KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait International Airport is currently open and operating with expanded commercial flights as of May 6, 2026, following a phased reopening that began in late April after a temporary suspension caused by regional tensions related to the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Terminals 4 and 5 are handling daily passenger operations from 06:00 to 18:00, with Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways leading the resumption of services to dozens of destinations. The main Terminal 1 remains under security review but is expected to reopen fully in the coming days, according to officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The airport's gradual return to normal operations marks a significant milestone after nearly two months of disruption. Airspace was officially reopened on April 23, with commercial flights resuming on April 26 in a carefully managed Phase 1 and now expanded Phase 2 rollout. Passengers are currently transported to aircraft via buses instead of boarding bridges as a precautionary security measure.

Current Operations and Flight Status

As of Wednesday, May 6, multiple daily flights are departing and arriving at Kuwait International Airport. Kuwait Airways has resumed services to 29 destinations, while Jazeera Airways operates to 27 cities. Emirates has also restarted daily flights, providing important connectivity to the wider region. Flight status pages show active arrivals and departures, though some delays persist due to ongoing security protocols and increased screening.

Travelers report smoother processes in recent days, with security checks remaining thorough but efficient. The airport authority continues weekly safety evaluations in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the General Fire Force. Officials emphasize that passenger safety remains the top priority amid the complex regional situation.

Background of the Closure

The airport was forced to suspend operations on February 28, 2026, following the escalation of conflict involving U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent Iranian responses. The closure lasted approximately eight weeks, one of the longest disruptions in the airport's modern history. During this period, many flights were rerouted through neighboring hubs in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The phased reopening reflects a cautious approach by Kuwaiti authorities to ensure full safety compliance before restoring pre-crisis capacity. Terminal 1 sustained some damage from reported drone activity earlier in the conflict, requiring repairs that are still underway.

Impact on Travelers and Airlines

The resumption has been welcomed by thousands of stranded passengers and the expatriate community in Kuwait. Many residents had been forced to remain in the country or reroute through expensive alternative paths during the closure. Airlines are gradually restoring full schedules, though capacity remains below pre-conflict levels as the airport operates under enhanced security protocols.

Kuwait Airways, the national carrier, has prioritized key routes to India, Egypt, the Philippines and other major labor-sending countries. Low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways has also expanded its network, helping ease pressure on ticket prices that spiked during the disruption.

International travelers are advised to check flight status directly with airlines and arrive at the airport earlier than usual due to additional security screening. U.S. and other Western embassies continue to recommend monitoring the situation closely and following all local instructions.

Economic and Regional Significance

Kuwait International Airport serves as a vital hub connecting the Middle East with South Asia, Europe and beyond. Its closure had ripple effects on regional trade, labor mobility and tourism. The successful phased reopening is seen as an important step toward normalizing economic activity in the Gulf following the period of heightened tensions.

Aviation experts note that Kuwait's careful management of the situation demonstrates strong coordination between civil aviation authorities, military and security forces. Full restoration to pre-war operations is expected within weeks, pending final safety clearances.

Advice for Travelers

Passengers planning to fly through Kuwait International Airport should:

Verify flight status directly with their airline

Arrive at least three hours before international departures

Prepare for possible bus transfers to aircraft instead of jet bridges

Carry valid travel documents and follow all security instructions

Monitor official Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority updates for any changes

The airport's website and flight information displays provide real-time updates. Most major airlines have restored normal booking options, though some routes may still operate with limited frequency.

Looking Ahead

Kuwait International Airport is steadily returning to full functionality, offering reassurance to travelers and businesses reliant on air connectivity. The phased approach has balanced safety with the urgent need to restore normal operations in a strategically important regional hub.

As the situation in the broader Middle East continues to stabilize, authorities expect further expansion of flight schedules and eventual full reopening of all terminals. For now, the airport is very much open and welcoming passengers, albeit with enhanced security measures in place.

Travelers affected by the earlier closure can now plan journeys with greater confidence, while the aviation community watches closely as Kuwait completes its return to pre-crisis operations. The successful reopening represents a positive development for regional connectivity and economic recovery following a challenging period.