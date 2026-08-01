Read more 10 NBA Trade Rumors Making Headlines This Offseason, From Kevin Durant to Domantas Sabonis Right Now 10 NBA Trade Rumors Making Headlines This Offseason, From Kevin Durant to Domantas Sabonis Right Now

The Cleveland Cavaliers, having missed out on LeBron James in free agency this summer, are being predicted to shift their attention toward acquiring Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant as a way to bolster their veteran scoring options ahead of the coming season.

James, who is set to turn 42 before the end of the calendar year, ultimately chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers rather than return to Cleveland for what would have marked a second homecoming for the four-time NBA champion. That decision left the Cavaliers, coming off a conference finals appearance last season, needing to look elsewhere for a veteran presence capable of adding scoring punch to their existing core.

Sports Illustrated's Nick Pedone identified Durant as one of the more realistic remaining options for teams still looking to make a significant addition this offseason. "Durant is probably the last one remaining this offseason now that LeBron is in Philadelphia with Jaylen Brown and the Toronto Raptors will eventually finalize their blockbuster deal for Kawhi Leonard," Pedone wrote.

Unlike James, Durant is not a free agent, meaning any acquisition would require the Cavaliers to construct a trade package significant enough to convince the Rockets to move him. Durant's name has surfaced repeatedly in trade speculation throughout the offseason, though that recurring speculation does not necessarily indicate Houston is actively shopping him, only that the team has signaled he is not entirely untouchable given the right offer.

Durant, who turns 38 in September, remains under contract with the Rockets through the 2027-28 season after signing a two-year, $90 million extension before joining Houston last summer. His salary cap hit for the 2026-27 season sits at approximately $43.9 million, a substantial but manageable figure for a contending team pursuing a proven scoring addition. Pedone noted that acquiring Durant would still require Cleveland to part with a significant trade package, though nothing approaching the scale of the package Houston originally surrendered to acquire him the previous offseason. "It would take a big package, as Durant remains one of the league's purest scorers," Pedone wrote. "But it's the lone remaining move that would significantly improve Cleveland's title odds next season."

The Cavaliers' roster already includes several significant financial commitments that would factor into any Durant pursuit. Guard Donovan Mitchell recently agreed to a new four-year contract extension in early July, while the team is separately engaged in ongoing multi-year contract discussions with guard James Harden. Adding Durant's salary on top of those commitments would likely push Cleveland's payroll into luxury tax territory, a financial consideration the front office would need to weigh against the on-court benefit of adding a player of Durant's caliber.

Despite the financial complexity, Pedone argued that a proven scorer like Durant could prove worth the cost, pointing specifically to a weakness that was exposed during Cleveland's conference finals series last season against the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks. The Cavaliers reached the conference finals but ultimately fell short, with the team's lack of a dependable veteran scoring option cited as a contributing factor in that series loss.

Durant's statistical profile from last season underscores why he remains an attractive target despite his age. During the 2025-26 season, Durant played 78 games, averaging 26 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, while shooting 52% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the three-point line, numbers that place him among the league's most efficient high-volume scorers even as he approaches his late 30s.

Durant's postseason availability has drawn some scrutiny, however. Pedone noted that Durant missed five playoff games last season despite being sidelined for only four games during the regular season, a discrepancy that has raised questions about his durability in high-stakes postseason settings. Pedone suggested that Cleveland's roster depth would allow the team to manage Durant's workload more carefully than Houston was able to, potentially mitigating some of that postseason availability concern.

Analysts have also pointed to the surrounding talent already in place in Cleveland as a factor that could make the fit smoother than it was in Houston, where Durant often served as the primary offensive focal point with limited complementary scoring support. Playing alongside Mitchell, Harden and forward Evan Mobley would represent a considerably deeper supporting cast than what Durant had around him with the Rockets last season, a dynamic that became especially apparent during the postseason, when Houston was eliminated in the first round in a series where Durant missed significant playing time.

With James now formally settled in Philadelphia and Kawhi Leonard's trade to Toronto still pending finalization, Durant has increasingly been framed by analysts as one of the last remaining marquee names still plausibly available via trade this offseason, leaving teams like the Cavaliers to weigh whether the scoring upgrade he would provide justifies both the trade cost and the resulting luxury tax implications as Cleveland looks to build on last season's conference finals run.