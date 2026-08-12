Knicks Opening Night Tickets Hit Record $1,999 for Banner Ceremony Against LeBron's 76ers

NEW YORK — Secondary-market ticket prices for the New York Knicks' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers have climbed to a record level, with the cheapest available seats listed at $1,999 just hours after the NBA revealed its opening-night schedule.

The Oct. 20 matchup at Madison Square Garden, scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and part of an NBC and Peacock tripleheader, combines two major storylines: the Knicks' first championship banner raising since 1973 and LeBron James' debut with a rebuilt 76ers roster. TickPick reported the $1,999 get-in price for upper-level Section 400 seats. Listings on SeatGeek and StubHub started higher, in the $2,100 to $2,200 range for the least expensive available tickets. Some premium seats were listed for more than $100,000.

Matt Ferrel, head of growth at TickPick, described the game as a standout event. "This opening night with the Knicks feels like a marquee moment," Ferrel said. "This feels like a proper kickoff to a pretty major season with the defending champions at home." He noted that official primary-market tickets were not yet available, as the full regular-season schedule was scheduled for release later in the week, but secondary inventory was already moving.

The Knicks earned the right to raise that banner by defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the 2026 NBA Finals, ending a 53-year championship drought. Jalen Brunson was named Finals MVP. The pregame ceremony will also include the distribution of championship rings. New York swept the 76ers in the second round of last season's playoffs on the way to the title.

Across the floor, the 76ers arrive with significant roster changes. James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, agreed in late July to a two-year, $8 million contract with a player option. The 41-year-old had spent the previous eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and publicly weighed retirement after the 2025-26 season. In a social media statement announcing his decision, James said: "I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time."

He joins a group that already included Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey and added Jaylen Brown via a July trade with the Boston Celtics. The combination has elevated Philadelphia's standing in early title odds discussions. The 76ers' first home game of the season is set for Oct. 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Oct. 20 contest is the middle game of the league's opening-night tripleheader. The Boston Celtics visit the Detroit Pistons at 3 p.m. ET, and the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET in a Western Conference Finals rematch. The Knicks-76ers game carries the heaviest local and national interest because of the ceremony and James' arrival.

Secondary prices for this opener currently sit well below some of the peaks reached during the Knicks' Finals run at Madison Square Garden, when upper-deck seats for certain games approached or exceeded $8,000. Still, the $1,999 floor for a regular-season home opener stands as the highest recorded for such a game, according to TickPick data shared publicly. Ferrel indicated that additional inventory after the full schedule release could ease prices somewhat, though demand tied to the banner night and James' presence may keep levels elevated closer to tipoff.

The convergence of a long-awaited championship celebration and the debut of one of the league's most recognizable players has created intense interest among both Knicks and 76ers supporters. Many longtime fans have noted the rising cost of attending games in person, particularly at Madison Square Garden. Primary tickets had not yet gone on sale through official channels at the time prices first surged on resale platforms.

James' move to Philadelphia marked the latest chapter in a career that already includes four NBA titles, four MVP awards and a record number of All-Star selections. At 24 seasons, he continues to extend longevity benchmarks. The 76ers, who have not won a championship since 1983, positioned themselves as immediate contenders with the dual additions of Brown and James following an organizational shift in basketball operations.

For the Knicks, the opener offers an early measuring stick against a divisional rival that has fortified its roster specifically to challenge them. New York returns its core of Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart for a title defense. The atmosphere at the Garden is expected to be heightened by the pregame ceremony, which will formally install the 2025-26 championship banner alongside the franchise's earlier titles from 1970 and 1973.

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Ticket platforms reported strong early activity after the schedule announcement on Aug. 11. Listings for lower-level and courtside seats reached well into five and six figures. Comparatively, the 76ers' subsequent home opener against Cleveland also saw elevated get-in prices relative to recent seasons, reflecting the broader impact of James' arrival on demand for Philadelphia games.

The NBA's decision to feature the matchup on national television as part of the season's first night underscores its commercial and competitive significance. Broadcast partners NBC and Peacock will carry the game, giving a wide audience access to both the ceremony and the on-court debut of the reconfigured 76ers.

As the full schedule release approaches and primary sales begin, prices on the secondary market will remain a point of focus for fans seeking to attend. The combination of historic franchise moments and star power has produced what multiple ticket marketplaces have described as unprecedented early demand for an NBA home opener. Whether those levels hold through October will depend on inventory availability and continued interest in what many view as an early-season Eastern Conference showcase.

The Knicks and 76ers last met in the postseason, with New York advancing decisively. Both organizations enter the new campaign with elevated expectations. For supporters, the path to experiencing that first night in person now carries a substantially higher financial barrier than in prior seasons.