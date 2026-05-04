NEW YORK — NYT Connections Sports Edition puzzle No. 587 for Monday, May 4, 2026, challenged players with sports-themed word groups that tested knowledge of athletic fitness, coaching history, famous curses and college team nicknames. The New York Times word game continues its daily popularity among sports fans, delivering clever categories that blend trivia, wordplay and common threads. For those still solving or seeking a complete breakdown, here are progressive hints, strategic tips and the full answers to today's edition.

The puzzle featured 16 words arranged in a 4x4 grid. Players must identify four groups of four words that share a common theme, with difficulty levels ranging from yellow (easiest) to purple (hardest). Today's edition rewarded broad sports knowledge, particularly around physical conditioning, NFL leadership, legendary sports curses and Big Ten conference lore. Many players reported solving it in four to five attempts, describing the puzzle as moderately challenging but fair.

Progressive Hints (Spoiler-Free at First): Start with obvious fitness-related terms. Look for adjectives describing peak athletic condition. Another group involves current leaders of NFL franchises. A third draws from well-known supernatural jinxes in sports history. The toughest category connects partial names from prominent college athletic programs in the Big Ten.

Yellow Category (Easiest): In Good Shape — AGILE, ATHLETIC, FIT, STRONG. These words describe athletes in excellent physical condition, a straightforward warmup category that many players identified first.

Green Category: Current NFL Head Coaches — COEN, GLENN, REID, RYANS. These surnames belong to active coaches in the National Football League, testing fans' knowledge of the league's sideline leaders as of spring 2026.

Blue Category: Famous Sports "Curses" — BAMBINO, BILLY GOAT, MADDEN, SI COVER. This group references legendary jinxes: the Curse of the Bambino (Red Sox), Billy Goat Curse (Cubs), Madden Curse (video game cover) and Sports Illustrated Cover Jinx.

Purple Category (Hardest): Starts of Big Ten Team Names — BOIL, BUCK, CORN, HAWK. These prefixes complete well-known Big Ten school nicknames: Boilermakers (Purdue), Buckeyes (Ohio State), Cornhuskers (Nebraska) and Hawkeyes (Iowa).

The puzzle's structure encouraged logical deduction. Many solvers started with the fitness words, then moved to recognizable curse references. The NFL coaches group required more specific sports knowledge, while the Big Ten starters proved trickiest for casual players. Community forums lit up with discussions, with some praising the educational value and others noting clever misdirection in the grid.

Connections Sports Edition has grown rapidly since its launch, capitalizing on the original game's success while focusing exclusively on athletic themes. The daily format keeps fans engaged, blending nostalgia (curses), current events (coaches) and general knowledge (fitness and nicknames). Puzzle #587 maintained the high standard, offering something for both hardcore sports enthusiasts and casual solvers.

For strategy, experts recommend scanning for obvious clusters first, then using process of elimination. Today's grid contained tempting red herrings, such as words that could loosely fit multiple categories. Avoiding early mistakes on the purple group was key to preserving guesses. Players who shared results on social media celebrated perfect solves or close calls, with many posting their colored grids.

The New York Times continues refining Connections Sports Edition to balance accessibility and challenge. Daily puzzles like #587 draw millions of attempts worldwide, fostering community and friendly competition among friends and families. Whether solved in three attempts or requiring all mistakes, the game provides mental stimulation and sports conversation starters.

Looking ahead, tomorrow's puzzle promises fresh categories and new opportunities to test sports IQ. For those who enjoyed today's edition, revisiting past puzzles or exploring related NYT games like the standard Connections or Wordle can extend the fun. Puzzle #587 will be remembered for its mix of timeless sports lore and contemporary references, perfectly capturing the spirit of the series.

As sports fans worldwide compared notes on May 4, the consensus was clear: another engaging daily challenge successfully delivered. Connections Sports Edition continues proving why themed word grouping games have become a staple of morning routines for millions seeking both entertainment and intellectual exercise.