TUCSON, Ariz. — Nearly three months after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home, investigators continue pursuing advanced DNA testing on hair and blood evidence recovered from the scene, though authorities stress no major breakthroughs have been publicly confirmed as the search for the mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie enters its 88th day.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and the FBI have described the investigation as active, with forensic work ongoing at multiple labs including the FBI's facility in Quantico. Sources familiar with the case told multiple outlets in mid-April that hair samples collected from inside Guthrie's home were forwarded for advanced genetic genealogy and next-generation sequencing, techniques that have solved long-cold cases by building family trees from distant relatives.

The FBI has received DNA data including test results from a hair sample, but officials have pushed back on some media reports suggesting dramatic new evidence. A sheriff's department statement on April 16 clarified that no fresh DNA had suddenly emerged and that analysis of materials collected in February continues through established lab partnerships.

Blood droplets found on the front porch were confirmed to match Guthrie's DNA early in the investigation. Forensic experts, including blood spatter analysts consulted by media outlets, have suggested the pattern could indicate she coughed up blood during a violent struggle with her masked abductor, who was captured on doorbell camera footage approaching the door armed.

A glove discovered miles away and other items have also undergone testing, though results have not yielded a direct suspect match in CODIS. Genetic genealogist CeCe Moore has noted that rootless hairs can still provide mitochondrial DNA useful for lineage tracing, and saliva from the flashlight reportedly held in the suspect's mouth remains a potential rich source if located.

The abduction occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 31 after family members dropped Guthrie off following dinner. She was reported missing the next morning when she failed to appear at church. Surveillance video showed a masked, armed intruder at her door, prompting a swift shift from missing person to criminal investigation.

No arrests have been made in the abduction itself. Family members, including Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, were cleared through DNA exclusion early on. The family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to her safe return, with additional incentives for arrests and convictions.

A separate opportunist, Derrick Callella of California, faces trial after being charged with sending a fake ransom text to Savannah Guthrie. His case highlights how the high-profile disappearance has attracted scammers seeking to exploit the family's anguish. No legitimate ransom demand from the actual perpetrator has been confirmed.

Search efforts have been exhaustive, involving drones, cadaver dogs, aerial teams and multi-agency coordination across Arizona's challenging desert terrain. Private investigators and retired FBI agents have publicly assessed that survival odds for an 84-year-old after nearly 90 days are extremely low without proof-of-life communication.

Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show in early April while maintaining a low public profile on the case. In emotional appeals, the family has pleaded for anyone with information to come forward. "We need to know without a doubt that she's alive," Savannah said in one video message.

The case has drawn national attention, shining a spotlight on vulnerabilities faced by elderly residents in suburban areas and the importance of home security systems. Doorbell cameras provided crucial early evidence, though the suspect's mask and gloves have complicated identification.

Experts continue urging the public to report even seemingly minor tips. The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Office maintain dedicated hotlines and online tip forms. Retired agents note that in stranger abductions, breakthroughs often come from persistent forensic work or someone close to the perpetrator deciding to speak.

As April draws to a close, the investigation remains focused on forensic science, digital records and neighborhood canvassing. Additional surveillance images from nearby properties have been recovered and are under review. While optimism for a live recovery has faded, authorities emphasize the commitment to finding Nancy Guthrie and bringing those responsible to justice.

The high-profile nature of the case has also prompted discussions about elder safety and rapid response protocols. Advocacy groups note that missing elderly cases sometimes receive less immediate attention than those involving younger victims, though Guthrie's family connections have kept national focus sharp.

For now, the family, investigators and the public continue hoping that advanced DNA techniques or a crucial tip will finally provide answers in a mystery that has gripped Tucson and the nation for nearly three months. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online.