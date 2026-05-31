The search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, approaches four months with authorities confirming the investigation remains active and they anticipate an eventual arrest, though no suspect has been publicly identified.

Guthrie was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 31 after a family member dropped her off at her home in the Catalina Foothills area north of Tucson following dinner. She was reported missing the next day when she failed to appear at a friend's house to watch a church service online.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has repeatedly expressed confidence in solving the case. On the 100-day mark, May 12, he told local station KOLD-TV that investigators would make an arrest "at some point in time" and were not giving up.

"We're not going to give up on it just because it's been 100 days," Nanos said.

More recently, Nanos told outlets that his team is "getting closer," citing ongoing DNA analysis from labs working on evidence recovered from the home. He confirmed some evidence is being withheld from the public to protect the investigation.

FBI footage and forensic efforts

The FBI released doorbell camera footage on Feb. 10 showing a masked and armed individual at Guthrie's home in the early morning hours around the time of her disappearance. Mixed DNA, including a hair sample, is being analyzed at the home, along with other items like gloves found nearby.

Authorities have ruled out Guthrie family members as suspects. Nanos previously described the family as "nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case."

A combined reward of $1.2 million is offered for information leading to her recovery. Tips continue to come in, though the high volume in the early weeks has slowed.

Recent searches in the surrounding Sonoran Desert terrain turned up human remains on May 7, but experts determined they were prehistoric — hundreds to 1,000 years old — and unrelated to the case. University of Arizona anthropologist James T. Watson examined the bones and artifacts, which were returned to the Tohono O'odham Nation.

Family's public appeals

Read more Nancy Guthrie Update: Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Enters Fourth Month with Renewed Public Appeals Nancy Guthrie Update: Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Enters Fourth Month with Renewed Public Appeals

Savannah Guthrie marked her first Mother's Day without her mother with an emotional Instagram Reel on May 10. The video compilation featured family photos and clips over the years, including one where Nancy says, "Miss you."

In the post, Savannah expressed unwavering resolve. "We will never stop looking for you," she wrote.

The Guthrie family has released multiple public statements and videos pleading for her safe return. Early in the investigation, they indicated willingness to meet any demands to bring her home safely.

Savannah has since returned to her role on "Today" after stepping away briefly, though the case continues to weigh heavily on the family. Reports indicate she has hired private investigators to supplement official efforts.

Challenges in the investigation

The case has drawn intense national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's prominence as a co-anchor on NBC's flagship morning program. Despite that spotlight, progress has been slow in the rugged desert landscape around Tucson, where hiding a person or evidence presents significant difficulties.

Nanos has faced scrutiny over his leadership amid the investigation, including allegations related to his past disciplinary record and a recent $25 million lawsuit involving jail healthcare issues. However, efforts to remove him from office have so far failed.

Investigators continue to review tips and work with federal partners. The sheriff's department and FBI maintain that the case is not cold and that leads are still being actively pursued.

Details shared by the family paint a disturbing picture: Nancy disappeared in her pajamas without shoes or her medication, with reports of a propped-open door, blood on the doorstep and a disturbed security camera.

Community and law enforcement response

The quiet Catalina Foothills neighborhood has seen heightened activity in the months since the disappearance. Neighbors have been asked to review home security footage, and the area remains under periodic patrol.

As of late May, no new public appeals for specific information have been issued, but officials stress that even small details could prove significant. The investigation involves multiple agencies, with the FBI playing a key role in forensic analysis and tip coordination.

The prolonged uncertainty has taken an emotional toll. Savannah Guthrie and her siblings — Annie and Camron — have spoken of their deep love for their mother and the pain of not knowing her whereabouts. Nancy, a widow since 1988, was known for her close family ties and community involvement.

Ongoing calls for information

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department tip line at 520-351-4900 or the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through official channels.

The case highlights vulnerabilities for elderly residents living alone, even in affluent areas. Security experts have noted the importance of robust home monitoring systems following the doorbell camera evidence.

As the four-month mark arrives on Monday, June 1, the family and investigators continue to hold out hope for Nancy Guthrie's safe return or a breakthrough that brings closure. The $1.2 million reward stands as one of the largest in recent Arizona missing persons cases, underscoring the urgency.

Pima County officials and the Guthrie family have thanked the public for continued vigilance. While media interest has fluctuated, the commitment from law enforcement remains steady, with Nanos reiterating his team's dedication.

"We fully 100 percent believe that" the case will be solved, he said in a recent interview.

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie serves as a stark reminder of the challenges in high-profile abduction cases where initial evidence does not quickly yield a suspect. For now, the search continues across Tucson and beyond, with authorities and family refusing to relent.