Losing one of the greatest players in basketball history is never easy, much less finding a way to replace him. But after LeBron James's departure for the Philadelphia 76ers closed an eight-season chapter of Los Angeles Lakers history, the franchise has used the summer to build a roster specifically constructed around its new centerpiece, Luka Doncic, entering his third season with the team.

James's exit removed both a locker room leader and a player who averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds last season. The scale of that departure has fueled some skepticism about the Lakers' ability to compete among the NBA's best teams this coming season, particularly given that several of the team's new additions are either coming off injury-plagued campaigns or remain unproven in significant roles. Even so, an examination of the full roster suggests the Lakers have emerged from the offseason younger, deeper and better equipped to complement Doncic's game than at any point since he first arrived in Los Angeles.

The most important move of the Lakers' offseason was retaining guard Austin Reaves, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract, the largest deal in league history for a player who went undrafted. Reaves averaged a career-high 23.3 points across 51 games last season, making his return as a secondary scoring option alongside Doncic a clear organizational priority heading into the summer.

The Lakers' most significant outside addition came through a sign-and-trade acquisition of center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz, followed by a four-year, $130 million contract extension for the 25-year-old, 7-foot-2 big man. The move gave Doncic the kind of high-level starting center he had reportedly been seeking. Kessler led the NBA in offensive rebounding rate and offensive rebounds per game, at 4.6 per contest, during the 2024-25 season, and has consistently ranked among the league's shot-blocking leaders when he has stayed healthy, averaging 2.4 blocks per game in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

The price Los Angeles paid to acquire Kessler was substantial. The Lakers sent Utah unprotected first-round draft picks in both 2031 and 2033, along with first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030, a package reflecting how central Kessler is expected to be to the team's long-term plans around Doncic.

Beyond Reaves and Kessler, the Lakers added scoring guards Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes to round out the backcourt. Sexton, who averaged 15.4 points last season, brings an energetic playing style that has historically resonated with fans, while Grimes, who averaged 13.4 points last season in Philadelphia, offers two-way versatility and prior experience playing alongside Doncic. Forward Sandro Mamukelashvili represents a potentially underrated addition who could see significant minutes either in the starting lineup or as a small-ball five off the bench under head coach JJ Redick. Guard Jaden Hardy, acquired via a trade that sent center Deandre Ayton to Utah as part of the Kessler deal, adds another young scoring option with prior experience playing alongside Doncic.

The Lakers rounded out their roster with a series of lower-cost contracts aimed at established veterans who could provide depth and specific skill sets. Kevon Looney brings championship experience and rebounding depth behind Kessler at center. Matisse Thybulle, an All-Defensive selection who has developed into an effective three-point shooter, having connected on 41% of his attempts from beyond the arc over his past two seasons in Portland, gives the Lakers a disruptive perimeter defender. Forward Ziaire Williams, who averaged 10.2 points last season in Brooklyn, adds size and athleticism on the wing.

Not every addition is guaranteed to pan out, and the Lakers still face several roster questions heading into training camp. The team currently carries 16 players on its roster and must trim that number to 15 before opening night. Depth at backup center behind Kessler could also become a concern if he struggles to stay healthy over the course of the season, given his injury history.

Even accounting for those uncertainties, the Lakers have done considerably more this offseason than simply replace a recognizable name with new personnel. The roster now features a collection of players capable of defending, running the floor, shooting and finishing scoring opportunities that Doncic creates for his teammates, a structural fit that had not fully existed around him during his previous two seasons with the team.

The Lakers' investment in younger talent has also drawn attention during the offseason. First-round draft pick Cameron Carr had a promising Summer League showing, averaging 18.0 points per game, while two-way player Arthur Kaluma emerged as the team's leading scorer during Summer League play, helping him secure a roster spot heading into the regular season.

The Lakers' complete offseason roster turnover has brought in eight new players to the team so far. While legitimate risks remain given the number of unproven or recently injured additions, the organization has articulated a clear plan for the first time since Doncic's arrival: building a roster specifically designed to grow around him rather than around a departing veteran star. That shift alone is likely to make the coming season one of the more closely watched stretches of Lakers basketball in recent years, as the franchise tests whether its retooled roster can translate into meaningful on-court success behind Doncic's leadership.