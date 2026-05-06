TUCSON, Ariz. — Nearly 95 days after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her Catalina Foothills home, the high-profile investigation remains active with no arrests, no named suspects and advanced DNA testing still underway as authorities and the FBI continue pursuing leads in one of Arizona's most closely watched missing persons cases.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1 after failing to appear for church services. Investigators believe she was taken from her bedroom in the early morning hours of February 1, when her pacemaker lost connection. Evidence included blood on the front porch, a propped-open back door and doorbell camera footage showing a masked individual tampering with the device.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has consistently described the case as a targeted abduction. As of May 6, 2026, the probe continues with strong FBI involvement, but officials say no clear motive has been established and no suspects have been publicly identified despite thousands of tips received.

DNA Testing Remains Key Focus

The FBI is actively analyzing DNA samples recovered from the home, including material from gloves found nearby. Sources confirm a private lab initially processed some evidence before forwarding it to federal experts for advanced testing. Results that could help identify a suspect are still pending, but authorities describe the work as a top priority.

On May 1, marking exactly three months since the disappearance, the Pima County Sheriff's Department issued a renewed plea for public information. "The investigation remains active and ongoing," a spokesperson said, urging anyone with details to contact 88-CRIME or the FBI tip line.

Family's Continued Anguish

Savannah Guthrie returned to "Today" in early April after stepping away for several weeks. The family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy's safe return, with the FBI adding its own $100,000 incentive. Savannah has spoken publicly about the emotional toll and her belief that at least some ransom-style notes sent to media outlets may have been legitimate.

In recent statements, the family has expressed both hope and frustration as the case stretches into its fourth month. Savannah has emphasized that the family remains cooperative and grateful for public support while pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Investigation Challenges and Scrutiny

The case has drawn intense national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's prominence, generating helpful tips alongside numerous hoaxes. A recent incident involving a masked thief stealing plants near the home prompted renewed neighborhood security appeals.

Sheriff Chris Nanos has faced some local criticism over the pace of the investigation and past personal matters, but his department maintains full commitment. Officials stress ongoing collaboration with the FBI and laboratories nationwide on DNA and video analysis.

Experts, including former FBI profilers, continue offering theories ranging from a ransom attempt gone wrong to possible personal connections. Online speculation has been firmly rejected by authorities, who cleared all immediate family members early in the probe.

Search Efforts and Broader Impact

The investigation has involved extensive ground searches, aerial support and coordination with federal agencies. As summer temperatures rise in the Arizona desert, concerns about evidence preservation in outdoor areas are growing. A planned television special examining the mystery is expected to air soon.

The disappearance has highlighted vulnerabilities for elderly residents and challenges in high-profile cases where celebrity connections amplify both public interest and false leads. Nancy, an active churchgoer who lived independently, was last seen the evening of January 31.

What Comes Next

Investigators continue sifting through tips and awaiting final DNA results. The massive reward remains in place, and authorities urge the public to report any information, no matter how small. As the case approaches 100 days, officials insist resources remain dedicated and the search is far from over.

For the Guthrie family, each day without answers brings renewed pain. Nancy Ellen Long Guthrie remains a beloved matriarch whose absence has left a profound void that no amount of media coverage can fill. Savannah continues balancing professional responsibilities with private grief while keeping hope alive for her mother's return.

The Nancy Guthrie case serves as a stark reminder that mysteries can persist even in seemingly safe communities. With DNA analysis progressing and widespread public attention focused on the investigation, authorities and loved ones hold cautious optimism that one credible tip or forensic breakthrough could finally bring resolution.