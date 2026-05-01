INMAN VALLEY, Australia — The decomposed remains of Jeff Mundy, a 36-year-old single father missing since December 2020, have been positively identified after a bushwalker discovered them in dense scrub along a walking track in South Australia's Fleurieu Peninsula, bringing painful closure to a five-year mystery while launching a fresh murder investigation tied to alleged drug-related killings.

South Australia Police confirmed Thursday that forensic testing matched the remains found last Friday in Spring Mount Conservation Park near Inman Valley to Mundy, ending years of anguish for his family who had clung to hope despite believing he was murdered. The discovery came nearly five years and four months after Mundy was last seen getting off a bus at Sellicks Beach on December 19, 2020.

Major Crime detectives declared the death a murder and are examining links to Taskforce Southern, an ongoing investigation into the alleged drug-related killings of Trevor King, Robert Atkins and Mundy in Adelaide's southern suburbs. Police have long suspected Mundy was held captive before his death and that multiple people were involved in disposing of his body on the Fleurieu Peninsula.

The grim find occurred when a bushwalker stumbled upon the remains along the South Alma walking track off Mount Alma Road late Friday afternoon. Due to the advanced state of decomposition, authorities believe the body had been in the remote location for several years, consistent with the timeline of Mundy's disappearance. Local police, Major Crime detectives and forensic officers quickly secured the scene, cancelling the Anzac Day march in nearby Goolwa to support the operation.

Mundy's family expressed a mix of relief and heartbreak in initial statements. His parents had spent the past five years holding onto hope while carrying deep worry, describing how their lives were never the same after he vanished. Mundy lived with his parents in Seaford and was last seen walking without a shirt, carrying a backpack — behaviour completely out of character for the devoted father. He has not contacted family or his young son since.

Detective Inspector Andrew Macrae, acting officer-in-charge of the Major Crime Investigation Branch, said multiple lines of inquiry are active, with geography making a link to Mundy one key consideration from the outset. Previous large-scale searches for Mundy included dives at Myponga Reservoir in 2023, where police once believed his body may have been dumped. Those efforts proved unsuccessful until the recent discovery about 40 kilometres from where he was last seen.

The case has captivated South Australia since Mundy's disappearance. Police raids on properties linked to the investigation uncovered firearms, tasers, cannabis crops and shipping containers, with earlier reports suggesting Mundy may have been held against his will in one such container. Taskforce Southern continues probing connections between the three men's deaths, all believed tied to drug debts in the southern suburbs.

For Mundy's loved ones, the confirmation brings a form of closure after half a decade of uncertainty. Family members have previously spoken publicly about the toll, pleading for information and describing Jeff as a loving father whose sudden vanishing left an irreplaceable void. Police have renewed appeals for anyone with information about Mundy's final movements or those responsible to come forward.

The discovery highlights the challenges of investigating long-term missing persons cases in Australia's vast bushland. Dense vegetation, wildlife activity and weather can accelerate decomposition, complicating identification and forensic analysis. In this instance, advanced testing ultimately provided the match authorities needed.

Community reaction in the Fleurieu Peninsula and Adelaide has been one of sombre reflection. Residents near Inman Valley expressed shock at the find so close to popular walking tracks, while broader South Australian networks offered support to Mundy's family through social media and missing persons advocacy groups.

The case serves as a stark reminder of vulnerabilities within drug-related networks and the lasting impact on families. No charges have yet been laid specifically in Mundy's death, but Taskforce Southern's progress suggests investigators are closing in on those responsible across the linked killings.

As forensic work at the scene concludes and the formal investigation advances, focus turns to supporting Mundy's family through their grief and pursuing justice. Police have urged the public to respect the family's privacy while continuing to provide any relevant tips that could help bring those involved to account.

Mundy's story, once defined by desperate searches and unanswered questions, now enters a new chapter centered on accountability. The bushland that concealed his remains for years has finally yielded answers, offering his loved ones a chance to mourn with greater certainty even as the search for truth continues.

South Australia Police Commissioner has acknowledged the dedication of investigators and forensic teams whose persistence over five years contributed to this breakthrough. For a family that waited so long, the discovery — however tragic — represents the end of one painful chapter and the beginning of another focused on healing and justice.