MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards is expected to miss the start of the Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs as he recovers from a left knee bone bruise and hyperextension, dealing a significant blow to the team's playoff hopes but offering cautious optimism for a potential mid-series return.

The 24-year-old All-Star suffered the injury in Game 4 of Minnesota's first-round series against the Denver Nuggets on April 25 when he landed awkwardly after contesting a shot. An MRI revealed no ligament damage — a major relief — but confirmed the bone bruise and hyperextension that will sideline him for a minimum of two weeks.

ESPN insider Shams Charania reported Edwards remains "week-to-week" with the Timberwolves viewing him as a quick healer nicknamed "Wolverine" for his high pain threshold. Still, the timetable points to him sitting out the opening games of the Spurs series, which tips off early next week. "Certainly the hope as the series goes on," Charania said, "but I'm told Anthony Edwards will be out to start the second-round series."

The injury occurred late in the second quarter of a Timberwolves victory that helped Minnesota advance. Edwards immediately grabbed his knee and limped to the locker room, visibly frustrated. He has not played since, missing the closeout games against Denver as the Wolves completed the series without their leading scorer.

During the regular season, Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists while emerging as one of the league's most dynamic young stars. His absence forces coach Chris Finch to lean heavily on veterans like Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns (if healthy) and role players to contain Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs' athletic attack.

Timberwolves officials described Edwards as "week-to-week" following the MRI at Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine. The diagnosis brought relief after initial fears of a more serious tear, but bone bruises can be unpredictable, often causing lingering soreness and swelling that limit explosiveness.

Finch and the organization have emphasized caution. Rushing Edwards back risks aggravating the injury and potentially costing him time later in a deep playoff run. Minnesota advanced past Denver despite his absence, showcasing depth, but facing San Antonio's young, explosive roster without Ant-Man presents a steeper challenge.

The earliest realistic return could come around Game 3 or 4 of the Spurs series, assuming steady progress. That timeline aligns with the two-week minimum from the injury date. Edwards' competitive fire and history of playing through discomfort fuel hope he could accelerate the schedule, but medical staff will prioritize long-term health.

Fans and analysts reacted with a mix of concern and optimism online. Edwards' superstar trajectory — highlighted by his clutch playoff performances — makes his absence particularly felt. Minnesota traded for him as the No. 1 pick in 2020, building the franchise around his explosive athleticism and improving playmaking.

The Timberwolves' front office has stayed relatively quiet beyond the initial update, focusing on daily rehab reports. Edwards has been spotted supporting teammates from the sideline, providing leadership even while sidelined. His presence in the locker room remains valuable as the team prepares for San Antonio.

Bone bruises typically require rest, anti-inflammatory treatment and gradual loading. Edwards will likely progress from non-weight-bearing exercises to light on-court work before full-contact scrimmages. Monitoring swelling and range of motion will be key in determining his readiness.

This marks another injury hurdle for the Timberwolves in recent seasons. Edwards has largely stayed durable, but the physical demands of his high-flying style occasionally extract a toll. The organization invested heavily in supporting staff and medical resources to mitigate such risks.

Spurs fans and neutral observers recognize the series' stakes shift without Edwards. Wembanyama and company represent a tough stylistic matchup, with Minnesota needing contributions from Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels and bench scorers to stay competitive. A deep run may hinge on Edwards' timely return.

NBA insiders continue monitoring the situation closely. Charania's updates suggest no major setbacks in early rehab, keeping the door open for a postseason impact. For a Timberwolves team with championship aspirations, every game without their alpha scorer tests resilience.

Edwards himself has expressed frustration but determination in brief comments. His focus remains on recovery milestones rather than exact dates. Teammates praise his work ethic, expecting him to push boundaries safely under medical supervision.

As the Western Conference semifinals approach, all eyes stay on Edwards' left knee. The Timberwolves' playoff journey gained momentum against Denver but now faces uncertainty. Fans hope the "Wolverine" lives up to his nickname, healing swiftly to lead Minnesota deeper into the postseason.

The organization provided no new timeline beyond the initial week-to-week designation, preferring to evaluate progress daily. This measured approach reflects lessons from past rushed returns that sidelined players longer. Edwards' youth and athleticism work in his favor for a strong comeback.

Broader implications for the Timberwolves' season remain fluid. A short absence might be manageable; a prolonged one could end title hopes. With the Spurs looming, Minnesota must find answers without its primary offensive engine. Edwards' eventual return could still swing the series.