TUCSON, Ariz. — The search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, entered its 84th day Friday with authorities confirming ongoing FBI DNA analysis from her Catalina Foothills home but no major breakthroughs as rumors of arrests swirl and are swiftly denied.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen the evening of Jan. 31, 2026, at her Tucson-area residence. She was reported missing the next morning after failing to attend church. Investigators found signs of a struggle, including blood on the porch, and surveillance video captured a masked, armed figure approaching the home around the time her pacemaker lost connection, suggesting she was taken by force in the early morning hours of Feb. 1.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and the FBI continue to lead a multi-agency task force. On Thursday, Nanos bluntly denied viral rumors of a new person of interest in custody, responding "Nope" to direct questions from reporters. The denial came after social media claims spread rapidly, drawing widespread attention but yielding no progress in the case.

DNA evidence remains a focal point. Sources confirm the FBI recently received and is analyzing samples collected from the home in February, including hair and potential mixed profiles, using enhanced technology. Officials stress the testing is ongoing and not tied to any immediate suspect identification, but experts view it as potentially critical for linking evidence to a perpetrator.

Anonymous letters sent to media outlets, including TMZ, continue to complicate the narrative. In early April, the same source who previously demanded Bitcoin for information claimed to have seen Nancy alive with kidnappers in Sonora, Mexico, before stating she is now dead. Authorities have not validated the letters' credibility, and Savannah Guthrie has indicated she believes some earlier ransom notes may have been legitimate.

The family offered a $1 million reward in late February for information leading to Nancy's recovery. Additional incentives, including $100,000 from Crime Stoppers, remain active. Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show on April 6, delivering an emotional update while urging the public to keep her mother in their thoughts. She has largely avoided further public comment as the investigation advances quietly.

Criminal profilers suggest the abduction may involve targeted retribution or a botched ransom scheme rather than a random act. The masked suspect's preparation and the use of surveillance countermeasures point to planning. Nancy's age and health conditions add urgency, though authorities have not commented on her current status.

The case has drawn intense national scrutiny, turning the quiet Tucson suburb into a media focal point. Door-to-door canvassing, aerial searches and cross-border coordination with Mexican authorities have produced thousands of tips, yet no confirmed sightings or secondary location has emerged. Polygraph tests and digital forensics continue behind the scenes.

Challenges in the investigation include the early release of the crime scene to family members, which some critics say may have compromised evidence, and the initial handling by a department with limited high-profile abduction experience. Sheriff Nanos has defended the multi-agency effort, emphasizing dedication from full-time investigators.

As the 100-day mark approaches in mid-May, emotional weight builds for the family and community. Statistically, recovery chances decrease over time in stranger abductions, yet high-visibility cases with sustained resources occasionally defy odds. Vigils, billboards and social media campaigns keep Nancy's image prominent.

Nancy Guthrie lived a private life in retirement, active in her church and devoted to family. Her husband Charles died decades ago. Beyond Savannah, she has other children who have remained largely out of the spotlight. Friends describe her as warm and faithful, making her sudden disappearance from a seemingly secure neighborhood all the more shocking.

Broader questions linger about motive and execution. Some investigators explore connections to Savannah's public profile, though no direct evidence supports targeting due to fame. Bitcoin wallet activity linked to early ransom notes shows minimal movement, with the FBI viewing tracing efforts as a promising avenue.

Community frustration has grown alongside speculation. False reports of Nancy being located or suspects detained continue to surface, prompting officials to urge reliance on verified law enforcement channels. The desert terrain and proximity to the border complicate physical searches.

Experts predict the case could hinge on digital forensics, advanced DNA matching or a tip generated by the substantial rewards. Genetic genealogy techniques, successful in other cold cases, may eventually play a role if traditional methods stall.

For now, the investigation proceeds methodically. The task force reviews old leads with fresh eyes while pursuing new ones. Savannah and her siblings maintain hope while preparing for a potentially prolonged wait, emphasizing Nancy's humanity beyond the headlines.

As Friday afternoon unfolded with no resolution, the desert sun cast long shadows over the Catalina Foothills. The search for Nancy Guthrie remains one of 2026's most haunting mysteries — a stark reminder of vulnerability even in affluent neighborhoods. Authorities vow to continue until answers emerge, sustained by a family's quiet determination and a community's collective concern.

Public tips are still encouraged through FBI and Pima County channels. Even small details from late January or early February could prove decisive. While the calendar advances, hope persists that Nancy will be found and the family granted closure in a case that has gripped the nation.