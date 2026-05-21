OKLAHOMA CITY — San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Dylan Harper suffered a right hamstring injury in the third quarter of Game 2 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals and did not return in the team's 122-113 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on May 20.

Harper left after driving to the basket for a layup that was blocked by Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 5:25 remaining in the third quarter. He grabbed at his right hamstring, continued briefly, and was subbed out at the 4:50 mark, replaced by Carter Bryant. He headed to the locker room after the substitution.

The Spurs announced Harper was out for the remainder of the game due to a right leg injury. He finished with 12 points, three assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson had no update on Harper's status after the game. He noted the injury added pressure with the team already missing starting guard De'Aaron Fox.

"Obviously this team is as good as anybody at turning you over, so when you're down some of your primary creators and initiators it causes a little bit of an extra strain, whether that's who to play, what to play, what to run, etc., etc.," Johnson said. "We'll just have to be sharper in that area because it's tough fully loaded against these guys."

Harper started in place of Fox, who missed his second consecutive game with a right high ankle sprain suffered in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The injury occurred amid multiple awkward falls for Harper in the quarter, including a collision while battling for a rebound with Thunder center Chet Holmgren.

Harper, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has played a key role in the Spurs' playoff run. In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on May 18, he recorded 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals in a double-overtime victory, joining Magic Johnson as one of only two rookies in NBA history with 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 5+ steals in a playoff game.

The Thunder evened the best-of-seven series at 1-1 with the Game 2 win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 30 points. Victor Wembanyama paced the Spurs with 21 points and 17 rebounds.

The Spurs committed 21 turnovers in the contest. San Antonio's depleted backcourt contributed to ball-handling challenges against Oklahoma City's defensive pressure.

No immediate timeline has been provided for Harper's return. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday, May 22, in San Antonio. Further evaluation, including imaging, is expected in the coming days.

Harper dealt with left knee soreness earlier in the playoffs, appearing on the injury report for Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals before playing through it. He was removed from the injury report for later games.

The rookie guard has started multiple games during the postseason due to Fox's absence. His emergence has provided scoring, playmaking and defensive versatility for a young Spurs roster built around Wembanyama.

The Western Conference Finals features two of the NBA's youngest and most dynamic teams. The Spurs advanced as the No. 2 seed in the West, while the top-seeded Thunder entered as defending champions.

Injuries have impacted both sides in Game 2. Thunder forward Jalen Williams exited earlier in the first quarter with left hamstring tightness, the same leg that caused him to miss six games in the first round.

Spurs players and coaches will assess the backcourt situation ahead of Game 3. Available guards include Stephon Castle, Carter Bryant and Jordan McLaughlin.

Harper averaged solid production in the regular season and has elevated his play in the postseason. His ability to create for himself and teammates has been critical with Fox sidelined.

The series continues with potential for roster adjustments as both teams manage health. The Spurs aim to regain home-court advantage lost in the split in Oklahoma City.

Further medical updates on Harper are anticipated before Game 3. The team has not disclosed the severity of the right leg injury beyond ruling him out for the remainder of Game 2.