NEWCASTLE, Australia — Undefeated Australian super welterweight Nikita Tszyu showcased his growing power and precision Wednesday night, stopping Spain's Oscar Diaz in the sixth round at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre to defend his regional titles and solidify his status as one of boxing's most exciting rising prospects.

Tszyu, the younger brother of former world champion Tim Tszyu, dominated from the opening bell and dropped Diaz twice before the Spaniard's corner threw in the towel at 1:12 of round six. The victory improved Tszyu's record to 12-0 with nine knockouts and further enhanced his reputation as "The Butcher of Sydney."

The 25-year-old southpaw controlled the fight with a crisp left hand that repeatedly found its mark. In the second round, a sharp left dropped Diaz for the first time. Tszyu pressed the advantage throughout the middle rounds, mixing body shots with head-hunting combinations that visibly wore down the durable Spaniard.

Fight Highlights and Turning Points

Diaz, who entered with an 11-0 record and nine knockouts, showed heart and attempted to make it a phone-booth brawl in the later rounds. However, Tszyu's superior footwork and punch variety proved too much. A series of unanswered shots in round six left Diaz badly hurt, prompting his corner to stop the contest.

Post-fight, Tszyu was humble yet confident. "Oscar's a tough guy. He came to fight. I just stuck to the game plan and let my hands go," he said in the ring. "I'm ready for the next level now."

The win keeps Tszyu on track for a potential world title shot later in 2026. Promoter No Limit Boxing has already begun positioning him for higher-level opposition, with names like Josh Kelly and other ranked contenders being discussed.

Family Legacy Continues

Nikita's performance once again drew comparisons to his father, Kostya Tszyu, and brother Tim. The family's boxing pedigree remains one of Australian sport's great stories. While Tim has faced recent setbacks, Nikita is rapidly emerging as the most polished and dangerous member of the current generation.

Trainer Igor Goloubev, who has worked with both brothers, praised Nikita's maturity. "He's growing with every fight. The power is there, the boxing IQ is improving, and he's staying composed under pressure," Goloubev said.

Crowd and Atmosphere

The Newcastle crowd of more than 8,000 created an electric atmosphere. Chants of "Nikita! Nikita!" echoed throughout the arena as Tszyu walked to the ring wearing his signature black trunks. The atmosphere reached fever pitch in the later rounds as the local favorite closed in on the stoppage.

Diaz's corner protested some of the late shots after the second knockdown, but referee Will Sulos correctly allowed the fight to continue until the towel came in. Diaz showed courage throughout and was gracious in defeat, congratulating Tszyu afterward.

What's Next for Tszyu

With the victory, Tszyu improves his world rankings and moves closer to mandatory challenger status in one of the sanctioning bodies. Promoter George Rose indicated that a major fight could be on the horizon before the end of 2026, potentially on the undercard of a major pay-per-view event.

Possible opponents include undefeated contenders or experienced veterans who can test Tszyu's rising star power. The boxing world will be watching closely to see if "The Butcher" can continue his ascent toward a world title opportunity.

Broader Australian Boxing Scene

Tszyu's win adds to a strong period for Australian boxing. The sport has produced multiple world champions in recent years, and Nikita's emergence keeps the spotlight firmly on the country's talent pipeline. His marketability, combined with his skills and family name, positions him as a potential mainstream star.

The fight was broadcast live on Fox Sports Australia, drawing solid ratings and further expanding the sport's domestic audience. Highlights of the stoppage quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising Tszyu's power and professionalism.

Fight Stats and Technical Breakdown

According to CompuBox statistics, Tszyu landed 48% of his power punches compared to Diaz's 29%. He also threw and landed significantly more body shots, which visibly slowed the Spaniard in the later rounds. Tszyu's southpaw stance and jab created constant problems for Diaz, who struggled to find consistent range.

The stoppage came after a sustained barrage that left Diaz unable to defend himself effectively. While some questioned the timing of the corner's decision, most observers agreed it was the correct call to protect the fighter's health.

Legacy Building

At just 25 years old, Nikita Tszyu is still early in his professional journey but already carries the weight of significant expectations. His willingness to fight tough international opponents on short notice has earned respect within the boxing community.

As he continues to develop, the boxing world will be watching to see if he can emulate or even surpass the achievements of his father and brother. For now, "The Butcher" continues carving his own path with impressive performances and a growing fan following.

The victory over Diaz keeps his undefeated record intact and his momentum building. Australian boxing fans have another reason to be excited about the future of the sport in their country.