CHENNAI — Actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) surged to a commanding lead across Tamil Nadu on Monday as vote counting progressed for the 234-seat Assembly elections, positioning the debutant party to potentially break the decades-old Dravidian duopoly of the DMK and AIADMK in a historic political shift. Early trends showed TVK leading in a majority of constituencies, with reports indicating the party ahead in over 100 seats by late morning while only three of the ruling DMK's 34 ministers held leads.

Counting of votes, cast in a single phase on April 23 with a record 85 percent turnout, began at 8 a.m. amid tight security. By 10 a.m., TVK had established a strong wave across all regions — north, south, west, delta and Kongu — signaling massive youth and urban support for Vijay's debut. The party, formed in 2024, contested all 234 seats independently, rejecting alliances and promising a fresh alternative focused on jobs, education and social justice.

Vijay himself appeared on track for victory in both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East), the two constituencies he contested. In Perambur, he led against DMK and AIADMK rivals, while similar trends emerged in Trichy East. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin trailed in Kolathur against a TVK candidate, adding to the drama as the ruling DMK struggled in early rounds. AIADMK, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, held some ground but lagged behind the TVK surge.

The developments mark a potential earthquake in Tamil Nadu politics, where DMK and AIADMK have alternated power since the 1960s. Political analysts described the early trends as a "Vijay wave" driven by first-time voters, women and disenchanted sections seeking change beyond traditional Dravidian ideologies. Exit polls had varied, with some predicting a DMK hold and others, notably Axis My India, forecasting TVK in the 98-120 seat range — enough to challenge for power or emerge as kingmaker.

TVK's campaign emphasized anti-corruption, youth employment, farm loan waivers and infrastructure. Vijay, a superstar with a massive fan base known as "Thalapathy," leveraged his cinematic appeal and social media presence to mobilize voters. High turnout, which he credited partly to children encouraging families, reflected enthusiasm unseen in recent cycles. Supporters chanted "TVK" at public events, including a viral video from Velankanni church.

DMK leaders expressed confidence in their welfare schemes and governance record but faced stiff anti-incumbency. The party highlighted achievements in infrastructure and social programs during campaigning. AIADMK positioned itself as the main opposition, attacking both DMK corruption allegations and TVK's inexperience. Neither major Dravidian party formed pre-poll alliances with TVK, leading to triangular contests in most seats.

As trends solidified, TVK officials projected confidence. Party spokespersons said the results would rewrite Tamil Nadu's political map, with Vijay potentially emerging as a decisive leader. The party activated strategies to retain MLAs-elect amid speculation of post-poll maneuvers. Vijay, maintaining a low profile on counting day, focused on spiritual visits earlier, seeking blessings for a "huge victory."

Key battlegrounds reflected the shift. In urban centers like Chennai and Coimbatore, TVK gained traction among young professionals. Rural and delta regions showed mixed but competitive trends, with TVK splitting votes in traditional DMK and AIADMK strongholds. Congress and BJP, in alliances with DMK and AIADMK respectively, saw limited early leads.

The Election Commission deployed robust measures for smooth counting, with results expected to trickle in through the day. High security in Chennai and other cities prevented any untoward incidents. Voter turnout of 85 percent, one of the highest ever, underscored the stakes in this triangular contest.

If early leads hold, TVK could secure enough seats to form a government or force a hung Assembly scenario, ending the binary dominance that defined Tamil Nadu politics for over half a century. Political observers noted parallels to past actor-politicians like M.G. Ramachandran but cautioned that Vijay's path remains uncharted. His success would signal a new era driven by celebrity, social media and generational change.

DMK spokespersons urged patience, noting that early trends often fluctuate and full results could differ. AIADMK leaders highlighted their organizational strength in certain belts. Yet the momentum clearly favored TVK in most regions, with reports of only a handful of DMK ministers ahead.

The election carries implications beyond Tamil Nadu. A TVK breakthrough could inspire similar celebrity entries elsewhere and reshape southern politics. Issues like economic growth, education loans, MSP for farmers and caste dynamics played central roles in campaigning. TVK's solo contest strategy amplified its disruptive potential.

As counting continued into the afternoon, all eyes remained on key constituencies and overall seat projections. Markets and political circles buzzed with speculation. Regardless of the final tally, Vijay's TVK has already altered the discourse, proving that a new force can challenge entrenched powers in India's most politically conscious state.

The 2026 verdict will determine not just the next government but the future trajectory of Dravidian politics. With TVK leading strongly in early counts, Tamil Nadu stands at the cusp of history, where a film star's political debut threatens to redraw the map.