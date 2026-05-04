NEWARK, N.J. — A Baltimore-based bakery delivery truck was struck by a low-flying United Airlines jet on the New Jersey Turnpike Sunday afternoon as the plane prepared to land at Newark Liberty International Airport, with dramatic dashcam video capturing the terrifying moment and quickly going viral across social media. The truck driver suffered only minor cuts from broken glass and was able to pull over safely, while the aircraft landed without further incident and no passengers were injured.

The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. Sunday when United Flight 169, a Boeing 767-400, clipped a light pole and then struck the northbound tractor-trailer on the turnpike near the airport. Dashcam footage from the H&S Bakery/Schmidt Bakery truck shows the massive plane descending low overhead before its landing gear or fuselage makes contact, sending debris flying and shattering the truck's windows. The video has amassed hundreds of thousands of views within hours.

Chuck Paterakis, senior vice president of transportation and logistics and co-principal at Baltimore-based H&S Family of Bakeries, identified the driver as Warren Boardley of Baltimore. Boardley was en route to a Schmidt Bakery depot in Newark, delivering bread products, when the collision happened just before he was set to exit the turnpike. Paterakis said Boardley was "shaken up" but otherwise okay, sustaining cuts to his arm and forearm from broken glass.

Federal Aviation Administration officials confirmed an investigation is underway alongside the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Preliminary reports indicate the plane struck a light pole on the turnpike before contacting the truck. The aircraft continued safely to the runway at Newark Liberty, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally. No structural damage to the plane has been detailed publicly.

The dramatic footage shows the truck traveling normally before the sudden impact. In the video, the driver can be heard reacting as the plane's wheel or undercarriage clips the vehicle. Social media users described the clip as "horrifying" yet "miraculous" given the minor injuries. Many questioned how a commercial jet could fly so low over a major highway during final approach.

Aviation experts noted that while rare, low-altitude incidents near busy airports like Newark can occur during heavy traffic or specific approach paths. The New Jersey Turnpike runs close to Newark Liberty, and planes on final approach routinely pass over or near highway traffic. The FAA maintains strict glide slopes, but wind, mechanical issues or pilot deviations can occasionally lead to such close calls.

H&S Bakery, a well-known Baltimore institution and part of the Schmidt family of bakeries, has operated delivery routes to the New York/New Jersey area for decades. The company expressed relief that the driver escaped serious harm and praised his quick thinking in maintaining control of the vehicle. No significant damage to the bakery cargo was reported, though the truck itself sustained body and window damage.

Boardley was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his minor injuries and has since been released. He is expected to recover fully. The company arranged for alternative transportation to complete the delivery and provided support to the driver and his family.

This incident adds to a string of notable aviation close calls in the New York metropolitan area in recent years, prompting renewed discussions about airport safety buffers and highway proximity. Newark Liberty handles millions of passengers annually and sits amid dense infrastructure, making precise approaches critical. The FAA and airlines routinely review procedures following any unusual event.

Cellphone videos from nearby drivers and witnesses also captured the plane flying unusually low before the strike. One clip shows the aircraft after the incident continuing its descent toward the runway. Authorities have not released the flight's full passenger manifest or any preliminary cause, emphasizing the ongoing probe.

The viral spread of the dashcam video highlights how quickly such incidents capture public attention in the age of instant sharing. Comments range from concern for the driver to questions about aviation safety standards. Aviation safety advocates called for thorough review to prevent future near-misses over busy roadways.

H&S Bakery continues normal operations while cooperating fully with investigators. The company noted its long safety record for its fleet of delivery vehicles and emphasized commitment to driver well-being. Boardley has worked for the company for years and is described as a reliable, experienced professional.

As the investigation proceeds, officials will examine flight data recorders, air traffic control communications, weather conditions and the aircraft's maintenance history. Results could lead to procedural changes or recommendations for enhanced safety measures around major airports. For now, the focus remains on the fortunate outcome despite the dramatic visuals.

The event serves as a reminder of the inherent risks at the intersection of air and ground transportation near busy hubs. While no serious injuries occurred, the close call has sparked widespread conversation about infrastructure planning and aviation protocols in densely populated regions.