Dallas Mavericks, has been sidelined since April 2 when he was injured in a blowout loss to the very Thunder squad the Lakers will now meet. Despite the team's impressive first-round victory over the Houston Rockets without him, Doncic's absence remains a significant factor as LeBron James and company shift focus to a tougher matchup.

Sideline reports and recent updates paint a picture of incremental progress but no imminent return. During Friday's broadcast of the Lakers' series-clinching Game 6 win over the Rockets, Prime Video's Cassidy Hubbarth delivered the latest from the sideline: "There's been no timeline. There has been some progress on the court. He's now doing some movement work in drills, getting up shots, but it is controlled. He hasn't advanced to one-on-one or full contact work yet, and he's not into any scrimmages. So it's a little more than just spot shooting, but still a step away from anything live." Teammates have noted the positive impact of his presence around the group, but the process remains "a slow build towards a return, not an imminent one."

Multiple sources confirm Doncic has not yet begun running in any meaningful capacity. Controlled drills represent an advance from pure standstill shooting, but the explosive stops, starts and directional changes central to his game — and high-risk for hamstring re-injury — are still off limits. ESPN's Shams Charania described it as a "slow path on the recovery front," with expectations that Doncic would miss the start of the second-round series even if the Lakers advanced. League sources told ClutchPoints he remains at least a week and a half from progressing to scrimmages or full practice integration.

Hamstring strains, particularly Grade 2 involving partial tears, typically require four to six weeks or more for elite athletes, with re-injury risks elevated in basketball's stop-start demands. Doncic traveled to Europe earlier in April for specialized injections aimed at accelerating healing, yet the timeline has not shortened dramatically. Head coach JJ Redick has echoed the measured approach, saying Doncic "was able to move a little bit today on the court" with most activity still limited.

The injury occurred ironically against Oklahoma City, a young, athletic Thunder team built for playoff intensity. Without Doncic, the Lakers leaned heavily on James, who has delivered vintage performances, along with contributions from Austin Reaves (now back from his own oblique issue), Rui Hachimura, Deandre Ayton and others. Their 4-2 series win over Houston demonstrated resilience, but facing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and the Thunder's depth presents steeper challenges.

Lakers fans and analysts have debated the European treatment's effectiveness. While some hoped for a quicker ramp-up, the cautious protocol prioritizes long-term health over rushing back for a series that could test the team's limits. Re-injuring the hamstring could sideline Doncic into next season, a risk the organization appears unwilling to take given his importance as the franchise's centerpiece alongside James.

Historically, Doncic has shown toughness in playoff comebacks. In 2022 with the Mavericks, he returned from a calf strain to lead a deep run. This hamstring issue, however, demands more patience. Medical experts note that full sprinting and cutting often mark later stages of rehab, after controlled movement and strength milestones are cleared without setbacks. Current reports suggest he has not reached that sprinting threshold.

As the Lakers-Thunder series schedule looms — potentially starting mid-week with tight turnaround times — the team must prepare contingencies. James, at 41, cannot shoulder the full load indefinitely, though his playoff pedigree offers hope. Depth pieces like Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard will need to step up in creation and defense. Yet the offensive gravity and playmaking Doncic provides remain irreplaceable in high-stakes moments.

Team sources emphasize optimism in the long view. Doncic's work ethic and basketball IQ position him for a strong return once cleared, but the focus stays on daily improvements rather than arbitrary dates. No official timetable exists, and updates will come through practice observations and medical evaluations.

For a Lakers squad that entered the postseason as underdogs without their two leading scorers initially, advancing past Houston was a statement. Sustaining momentum against Oklahoma City without full-strength Doncic tests their mettle. The Thunder dominated regular-season meetings, exploiting pace and athleticism the Lakers may struggle to match long-term.

Broader implications ripple through the Western Conference. A prolonged absence could shorten LA's playoff journey, affecting seeding perceptions and offseason planning. Yet the organization's patient handling signals commitment to Doncic as the future, even as James chases another title window.

Fans scour social media and reports for any sign of acceleration. Recent X posts and broadcasts highlight the frustration mixed with realism: progress exists, but running — let alone game speed — is not yet part of the equation. Controlled drills build confidence, but basketball demands more.

Medical literature on Grade 2 strains underscores variability. Factors like injection efficacy, individual healing, and workload management play roles. Doncic's prior minor hamstring issue this season adds caution. The goal: return stronger, not sooner.

As Game 1 against the Thunder approaches, the Lakers' focus sharpens on execution without their MVP-caliber guard. James has shouldered leadership, crediting teammates for buy-in. Reaves' return bolsters the backcourt, but the missing piece is clear.

Doncic himself has stayed engaged, supporting from the sidelines and reportedly in good spirits upon returning from Europe. His basketball mind offers intangible value even now. When he does ramp up fully — potentially mid-series if the matchup extends — it could swing momentum dramatically.

Until then, the narrative centers on resilience. The Lakers proved doubters wrong in Round 1. Round 2 demands more, with or without their star's explosive presence. Whether Doncic can soon test his hamstring with running strides will define the series' trajectory and the franchise's immediate future.

For now, the answer to "Can he run now?" is no — not at full capacity or in game-like scenarios. The slow, controlled path continues, one deliberate step at a time.