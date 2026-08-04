PHILADELPHIA — LeBron James stunned the basketball world last week when he announced he would leave the Los Angeles Lakers to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers for his 24th NBA season, a decision that immediately reignited one of the sport's most persistent questions: can the 40-year-old superstar win one more championship before he calls it a career?

James confirmed the move on social media, describing it as his "last decision" after seriously weighing retirement following the end of his 23rd season. He will pair with Joel Embiid in Philadelphia's frontcourt for the 2026-27 season, joining a roster that has been reshaped this offseason around All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey and newly acquired forward Jaylen Brown, who arrived via trade from the Boston Celtics.

A surprising landing spot

According to multiple reports, James narrowed his free-agency decision down to five teams before settling on Philadelphia, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors among the other finalists. His agent has also indicated James would have joined the New York Knicks had they not already won a title, adding another layer of intrigue to a decision that reshuffled contender status across the Eastern Conference.

In explaining his choice, James struck an optimistic tone about Philadelphia's championship potential. "I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time," James wrote in his announcement.

Why the Sixers made sense

Philadelphia enters the season with a core built around three All-Star-caliber pieces in Embiid, Maxey and Brown, giving James more established teammates than he had during his final seasons in Los Angeles. Brown, an NBA champion with Boston in 2024, brings both scoring and playoff experience to a roster that has struggled in recent years with health issues surrounding Embiid, who has missed extended stretches of the past two seasons due to knee problems.

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Brown's arrival itself carried mixed emotions. Reflecting on the trade that sent him from Boston to Philadelphia, Brown said he was "excited and disappointed at the same time," adding that he remains "big on respect, and actions speak louder than words."

James' arrival is expected to elevate Philadelphia's national profile significantly. According to Front Office Sports media reporter Michael McCarthy, the Sixers are projected to receive the maximum 34 national television broadcasts this season, more than double the 14 games they were slated for before James signed, with the team also expected to feature prominently in marquee events such as opening week and the league's Christmas Day slate.

The championship question

Whether James can deliver a title to Philadelphia remains far from certain. At 40 years old entering his 24th NBA season, an NBA record for career longevity, James will be tasked with adapting to a new system, a new set of teammates and, potentially, a diminished role compared to the primary offensive engine he has been for most of his career.

Embiid's health remains perhaps the single biggest variable for Philadelphia's championship hopes. The former MVP has been limited by knee issues in recent seasons, and any deep playoff run would likely require both James and Embiid to stay healthy through an 82-game regular season and a grueling postseason, something neither player has consistently managed in recent years.

The Eastern Conference also remains loaded with contenders. The Knicks enter the season as defending champions, while the Celtics, even after trading Brown, retain significant talent. James joining Philadelphia intensifies an already competitive conference, with the Sixers now viewed as a legitimate threat but far from a guaranteed favorite.

A league-wide ripple effect

James' decision has already reshaped storylines across the NBA heading into the 2026-27 season. Teams he passed over, including Miami and Minnesota, have seen players respond publicly, with stars such as Bam Adebayo and Anthony Edwards reportedly making light of the decision. The Cavaliers, James' former team on two separate occasions earlier in his career, have not issued a public response, while the Lakers, whom James informed directly of his departure, are expected to face him with extra motivation when the two teams meet during the season.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who had voiced frustration in mid-July over how long James was taking to make his decision, ultimately got the resolution he was looking for, along with the fresh storylines that come with one of the league's most accomplished players changing teams late in his career.

Historical context

James enters the season as the NBA's all-time leading scorer and a four-time champion, having won titles with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. A championship with Philadelphia would give him a title with four different franchises, an unprecedented achievement in modern NBA history and one that would further cement his case as the greatest player of all time in the eyes of many analysts and fans.

Still, history suggests that championships become harder to secure as players age into their late 30s and 40s, even for a talent as durable as James. His physical conditioning has long been regarded as one of the most disciplined in professional sports, but the accumulated toll of nearly a quarter-century of high-level competition remains a significant factor working against him.

The 2026-27 NBA season is set to open in October, with Philadelphia's revamped roster facing early scrutiny as James, Embiid, Maxey and Brown work to build chemistry under a compressed timeline. Whether the pairing translates into legitimate championship contention, or simply adds star power to a talented but unproven roster, will likely become clearer as the season progresses and the team faces the league's top contenders, including the defending champion Knicks and a retooled Celtics squad still adjusting to life without Brown.

For now, the question of whether James will add one final championship to his résumé remains unanswered, dependent on health, chemistry and a Philadelphia roster that, on paper, gives him more talent around him than he has had in years, even as the Eastern Conference presents no shortage of obstacles standing in the way.