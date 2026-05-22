LOS ANGELES — LeBron James has made it clear that he will only consider teams positioned for immediate championship contention as he prepares for his 24th NBA season, ruling out any involvement in rebuilding projects.

The 41-year-old superstar, who turns 42 in December, has not yet made a final decision on his future but is expected to inform the Los Angeles Lakers of his plans before the NBA Draft in late June. James exercised his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season and will enter unrestricted free agency this summer.

Multiple sources confirm James is prioritizing winning above all else. He has shown no interest in joining franchises focused on long-term rebuilding, emphasizing his desire to compete for a fifth NBA title.

James has won four championships with three different teams — two with the Miami Heat (2012, 2013), one with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016), and one with the Lakers (2020). He remains highly productive, averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game in the 2025-26 season.

The Lakers are considered strong contenders to retain him, especially with Luka Doncic already on the roster. However, James has not committed to any specific outcome. His agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has remained silent on the matter.

James has a history of deliberate free agency decisions. He is unlikely to accept the veteran minimum but may take less than the maximum to help a contender build a stronger roster around him.

The Lakers hold Bird Rights and have significant cap flexibility. Their ability to surround James and Doncic with complementary talent will be a major factor in his decision.

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James has spent the past six seasons with the Lakers after previous stints with the Cavaliers and Heat. His longevity continues to impress, as he ranks among the league's top performers despite his age.

No official announcement has been made. James has focused on family and business interests while evaluating his options for the upcoming season.

The upcoming NBA Draft and free agency period will be pivotal. Several contending teams are monitoring the situation, though James has shown loyalty to the Lakers while keeping his options open.

James has not publicly commented on specific teams or contract details since the end of the 2025-26 season. His emphasis on championship contention remains the central theme of his decision-making process.