TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department issued a fresh statement Friday on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, as the investigation enters its fourth month with few public updates and mounting questions about transparency. Authorities described the case as active and ongoing while renewing a plea for tips from the public.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen Jan. 31 at her home in the Catalina Foothills north of Tucson. A trail of blood and signs of possible struggle were found inside the residence, prompting authorities to treat the disappearance as a suspected abduction. Despite extensive searches, interviews and forensic work involving the FBI, no arrests have been announced and no suspects publicly identified.

The latest statement from the sheriff's department, its first detailed comment in nearly a month, emphasized continued collaboration with federal partners. "The Pima County Sheriff's Department continues to work closely with the FBI as investigators follow up on leads, review information, and pursue the facts surrounding this case," a spokesperson said. Officials encouraged anyone with information to contact authorities, reiterating that the search remains active.

The relative silence has drawn criticism from some local officials and observers who question the pace of public communication. Sheriff Chris Nanos has faced scrutiny over his department's handling of the high-profile case, including reports of internal changes prior to the disappearance and his own past disciplinary issues from decades earlier. A county supervisor recently described Nanos as having "perpetrated a fraud" regarding aspects of his employment history, though the sheriff defended his record in a detailed filing.

Emails obtained by media outlets revealed that months before Guthrie vanished, the sheriff's department collaborated extensively with producers of a reality television show called "Desert Law," granting behind-the-scenes access to operations, deputies and body camera footage. Critics argue this relationship raises transparency concerns at a time when the agency should focus solely on the investigation. Nanos and department leaders have pushed back, insisting the partnership did not interfere with case work.

Guthrie's disappearance has captivated national attention due to her daughter's prominence in broadcast journalism. Savannah Guthrie has shared occasional updates on social media and through the "Today" show, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support and prayers while asking for privacy as the family copes with uncertainty. A substantial reward, reportedly reaching $1.2 million through combined contributions, remains in place for information leading to her safe return or resolution of the case.

Search efforts have involved volunteers, drones, canines and ground teams scouring desert terrain and nearby areas. Officials recently asked volunteer searchers to stand down as the FBI analyzes evidence, signaling a shift toward investigative leads over broad physical searches. Blood evidence and other forensic items continue undergoing specialized testing at private labs to develop potential DNA profiles or other clues.

The case has highlighted challenges in missing persons investigations involving elderly individuals. Guthrie's age and health status add urgency, as prolonged time missing increases risks. Authorities have not released a detailed timeline of her final known movements beyond the home scene, citing investigative needs, which has frustrated some community members seeking more openness.

Local media and true crime enthusiasts have speculated widely, with unconfirmed reports of persons of interest surfacing periodically. Sheriff Nanos addressed one such rumor with a terse denial, responding "Nope" when asked about a new detention. Such minimal responses have fueled perceptions of opacity, though department spokespeople stress that protecting the integrity of the probe takes precedence over frequent updates.

Pima County has undergone leadership transitions in law enforcement units, including homicide and cold cases, in the months preceding the disappearance. Some reports link these rotations to the reality TV collaboration, raising questions about resource allocation and preparedness. Sheriff Nanos defended his team's experience, noting recent high-profile solves under current supervisors.

For the Guthrie family, the prolonged uncertainty compounds emotional strain. Savannah Guthrie has balanced professional duties with private advocacy, occasionally posting messages of hope and resilience. Friends and neighbors describe Nancy as an active, vibrant woman whose sudden absence left a void in the close-knit community.

Broader implications touch on elder safety, home security and rapid response protocols. Advocacy groups urge residents to install cameras, maintain communication routines and report suspicious activity promptly. The case serves as a sobering reminder that abductions can occur in seemingly safe suburban settings.

As weeks turn to months, investigators pursue digital records, financial trails and witness statements. The FBI's involvement brings federal resources, including behavioral analysis and advanced forensics. Tips continue flowing in, though officials caution that many require verification amid the volume generated by national coverage.

Community vigils and fundraisers have kept Nancy Guthrie's name prominent. Billboards, social media campaigns and local news segments sustain awareness. Authorities stress that even small details — a vehicle description, unfamiliar person or unusual activity around late January — could prove pivotal.

The sheriff's department faces pressure to balance transparency with operational security. While some criticize the pace of statements, others recognize the complexities of a case lacking immediate suspects or clear motive. Moving forward, renewed public engagement may yield breakthroughs as the investigation evolves from search to targeted inquiry.

Nancy Guthrie's story resonates because it strikes at universal fears of vulnerability in later years. Her family, friends and the wider public await resolution with heavy hearts. The latest statement, though brief, reaffirms commitment while underscoring the need for continued community vigilance in this unresolved mystery.